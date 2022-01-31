Moody's rates Constellation's Fells Point Funding Trust Pre-Capitalized Trust Securities Baa2; stable outlook

$1.0 billion of Pre-Capitalized Trust Securities Rated
New York, January 31, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") today
assigned a Baa2 senior unsecured rating to $1 billion of Pre-Capitalized
Trust Securities (P-Caps) due 2027 to be issued by Fells Point
Funding Trust (Trust), a Delaware statutory trust that will serve
as a source of liquidity for Constellation Energy Generation, LLC
(Constellation, Baa2 stable). Constellation is the new name
for Exelon Generation Company, LLC which, starting February
1, 2022, will become a wholly owned subsidiary of Constellation
Energy Corporation, a newly formed entity spun off from Exelon Corporation
(Exelon, Baa2 stable). The P-Caps are being issued
to expand and diversify Constellation's liquidity sources,
including the incremental capacity for providing trade collateral to its
energy trading counterparties.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The P-Caps' Baa2 senior unsecured rating and stable outlook
mirror those of Constellation because the Trust will be fully collateralized
by a combination of US treasury securities and/or Constellation's
senior unsecured notes at all times.
The P-Caps are structured such that issuance proceeds are escrowed
and invested in US treasury securities by the Trust, an entity which
is not consolidated with Constellation for US GAAP purposes. If
Constellation makes a draw on the US treasury securities held by the Trust,
Constellation must deliver an equivalent amount of its senior unsecured
notes to the Trust. The Trust may only ever hold US treasury securities,
Constellation's senior unsecured notes or a combination thereof.
Therefore, the credit risk of holding the P-Caps is equivalent
to owning Constellation's senior unsecured notes.
Constellation plans to use the US treasury securities held by the Trust
to back standby letters of credit (LCs). Because the LCs are only
called upon in exceptional circumstances, we expect a draw upon
the US treasury securities to rarely occur. To affect this LC support
structure, Constellation will direct the Trust to grant a first
priority pledge over the US treasury securities in an amount that would
fully collateralize the LC Agreement. Regardless of what happens
with the LCs, the risk for P-Caps investors is limited to
the risk of the Constellation senior unsecured notes delivered to the
Trust.
Rating outlook
The stable rating outlook incorporates our expectation that Constellation's
management will successfully execute its debt reduction plans over the
course of 2022, manage its financial leverage in a conservative
manner, maintain adequate liquidity, and continue to benefit
from state government support for nuclear power.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Any changes to the rating and outlook on the Fells Point Funding Trust
P-Caps will match that of Constellation's senior unsecured
notes
Factors that could lead to an upgrade
Constellation's senior unsecured rating could improve if the company's
leverage is substantially reduced, it continues to operate its nuclear
fleet with high operational and safety standards, there is no change
in business strategy or increase in business risk and CFO pre-WC
to debt remains above 30% for a sustained period, accounting
for nuclear fuel as a cash expense. Upgrade potential also exists
should the company receive more financial support for its zero-emission
attributes.
Factors that could lead to a downgrade
A negative rating action could result from Constellation's failure
to maintain CFO pre-WC to debt of at least 22% on a nuclear
fuel adjusted basis, a decline in state support for nuclear power,
strained liquidity due to extreme commodity price movements, or
safety incidents that have material financial or reputational implications.
Corporate Profile
Constellation is one of the largest independent power producers in the
US with approximately 32.4 gigawatts (GW) of generating capacity.
It owns one of the largest national energy supply businesses in the US,
serving approximately 2.0 million customers with about 215 terawatt-hours
(TWh) of electric load.
The principal methodology used in this rating was Unregulated Utilities
and Unregulated Power Companies published in May 2017 and available at
https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1066389.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
