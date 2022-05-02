Moody's rates Constellation Brands bonds Baa3, outlook stable

New York, May 02, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") assigned a Baa3 rating to Constellation Brands, Inc.'s (Constellation) new $1.65 billion senior unsecured notes in multiple tranches. Net proceeds from the offering are expected to be used to refinance existing debt. The transaction is credit positive because it extends maturities without increasing leverage. The company's Baa3 senior unsecured ratings and stable rating outlook are not affected because the transaction is leverage neutral and Moody's expect that Constellation will proactively manage maturities. Constellation has $600 million of notes due in February 2023 and $1.05 billion of notes due May 2023.

The following ratings/assessments are affected by today's action:

New Assignments:

..Issuer: Constellation Brands, Inc.

....Senior Unsecured Notes, Assigned Baa3

RATINGS RATIONALE

Constellation's Baa3 ratings reflect its meaningful scale, good product diversification, and Moody's expectation for continued strong organic growth. Constellation's products include an extensive portfolio of premium wine, spirits, and imported beers, all in segments that are growing faster than their broader categories. Constellation is the third largest beer company in the United States -- albeit well behind the leaders -- and the largest imported beer company in the country. Moody's expects that Constellation's portfolio of premium imported Mexican beers will continue to grow faster organically than the overall US beer market although total company reported revenues will decline in fiscal 2022 because of the value wine portfolio divestiture. Constellation's credit profile reflects its franchise strength and diversity with a presence in all three alcohol categories, as well as its strong cash flow and solid profitability. These strengths are balanced by the company's track record of debt-financed acquisitions, commitment to return significant cash to shareholders and large capital spending requirements resulting from its growing Mexican beer business. There is also some geographic and category concentration risk. Moody's expects that the company will look to maintain net debt/EBITDA around or below its stated target of 3.5x (based on the company's calculation this was 3.09x at fiscal year-end February 2022 which translated to Moody's adjusted gross debt to EBITDA of 3.3x). Leverage was successfully reduced after the US$4 billion investment in Canopy Growth in late 2018, through a combination of solid cash flows, assets sales and restraint around share buybacks. Moody's expects the company to maintain leverage at or below its target level even though share buybacks have resumed after the leverage target was met and capital investment for a new brewery in Mexico will be stepped up over the next 5 years. Moody's expects growing beverage volumes in fiscal 2023 despite lingering uncertainties related to the timing of full recovery of on-premise consumption which was hurt by closures during the pandemic.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Constellation's stable outlook reflects the company's strong profitability, good liquidity, and Moody's expectation that it will continue to manage leverage around or below its target of 3.5x net debt/EBITDA (based on the company calculation) over the next 12-18 months. Moody's assumes in the outlook no further investment in Canopy in the next 18 months, but also no near term cash inflow from the investment. Moody's expects that Constellation's alcoholic beverage portfolio will continue to experience positive operating momentum driven by its premium brands and favorable category trends and that sizeable planned share buybacks would be reduced in the event of operating difficulty or leveraged acquisitions.

An upgrade could occur if the company sustains strong operating profit growth, stable to improving financial metrics and demonstrates conservative financial policies. While greater geographic diversity would be difficult to achieve in its beer business, profitable diversification that helps to reduce the company's reliance on Mexican beer could also support an upgrade. Absent significantly greater scale and diversity, an upgrade would require debt/EBITDA approaching 3x.

A downgrade could occur if operating performance or liquidity weaken, EBITA margins are sustained below 20%, or debt/EBITDA is sustained above 4x. In addition, supply issues related to the brewery capacity in Mexico, or further large debt-financed acquisitions or shareholder returns could also lead to a downgrade.

Environmental, Social and Governance Risk

The coronavirus outbreak, the government measures put in place to contain it, and volatility in the global economic outlook continue to disrupt economies and credit markets across sectors and regions. Although an economic recovery is underway, continuation will be closely tied to containment of the virus. As a result, the degree of uncertainty around forecasts is high. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. Volatility can be still expected in the next 12 to 18 months due to uncertain demand characteristics, channel disruptions, and supply chain disruptions.

Constellation Brand's ESG Credit Impact Score is moderately negative (CIS-3). This reflects Moody's assessment that ESG attributes are overall considered to have a limited impact on the current rating, with greater potential for future negative impact over time. The highly negative social risk exposure related to production and distribution of alcoholic products is partially compensated by moderate environmental risks and governance risks, which are all compensated for by premiumization, innovation and good pricing flexibility.

Environmental risks are moderately negative (E-3) for Constellation Brands in line with other alcoholic drinks manufacturers. This mainly reflects the industry's exposure to water management, waste and pollution and reliance on natural capital. While raw materials typically represent a modest component of beverage companies cost structure, alcoholic beverage producers rely on availability of water and specific agricultural ingredients some of which are difficult to obtain or to substitute. The company aims to conduct its business in an environmentally responsible manner to help mitigate the impact on water, air and soil. The company is committed to decreasing its dependence on non-renewable energy sources whenever possible, reducing greenhouse gas emissions and energy consumption. Constellation Brands is also focused on reducing water intensity. Both its Mexican breweries take advantage of on-site waste water treatment operations to reuse water consumed as part of the production process. We view Constellation Brands' physical climate and carbon transition risks as low.

Like many other alcoholic beverage companies, Constellation's social Issuer Profile Score is highly negative (S-4), primarily reflecting the significant brand reputation risks and exposure to responsible marketing and distribution related to the sale of beer, wine and spirits. The company monitors its social risks closely, including product quality and safety, transparent and clean labeling (a focus on simple and wholesome ingredients) and messages about alcohol content and responsible consumption. While the alcoholic beverage industry is subject to some risk due to health concerns related to alcoholism and the impact of drunk driving, the industry as a whole, and Constellation in particular, have made meaningful efforts to disclose the risks and promote moderate consumption of alcoholic beverage products. Social risks also include exposures to potential changes in demographic and societal trends largely mitigated by ongoing premiumization and product innovation. These risks are balanced by neutral to low risks to health and safety, human capital and responsible production. The coronavirus pandemic is still weighing on overall demand recovery, but gradual consumer pattern normalization from the initial heavy shift toward at-home consumption should result in further recovery in profitability.

Constellation's governance risks are moderately negative (G-3) reflecting the Sands family and related entities voting control of the publicly traded company. Financial policy balances a willingness to lever up for key acquisitions, including the speculative investment in Canopy Growth, and plans to return significant cash to shareholders, with timely execution of deleveraging plans and a commitment to maintain a 3.5x leverage target and investment grade ratings.

Headquartered in Victor, New York, Constellation Brands, Inc. (Nasdaq: STZ) is a leading alcoholic beverage company operating in the US, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It has a broad portfolio of premium brands across the wine, spirits, and imported beer categories. Major brands in the company's portfolio include Corona Extra, Corona Light, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Pacifico, Robert Mondavi, Kim Crawford, Meiomi, Ruffino, The Prisoner, SVEKDA vodka, Casa Noble Tequila and High West Whiskey. In November 2018 the company increased its stake in Canadian cannabis producer, Canopy Growth Corporation (Canopy) from 9% to 40%, for approximately US$4 billion. The investment is accounted for under the equity method. Constellation's net sales exceed $8.8 billion, with about 77% coming from beer and the rest from wine and spirits.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Alcoholic Beverages published in December 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1296929. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

