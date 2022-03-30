Moody's rates DT Midstream's new secured notes Baa2

New York, March 30, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) assigned a Baa2 rating to DT Midstream, Inc.'s (DT Midstream or DTM) new senior secured notes due 2032, proposed to be issued to partially refinance its existing senior secured term loan. DT Midstream's existing ratings, including its Ba1 Corporate Family Rating (CFR), Ba1-PD Probability of Default Rating (PDR), Baa2 rating on its senior secured revolving credit facility, Baa2 rating on its senior secured term loan, Ba2 senior unsecured rating and SGL-2 Speculative Grade Liquidity (SGL) rating are unchanged. The rating outlook remains stable.

"DT Midstream's new secured notes transaction will refinance a portion of its floating-rate debt and does not add any additional debt," commented Amol Joshi, Moody's Vice President and Senior Credit Officer.

Assignments:

..Issuer: DT Midstream, Inc.

....Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture, Assigned Baa2 (LGD2)

RATINGS RATIONALE

DT Midstream's proposed secured notes are rated Baa2, while the company's other ratings remain unchanged. The new notes will rank pari passu with DTM's secured revolver and secured term loan, which are both rated Baa2. They are rated two notches above the Ba1 CFR, reflecting their first priority lien and supported by $2.1 billion of junior unsecured debt cushion. DTM's senior unsecured notes are rated Ba2, one notch below the Ba1 CFR, given the significant amount of secured debt in DTM's capital structure. The new notes will contain a provision that will allow many of its covenants to be terminated in the event that the company's unsecured notes are rated Baa3. The new notes should become unsecured in that case, and will likely get downgraded to align its rating with the company's unsecured notes rating at that time.

DTM's Ba1 CFR reflects the benefit from fee-based revenue with no direct commodity price exposure, and long-term contracts underpinned by pipeline demand charges, minimum volume commitments and acreage dedications providing volume and cash flow visibility over the next several years. The company has moderate leverage and targets long-term total leverage below 4x. DTM also targets a dividend distribution coverage above 2x, and its ability to generate significant excess cash should support growth spending or repaying its pre-payable term loan debt. The company has an integrated mix of pipeline, storage and gathering assets that connect the prolific Appalachian and Haynesville dry gas supply basins to key demand markets, with a diverse customer base comprising natural gas local distribution companies, power generators, industrials, producers and marketers.

DTM's strengths are partially offset by its limited size and scale relative to some of its peers, with natural gas gathering assets comprising almost 50% of cash flow. While contractual features and credit enhancements mitigate DTM's counterparty risk, the majority of its revenue is from non-investment grade counterparties. The company operates many assets, but non-operated pipeline assets exceed 20% of expected cash flow. DTM had operated as a sizeable utility company's segment prior to its spin-off, benefitting from DTE Energy Company's (DTE, Baa2 stable) strong credit profile. The rating is also restrained by DTM's limited track record as an independent company.

DTM should maintain good liquidity into 2023 as reflected in its SGL-2 rating. DTM had $132 million of cash and an undrawn $750 million revolver at December 31. The revolver has financial covenants including a maximum consolidated net leverage ratio of 5x and a minimum interest coverage ratio of 2.5x. The term loan is governed by a minimum debt service coverage ratio of 1.1x. Moody's expects the company to be in compliance with these covenants into 2023. The company should generate excess cash flow upon satisfying its dividend distribution needs, which will likely be used to support growth projects or repay its pre-payable term loan debt.

The stable rating outlook reflects DTM's moderate leverage underpinned by long-term contracts and cash flow visibility.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

DT Midstream's ratings could be upgraded if the company meaningfully increases its size and scale, achieves debt to EBITDA comfortably below 4x, maintains sound distribution coverage and simplifies its debt structure, while improving its counterparty risk profile and asset quality.

DT Midstream's ratings could be downgraded if debt to EBITDA approaches 5x, distribution coverage significantly weakens, or there is meaningful deterioration in asset quality or counterparty risk profile. DT Midstream's ratings could also be downgraded if there is a significant increase in debt to fund a sizable acquisition, or shareholder friendly actions materially hurt the company's leverage.

Headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, DT Midstream, Inc. is an owner, operator and developer of an integrated portfolio of natural gas interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, gathering lateral pipelines, gathering systems, treatment plants and compression and surface facilities.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Midstream Energy published in February 2022 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1285021. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

