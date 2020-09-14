Moody's rates Coca-Cola Co. notes A1; stable outlook

New York, September 14, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") today assigned A1 ratings to new senior unsecured Euro and US dollar notes in multiple tranches, being offered by The Coca-Cola Company ("Coca-Cola"). The proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes, which may include, among other things, the repayment of short- or long-term debt. Coca-Cola's other ratings including the A1 senior unsecured and Prime-1 commercial paper ratings remain unchanged. The rating outlook is stable.

The transactions are credit positive because they will improve liquidity by extending maturities without materially affecting cash interest costs and free cash flow.

Assignments:

..Issuer: Coca-Cola Company (The)

....Senior Unsecured Regular Euro and US$ Bond/Debentures, Assigned A1

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Coca-Cola Company's A1 rating reflects the Coca-Cola system's leading position in the global carbonated soft drink industry, including its ownership of one of the most valuable consumer brands in the world. The company has a highly-diverse global operation network, a strong non-carbonated portfolio, and unrivaled distribution. These qualitative factors are tempered by the system's moderately high shareholder returns and elevated leverage, following the Costa Coffee acquisition and the EBITDA pressures in 2020 due coronavirus.

Environmental, Social and Governance Risk

The rapid spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, low oil prices, and high asset price volatility have created an unprecedented credit shock across a range of sectors and regions. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial credit implications of public health and safety. Volatility can be expected in 2020 due to uncertain demand characteristics, channel disruptions, and supply chain disruptions. For more information on research on and ratings affected by the coronavirus outbreak, please see moodys.com/coronavirus.

In terms of Governance, The Coca-Cola Company benefits from a largely independent board. It has a publicly stated net debt to EBITDA leverage target of 2x to 2.5x but has engaged in acquisitions and relatively aggressive shareholder returns in recent years that have kept leverage high relative to its target range, at about 2.6x as of the end of Q2 2020 according to the company. The company has suspended share repurchases in the wake of Coronavirus.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The stable rating outlook reflects the Coca-Cola system's diverse global beverage franchise, large and stable cash flows and good long-term growth opportunities. Moody's expects that system leverage will moderate over the next 12-18 months, driven by debt repayment and more modest shareholder returns. In the outlook, Moody's also assumes that Coca-Cola will refranchise Coca-Cola Philippines and Africa over the medium term and that any cash generated from the sale will largely be used for debt repayment. However, such divestitures are not modeled into Moody's 12-18 month estimates. Moody's assumes in the rating and stable outlook that the company will take prudent actions to offset any negative impacts on financial flexibility caused by the coronavirus.

The ratings could be downgraded if operating performance weakens, there are large debt-funded acquisitions or shareholder returns, the system's debt to EBITDA is sustained above 3.0x or retained cash flow to net debt is sustained below 12% on a system wide basis.

The ratings could be upgraded if the company and the system demonstrate healthy growth, sustain strong profitability, commit to reduce leverage, if retained cash flow to net debt is sustained above 20%, if system debt to EBITDA is sustained below 2.5x, and the company has healthy operating cash flow.

The Coca-Cola Company, headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, is the world's largest manufacturer, marketer and distributor of nonalcoholic beverage concentrates and syrups. Coca-Cola system goes to market through a network of bottlers. The Coca-Cola Company generates annual revenues of around $33 billion on a standalone basis, and Moody's estimates annual Coca-Cola system revenues at over $81 billion.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Global Soft Beverage Industry published in January 2017 and is available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1053179. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

