Moody's rates Diamondback Energy's proposed notes Ba1

Approximately $500 million of notes rated
New York, May 18, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") assigned
a Ba1 rating to Diamondback Energy, Inc.'s (Diamondback)
proposed $500 million senior unsecured notes due 2025. Diamondback's
other ratings, including its Ba1 Corporate Family Rating (CFR),
and stable outlook were unchanged.
Net proceeds from this debt offering will be primarily used to redeem
the company's 4.625% notes due 2021 and to reduce
revolver borrowings.
"This transaction will provide more financial flexibility by refinancing
a near term maturity and increasing revolver availability in today's
highly uncertain oil price environment," said Sajjad Alam,
Moody's Senior Analyst.
Assignments:
..Issuer: Diamondback Energy, Inc.
....Senior Unsecured Notes, Assigned
Ba1 (LGD3)
RATINGS RATIONALE
Diamondback's senior unsecured notes are rated Ba1, the same as
Ba1 CFR, given the company's unsecured capital structure,
including its $2 billion committed revolving credit facility,
which ranks pari passu with the unsecured notes.
Diamondback's Ba1CFR is supported by its significant production and reserves
in the Permian Basin; low cost and oil-weighted assets that
generate peer leading cash margins; a large drilling inventory that
provides portfolio durability and the ability to deliver strong organic
growth; low financial leverage; and a history of conservative
financial policies, including significant equity issuances for acquisitions.
The rating also considers Diamondback's significant ownership interest
in Viper Energy Partners LP (Viper, Ba3 stable) and Rattler Midstream
LP (unrated). The CFR is restrained by Diamondback's singular geographic
focus in the Permian Basin and the attendant event risks, significant
undeveloped reserves and acreage, organizational complexity,
a history of numerous acquisitions resulting in inconsistent F&D costs,
and the high ongoing capital expenditures needed to maintain its shale
assets.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
The CFR could be downgraded if Diamondback significantly outspends operating
cash flow, experiences a sharp decline in capital productivity,
or debt funds dividends or share repurchases. More specifically,
if the RCF/debt ratio falls below 35% or the LFCR falls below 1.5x,
a downgrade could occur. The CFR could be upgraded if the company
consistently grows in a capital efficient manner, further reduces
leverage, and delivers recurring free cash flow. Specifically,
if the company can sustain the leveraged full-cycle ratio (LFCR)
above 2x, lower debt/PD reserves near $6/boe, and keep
the RCF/debt ratio above 50% even in a weak price environment,
an upgrade could be considered.
The principal methodology used in this rating was Independent Exploration
and Production Industry published in May 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1056808.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Diamondback Energy, Inc. is an independent exploration and
production company with all of its assets in the Midland and Delaware
Basins in West Texas.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Sajjad Alam
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
Steven Wood
MD - Corporate Finance
Corporate Finance Group
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
