Moody's rates Diamondback Energy's proposed senior notes Baa3

New York, October 17, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") assigned a Baa3 rating to Diamondback Energy, Inc.'s (Diamondback) proposed senior unsecured notes due 2033. The Baa3 rating on Diamondback's existing senior unsecured notes and the stable rating outlook were unchanged.

Net proceeds from this debt offering will be used to redeem the outstanding notes of its wholly-owned midstream subsidiary Rattler Midstream LP (Ba2 stable), to partially fund the purchase price of the recently announced Midland Basin acquisition, and for general corporate purposes. The company plans to issue 5.86 million of Diamondback common shares to fund roughly half of the purchase price of the Midland Basin assets and use cash on hand and debt proceeds to fund the remaining half.

"The conservatively funded acquisition of high-quality Midland Basin acreage and the full repayment of the Rattler debt are credit positive for the company," said Sajjad Alam, Moody's Vice President. "In addition to maintaining its core operational excellence and fiscal discipline, Diamondback continues to high-grade and extend its drilling inventory, increase scale, and simplify its overall capital structure that will enhance operational and financial flexibility in navigating times of low commodity prices."

Assignments:

..Issuer: Diamondback Energy, Inc.

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Assigned Baa3

RATINGS RATIONALE

Diamondback's Baa3 senior unsecured rating reflects its large oil-weighted production base in the Permian Basin; high quality and deep drilling inventory that can support over two decades of production; fundamentally low-cost and efficient operations that generate peer leading cash margins; and long history of conservative financial policies, including maintaining low debt levels and funding acquisitions with a significant equity component. Management has consistently demonstrated the willingness and ability to protect the balance sheet, adjust capital spending and make value accretive acquisitions through various price cycles. The Baa3 rating also incorporates Diamondback's singular geographic focus in the Permian Basin, significant undeveloped shale assets that will require high levels of ongoing spending, and smaller scale relative to higher rated E&P companies. While Diamondback's Board has raised shareholder distributions significantly on the back of high commodity prices, Moody's expects all future shareholder rewards, including share repurchases and variable dividends to be covered with operating cash flow.

Moody's expects Diamondback to maintain excellent liquidity through 2023 in a healthy commodity price environment. The company plans to fund the $1.6 billion Midland Basin acquisition with a mix of equity, cash on hand and newly issued senior notes. The company had $43 million of balance sheet cash and a largely undrawn $1.6 billion committed revolving credit facility (expiring June 2027) as of June 30, 2022. However, the company continues to generate strong free cash flow and Moody's expects management to comfortably cover its capital spending, shareholder distributions, and debt reduction goals through 2023 with operating cash flow. The company plans to sell up to $500 million of non-core assets by the end of 2023, reduce additional debt, and distribute at least 75% of free cash flow to shareholders while retaining its strong financial position.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

A future rating upgrade will most likely be driven by meaningful debt reduction and/or increased scale and diversification. The company will also need to demonstrate good ongoing capital efficiency and meet its reinvestment and shareholder distribution objectives with internally generated cash flow. More specifically, an upgrade could be considered if the company consistently maintains the RCF/debt ratio above 60%, the leveraged full-cycle ratio (LFCR) above 2.5x and the debt/PD reserves ratio near $5/boe.

A downgrade could follow if the RCF/debt ratio falls below 30% or the LFCR falls toward 1.5x. The rating could also be downgraded if Diamondback generates significant negative free cash flow, or substantially debt-funds acquisitions, dividends or share repurchases.

Based in Midland, Texas, Diamondback Energy, Inc. is a publicly traded independent exploration and production (E&P) company with operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Independent Exploration and Production published in August 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/74836. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

