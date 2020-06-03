Moody's rates Core & Main's new notes Caa2

New York, June 03, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) assigned a Caa2 rating to Core & Main LP's (Core & Main) proposed $250 million notes due 2025. Core & Main's other ratings and stable outlook remain unchanged. Proceeds from the new notes will be used to partially repay borrowings on the company's ABL revolver, which expires in July 2024. While the transaction will result in modestly higher interest cost, leverage will remain neutral and the company's debt maturity profile will improve.

Assignments:

....Issuer: Core & Main LP

.....Senior Unsecured Notes, Assigned Caa2 (LGD5)

RATINGS RATIONALE

Core & Main's B3 Corporate Family Rating (CFR) reflects the company's high leverage, which proforma for recent acquisitions and a $460 million revolver draw in April 2020 was 7.3x as of fiscal year-end 2019. The rating also considers the cyclical nature of the company's end markets, which can be directly and indirectly impacted by new housing construction. Changes in commodity pricing, specifically those used to produce PVC pipe and ductile iron pipe products, can create cash flow volatility. These factors are offset by Core & Main's position as one of the largest distributors of water products in the U.S., with a national presence in a highly fragmented market. The company's size, scale, large customer base and wide array of product offerings provides a distinct competitive advantage, particularly in leveraging supplier relationships. Liquidity is good and takes into consideration consistent positive free cash flow, a large cash balance and ample revolver availability.

Core & Main is owned by private equity firm, CD&R. Since the LBO of Core & Main from HD Supply in 2017 by CD&R the company has consistently reduced leverage. However, the company has shown a willingness to take on additional leverage in order to fund growth through acquisitions, as well as to make shareholder distributions. We note the potential for future debt funded acquisitions and shareholder distributions at Core & Main as a key risk.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation of a continued need for water infrastructure maintenance and repair in the US, which should lead to long-term demand for Core & Main's products.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

The rating could be upgraded if the company's credit metrics improve such that debt to EBITDA declines closer to 5.5x on a sustained basis and adjusted EBITA coverage of interest improves closer to 2.0x or better. In addition, positive ratings movement would be considered should the company continue to build scale while operating conditions remain favorable.

The rating could be downgraded if debt to EBITDA increases closer to 7.5x, EBITA interest coverage declines below 1.5x on a consistent basis or if free cash flow generation consistently turns negative, which would likely be indicative of weaker operating conditions.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Distribution & Supply Chain Services Industry published in June 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1121974. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Core & Main LP, headquartered in Saint Louis, Missouri, is a US based distributor of water, sewage, drainage, storm water, and fire protection products. Revenue for the twelve month period ended February 2, 2020 was $3.4 billion.

