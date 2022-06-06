Moody's rates Cogent's senior unsecured notes B3

New York, June 06, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has assigned a B3 rating to Cogent Communications Group, Inc.'s (Cogent) announced $450 million senior unsecured notes due 2027. The net proceeds from this offering will be primarily used to finance the redemption of all outstanding existing unsecured notes, with any remaining proceeds used for general corporate purposes and/or to repurchase Cogent's common stock or to pay special or recurring dividends to its stockholders.

Assignments:

..Issuer: Cogent Communications Group, Inc.

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Assigned B3 (LGD5)

RATINGS RATIONALE

Pro forma for the transaction, Moody's expects limited impact to leverage (including Moody's adjustments) for the latest 12 months ending March 31, 2022. Moody's expects leverage to fall below 5x by year end 2022 supported by continued steady revenue growth and margin expansion.

Cogent has a simple strategy that focuses primarily on selling high speed internet access to on-net customers, typically by leasing dark fiber between its network and its customers' locations, with limited pursuit of off-net solutions for specific customer needs. Cogent's focus on internet service allows for a streamlined cost structure and uniform network architecture. Technology trends continue to be favorably aligned with Cogent's architecture, as enterprise and net-centric customers' networking and transit needs still remain heavily reliant upon dedicated internet access. Older, complex network IT architectures face obsolescence risks in favor of low cost IP networks. This trend continues to benefit Cogent and will continue to support its growth.

The stable outlook is based on Moody's view that while Cogent's earnings and cash flow will continue to grow, equity stakeholder returns – in the form of dividends and share buybacks -- will increase in tandem. Moody's expects the company will maintain sufficient liquidity while debt levels remain relatively constant. Cogent's low cost structure and niche sales approach, in conjunction with its aggressive equity stakeholder return policy, will prevent the company from generating meaningful positive free cash flow for the near future.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

Moody's could upgrade Cogent's ratings if leverage is sustained below 4x (Moody's adjusted) and free cash flow is positive. Moody's could downgrade Cogent's ratings if leverage is sustained above 5x (Moody's adjusted) or if liquidity weakens or fails to improve.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc., with headquarters in Washington, DC, is a multinational Tier 1 internet service provider. The company offers dedicated internet access and data transport over its fiber optic, IP network to corporate and net-centric customers. Cogent is among the top five largest carriers of internet traffic in the world.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Communications Infrastructure published in February 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/379527. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Neil Mack, CFA

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Lenny J. Ajzenman

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

