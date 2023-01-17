Moody's rates Crestwood Midstream's new notes Ba3

New York, January 17, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) rated Crestwood Midstream Partners LP's (CMLP) new senior unsecured notes Ba3, in line with the issuer's existing senior unsecured notes. CMLP is a wholly owned subsidiary of Crestwood Equity Partners LP (CEQP, or together with CMLP, Crestwood). CEQP's ratings, including the Ba2 Corporate Family Rating (CFR), remain unchanged. The rating outlooks for both entities are stable.

The proceeds from the proposed notes offering will be used to repay borrowings under CMLP's revolving credit facility, and therefore this transaction is essentially debt neutral with limited impact on Crestwood's interest coverage. The credit facility under Crestwood Permian Basin Holdings LLC will then be terminated using borrowings under CMLP's revolving credit facility soon thereafter, and that entity will become a restricted subsidiary and guarantor of CMLP's proposed and existing notes.

Assignments:

..Issuer: Crestwood Midstream Partners LP

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Assigned Ba3 (LGD4)

RATINGS RATIONALE

CMLP's proposed and existing senior notes are rated Ba3 and are unsecured, effectively subordinated to the claims by its $1.75 billion senior secured revolving credit facility on the company's assets. The substantial amount of secured debt in the capital structure results in the notes being one notch below the Ba2 CFR. CEQP's preferred units are structurally subordinated to the company's other debt obligations and are rated B1.

Crestwood's Ba2 CFR reflects its basin diversification, good distribution coverage, and a contract profile with a high portion of fixed fee and some take-or-pay contracts. The company benefits from its moderate leverage compared to its peers and its ability to generate significant free cash flow that will allow the company to further reduce its debt. Crestwood is constrained by its inherent volumetric risks in its gathering and processing business, modest customer counterparty risk and concentration in Bakken Shale.

The stable outlook reflects Crestwood's strong cash flow visibility underpinned by fee-based contracts that will help the company maintain its low debt leverage and good distribution coverage.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

Crestwood's ratings could be upgraded if the company increases its scale while also improving its business profile by reducing volumetric risk and maintaining cash flow stability. Debt/EBITDA below 3.5x and good distribution coverage would also be supportive of an upgrade.

A downgrade of Crestwood's ratings is possible if the company aggressively increases shareholder returns, engages in debt-funded acquisitions, or weakens its business profile. Debt/EBITDA above 4.5x could result in a ratings downgrade.

CEQP is a master limited partnership based in Houston, Texas, and develops, acquires, owns or controls, and operates primarily fee-based assets and operations with the midstream sector through its subsidiaries. Its primary operations are in the Bakken shale and the Powder River and Permian basins.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Midstream Energy published in February 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/379531. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Arvinder Saluja, CFA

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Peter Speer

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

