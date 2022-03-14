Moody's rates Crown's new unsecured notes Ba3; outlook remains positive

Approximately $500 million of new debt rated

New York, March 14, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") assigned a Ba3 rating to the new senior US dollar unsecured notes of Crown Americas LLC maturing in 2030. The Ba2 corporate family rating (CFR) and Ba2-PD probability of default rating of Crown Holdings, Inc. ("Crown"), the parent of Crown Americas LLC and the holding company of the group, remain unchanged. The rating outlook remains positive.

The proceeds from the new notes will be used for general corporate purposes. The proposed notes amount to less than 8% of Crown's total debt (before Moody's adjustments) as of 31 December 2021, and the issuance does not affect composition of the company's capital structure or notching of the group's facility ratings.

Moody's took the following actions:

Assignments:

..Issuer: Crown Americas LLC

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Assigned Ba3 (LGD5)

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Ba3 rating on the senior notes at Crown Americas reflects their unsecured status, contractual subordination to the company's first lien debt, and guarantees that are limited to the US domestic subsidiaries, all of which result in notching below Crown's Ba2 CFR.

Crown's credit profile reflects the consolidated industry structure in the can segment, high exposure to stable food and beverage end markets, and a large base of installed equipment in the transit packaging segment that drives a high percentage of recurring sales of consumables. Crown also benefits from geographic diversification and good liquidity.

On the other hand, Crown's credit profile is constrained by the company's high customer and product concentration of sales and exposure to cyclical end markets in the transit packaging segment. Additionally, the fragmented and competitive industry structure in the transit packaging segment makes growth and margin expansion challenging. Crown also has a legacy asbestos liability, which Moody's adds as a part of total debt.

The positive outlook reflects Crown's lower debt load after it applied the proceeds from the sale of its European tinplate business to pay down debt, and Moody's expectation that the company will focus on managing leverage.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

Moody's could upgrade the ratings if Crown sustainably improves credit metrics within the context of a stable competitive environment and maintains good liquidity. Specifically, the ratings could be upgraded if total debt/EBITDA is sustained below 4.0x, free cash flow/debt is over 8.0%, or EBITDA/Interest expense is over 6.0x.

Moody's could downgrade the ratings if credit metrics, liquidity or the competitive environment deteriorate. Specifically, the rating could be downgraded if total debt/EBITDA rises above 4.6x, free cash flow/debt falls below 6.0%, or EBITDA/Interest expense is below 5.0x.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Packaging Manufacturers: Metal, Glass and Plastic Containers published in December 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1287890. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Headquartered in Yardley, Pennsylvania, Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CCK), is a global manufacturer of steel and aluminum containers for food, beverage, and consumer products. Crown also manufactures protective packaging products and solutions. For 2021, the company generated about $9.8 billion in revenue excluding its divested European tinplate business.

