Moody's rates Comstock's new senior notes B3

New York, June 14, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") assigned a B3 rating to Comstock Resources, Inc.'s (Comstock) proposed $500 million of senior unsecured notes due 2030. Comstock's other ratings, including the B2 Corporate Family Rating (CFR) and stable outlook, remain unchanged. Comstock will use the net proceeds from the new notes to fund a redemption of senior notes due 2026.

"Comstock's refinancing pushes out debt maturities and lower rates would improve future cash flow partially offset by upfront premiums to redeem its notes due 2026 early," commented Jonathan Teitel, a Moody's analyst.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Comstock's senior unsecured notes are rated B3, one notch below the CFR, reflecting their effective subordination to the secured revolver due 2024 (unrated).

Comstock's interest expense comprises a substantial portion of the company's overall cost structure so lower rates would improve future cash flow partially offset by upfront premiums to redeem the bonds early. The refinancing transaction extends Comstock's debt maturities, partially replacing senior notes due 2026 with new notes due 2030.

Comstock's B2 CFR reflects high but improving financial leverage, geographic concentration in the Haynesville Shale and natural gas focus. Comstock is prioritizing free cash flow in 2021 over production growth and Moody's expects that the company will apply that free cash flow towards debt reduction. Comstock also benefits from good liquidity and a long-dated maturity profile. Comstock is supported by its substantial acreage position, low-cost production and very limited processing needs because of its dry natural gas production. Comstock does not have debt maturities until 2024 when its revolver matures. Comstock benefits from the support of its majority-owner, Jerry Jones, who has invested a significant amount of equity in the company.

Comstock's hedges increase cash flow visibility and mitigate risks from natural gas price volatility. Comstock's production benefits from close proximity to Henry Hub which supports low basis differentials. The company also benefits from nearby natural gas demand in the Gulf Coast region. The Haynesville Shale has midstream infrastructure that supports low-cost takeaway. Comstock's high proportion of proved undeveloped reserves provides the company with a large drilling inventory but requires significant capital to develop. The company benefits from the decline in its drilling and completion costs per lateral foot over the past few years.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that Comstock will generate positive free cash flow and reduce leverage over the next 12-18 months while maintaining good liquidity.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Factors that could lead to an upgrade include consistent positive free cash flow generation while growing both production and proved developed reserves; debt reduction, lower leverage and retained cash flow (RCF) to debt sustained above 35%; and a leveraged full cycle ratio maintained above 1.5x.

Factors that could lead to a downgrade include production expected to decline; negative free cash flow that leads to higher debt; higher leverage or RCF/debt below 20%; aggressive shareholder distributions; or weakening liquidity.

Comstock, headquartered in Frisco, Texas, is a publicly-traded independent exploration and production company with operations focused in the Haynesville Shale. Production in the first quarter of 2021 was 1,281 MMcfe/d (98% natural gas).

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Independent Exploration and Production Industry published in May 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1056808. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

