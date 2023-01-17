Moody's rates Clean Harbors' new senior unsecured notes Ba3

New York, January 17, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") assigned a Ba3 rating to Clean Harbors, Inc.'s ("CLH") proposed senior unsecured notes. CLH's existing ratings, including the Ba2 corporate family rating ("CFR"), Ba2-PD probability of default rating, as well as the Ba1 senior secured debt rating and Ba3 senior unsecured debt rating are unchanged. The outlook is stable.

Proceeds of the new $500 million unsecured notes, along with $114 million of revolver borrowings and cash will be used to repay the company's term loan B due 2024, of which approximately $614 million remains currently outstanding.

Moody's took the following actions:

Assignments:

..Issuer: Clean Harbors, Inc.

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debentures, Assigned Ba3 (LGD5)

LGD Adjustments:

..Issuer: Clean Harbors, Inc.

....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, LGD Adjusted to (LGD2) from (LGD3)

RATINGS RATIONALE

The ratings reflect Moody's expectation that CLH will remain well-positioned as a leading service provider across several North American hazardous waste end markets. The company's unique collection of high-value assets generates a stable recurring revenue stream in key operating sub-segments and provides formidable barriers to entry. The acquisition of HydrochemPSC (in Q4 2021) has increased CLH's scale and Moody's anticipates the company will remain focused on executing the integration and achieving targeted synergies.

CLH is exposed to the energy cycle and volatility in its industrial and field services operations, which have shown wide swings in results in prior years, though tempered by diversification. The company is benefiting from favorable base oil market conditions driven by a supply imbalance. However, its blended oil products continue to face additive shortages affecting the industry. Moody's expects favorable pricing and cost measures to help offset impacts from slowing economic growth through at least 2023. These factors and higher value waste streams flowing into CLH's disposal facilities should also temper inflationary and supply chain pressures.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation for CLH to maintain healthy operating results over the next year, anchored by a well-positioned collection of assets, cost measures and positive pricing, despite macro headwinds and supply chain pressures that will continue for some time. Moody's also anticipates that supportive demand from key end markets will continue to drive higher value waste streams through the company's disposal facilities. The outlook also reflects Moody's expectation for CLH to maintain good liquidity and no meaningful debt funded acquisitions in the near term, although part of the company's longer term growth strategy.

Moody's expects CLH to maintain good liquidity over the next 12 to 18 months, reflected by its SGL-2 speculative grade liquidity rating. This is based on expectations of healthy cash balances, ample revolver availability and positive free cash flow, with pricing actions and cost controls tempering the impacts of cost inflation and higher capex investment for growth and interest expense. The company had $449 million of unrestricted cash at September 30, 2022. The $400 million asset-based lending revolving facility had approximately $180 million available to borrow, pro forma for the $114 million draw to support the term loan refinancing, net of letters of credit. Mandatory term loan amortization payments of approximately $10 million annually on the company's term loan B maturing in 2028 should be manageable.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

The ratings could be upgraded with more stability and sustained strength in key industrial sectors (chemical, manufacturing and energy) such that asset utilization rates increase and landfill and incineration tonnage trend higher. Margin improvement, including EBITDA margin expected to remain above 20%, as well as free cash flow-to-debt sustained above 10% and debt-to-EBITDA below 3x could support a ratings upgrade. Reduced vulnerability to energy sector and oil prices would also be viewed favorably, as would a demonstrated track record of a well-balanced financial policy.

The ratings could be downgraded with a decline in base business revenue and earnings, a materially lower incinerator utilization rate (typically in the high-80% range), or inability to successfully execute the integration of acquisitions. A deterioration in liquidity and aggressive shareholder friendly initiatives or debt financed acquisitions that weaken the metrics could also lead to a ratings downgrade. Deteriorating margins, weakening EBIT-to-interest, debt-to-EBITDA expected to remain above 4x, and/or free cash flow to debt approaching 5% could also drive downward rating pressure.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Environmental Services and Waste Management Companies published in April 2018 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/54482. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Clean Harbors, Inc. provides environmental, energy and industrial services throughout North America with services ranging from the collection, packaging, transportation, recycling, treatment and disposal of hazardous and non-hazardous waste; emergency spill response; cleaning/remediation activities and oil re-refining. The company operates through two main segments: Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions, with the latter focused on oil re-refining by producing and selling recycled base oil and blended oil products. Revenue for the twelve months ended September 30, 2022, was approximately $5 billion.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Yvonne Njogu

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Dean Diaz

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

