Moody's rates Core & Main's new notes Caa2

New York, June 03, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) assigned a Caa2 rating
to Core & Main LP's (Core & Main) proposed $250 million
notes due 2025. Core & Main's other ratings and stable
outlook remain unchanged. Proceeds from the new notes will be used
to partially repay borrowings on the company's ABL revolver,
which expires in July 2024. While the transaction will result in
modestly higher interest cost, leverage will remain neutral and
the company's debt maturity profile will improve.
Assignments:
....Issuer: Core & Main LP
.....Senior Unsecured Notes,
Assigned Caa2 (LGD5)
RATINGS RATIONALE
Core & Main's B3 Corporate Family Rating (CFR) reflects the
company's high leverage, which proforma for recent acquisitions
and a $460 million revolver draw in April 2020 was 7.3x
as of fiscal year-end 2019. The rating also considers the
cyclical nature of the company's end markets, which can be
directly and indirectly impacted by new housing construction. Changes
in commodity pricing, specifically those used to produce PVC pipe
and ductile iron pipe products, can create cash flow volatility.
These factors are offset by Core & Main's position as one of the largest
distributors of water products in the U.S., with a
national presence in a highly fragmented market. The company's
size, scale, large customer base and wide array of product
offerings provides a distinct competitive advantage, particularly
in leveraging supplier relationships. Liquidity is good and takes
into consideration consistent positive free cash flow, a large cash
balance and ample revolver availability.
Core & Main is owned by private equity firm, CD&R.
Since the LBO of Core & Main from HD Supply in 2017 by CD&R the
company has consistently reduced leverage. However, the company
has shown a willingness to take on additional leverage in order to fund
growth through acquisitions, as well as to make shareholder distributions.
We note the potential for future debt funded acquisitions and shareholder
distributions at Core & Main as a key risk.
The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation of a continued need for
water infrastructure maintenance and repair in the US, which should
lead to long-term demand for Core & Main's products.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING
The rating could be upgraded if the company's credit metrics improve such
that debt to EBITDA declines closer to 5.5x on a sustained basis
and adjusted EBITA coverage of interest improves closer to 2.0x
or better. In addition, positive ratings movement would be
considered should the company continue to build scale while operating
conditions remain favorable.
The rating could be downgraded if debt to EBITDA increases closer to 7.5x,
EBITA interest coverage declines below 1.5x on a consistent basis
or if free cash flow generation consistently turns negative, which
would likely be indicative of weaker operating conditions.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Distribution &
Supply Chain Services Industry published in June 2018 and available at
https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1121974.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Core & Main LP, headquartered in Saint Louis, Missouri,
is a US based distributor of water, sewage, drainage,
storm water, and fire protection products. Revenue for the
twelve month period ended February 2, 2020 was $3.4
billion.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s)
and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure
This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Griselda Bisono
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Dean Diaz
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653