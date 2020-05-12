Moody's rates E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company's (Corteva's) new notes A3

New York, May 12, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") assigned A3 ratings to E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company's (EID's) proposed senior unsecured notes. All rated debt is at the EID level, which is a wholly-owned operating subsidiary of the holding company Corteva Inc.; EID is known commercially as Corteva Agriscience. Roughly half of the proceeds from the debt issuance are expected to be used to prepay a portion of the company's unfunded pension liability, leaving the company's gross adjusted leverage unchanged for this portion of the issuance, with the balance of proceeds held in cash to shore up liquidity and serving as an offset to seasonal working capital needs, which tend to be very large and peak at about $4.0 billion. The outlook on the ratings is stable. The company's short-term commercial paper rating is unchanged at Prime-2.

"This new note issuance will represent the first public debt issued by EID (Corteva) since the Dow-DuPont Ag combination and subsequent spin," according to Joseph Princiotta, SVP at Moody's. "Corteva is the largest multinational agricultural pure-play company, with leading seed and crop protection franchises and a management team that has extensive experience in their respective positions." Princiotta added.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented. The chemical sector in general and the Ag subsector in particular have been affected by the shock, especially miles driven and the resulting demand for corn-derived ethanol, and the impact on foreign exchange markets and the effects on earnings in foreign countries. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

We expect Corteva to maintain a credit profile consistent with the A3 ratings, including a strong balance sheet with modest adjusted financial leverage; disciplined investment in growing the business including occasional bolt-on acquisitions to strengthen the portfolio; an appropriate dividend payout ratio; adequate liquidity to support seasonal working capital surges; and share repurchases, post-covid crisis, with excess cash flow when preceding priorities are met.

Corteva's credit profile reflects its scale, market positions, franchise strength, strong distribution and farmer relationships, and a robust pipeline that position it very well in what continues to be a competitive and consolidating global agricultural landscape. The profile also reflects ongoing pressures in the ag space, due primarily to low crop prices, unpredictable weather conditions, weak farm economics, and a highly competitive market with large well-capitalized players competing for market share and growth and facing the risk of share loss from competitors' new products.

The positives are tempered by the extreme seasonality of the business, much of which is due to the concentration in seeds and the geographic concentration in North America. Since about 80% of seed sales occur in the first half of the year, working capital builds over the first three quarters leading to peak seasonal debt of about $4 billion in Q3. The majority of these borrowings are repaid in Q4 when cash is collected. A portion of the proceeds from this new issuance is intended to boost cash balances and reduce seasonal borrowings, effectively smoothing peak seasonal debt, albeit modestly.

Corteva's adjusted EBITDA was down 3.9% to $1.99 billion in 2019, on a pro forma basis, due mainly to headwinds from fx and weather conditions in North America that resulted in 11 million (or 7%) fewer corn and soybean acres planted. Pro forma adjusted gross and net leverage were roughly 1.8x and 1.1x, respectively at year end, with 'debt' consisting almost entirely of Moody's adjustments, including $4.1 billion in pensions, $560 million operating leases, plus outstandings of legacy MTNs. Prior to covid, 2020 was expected to benefit from a back-to-normal NA planting season, tailwinds from new products, additional cost reduction synergies and US government support to farmers to offset the negative impact from the trade dispute with China.

However, company EBITDA guidance for 2020, previously at $2.2 billion, is withdrawn due to covid-related uncertainties, mainly the impact from foreign exchange and weakened currencies in Brazil, Canada and Mexico, and from what could be a 5-7 million acre reduction in planted corn in the U.S. next year. The demand for corn-derived ethanol, which is mixed with gasoline, is expected to be down as Covid has resulted in substantially fewer miles driven. The demand level in China and the quantity and timing of US government stimulus to farmers are also pertinent to how 2020 shapes up for the Ag industry and Corteva.

Despite these uncertainties, the company will benefit from tailwinds including $230 million in synergies and productivity targets and $120 million from new product contributions. Moreover, the year got off to a good start with a strong first quarter, an important quarter seasonally given the proportion of the NA and Europe markets in the portfolio, as the recovery in NA area planted of 13 million acres may exceed the 11 million acre guidance. Higher seed pricing and volumes drove 715 bp improvement YOY in seed EBITDA margin to 23.7%. Lower costs, which totaled $70 million in the quarter, and new crop protection products also supported a strong quarter; total EBITDA was $794 million, better than Moody's expected.

ESG factors are currently not material to the credit profile and ratings. The most significant ESG factor stems from PFOA/PFAS litigation risk, which is currently fully indemnified by The Chemours Company (Chemours) (Ba3 negative). Chemours lawsuit against EID (Corteva) and DuPont seeking indemnification caps and return of the 2015 spin-related dividend was recently dismissed in Delaware Chancery Court, sending the dispute back to arbitration. Chemours is appealing the decision, but Moody's believes the ultimate resolution will be a settlement between the parties, with Chemours likely bearing the brunt of the PFAS costs over the next few years. Under the Corteva Separation Agreement, Corteva and DuPont will share PFAS liabilities 50% each up to $300 million; above this amount, the sharing will be 29% Corteva and 71% Dupont.

Social risks are associated with genetically modified seed products, which have been sold for decades but in some countries are still controversial and outlawed. Governance is low given the public status of this large multi-national company with conservative financial policies.

We view Corteva's liquidity profile currently as excellent and supportive of its Prime-2 rating for its commercial paper program. As of March 31, 2020 the company's liquidity was supported by roughly $2.0 billion in cash and marketable securities, two $3.0 billion committed revolvers which back up the $5.0 billion CP program, a $1.3 billion repurchase facility, and strong cash flow from operations on an annualized basis. Seasonal use of the facilities increased short term debt by roughly $2.0 billion leaving roughly $3.6 billion availability on the revolvers. The credit facilities contain a financial covenant that total debt/capitalization can't exceed 0.60x, which we expect Corteva to remain in compliance with. We note the ag business of Corteva is highly seasonal with large working capital needs, typically in the second and third calendar quarters, requiring seasonal borrowings funded by CP usage that can surge up to $4.0 billion before being liquidated in subsequent quarters.

The stable outlook anticipates adherence to conservative financial policies that support the A3 ratings. The stable outlook also anticipates continued success of new product launches and further growth in revenues and EBITDA, organically or through modest M&A.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING:

We would be unlikely to consider an upgrade to the ratings in the early years of independence until there's better clarity and impact from new product launches and cost synergies. Litigation risk related to Chemours could also impede upgrade consideration until there's better clarity in these matters. Beyond that, we could consider an upgrade if Corteva maintains a solid balance sheet with adjusted leverage consistently in the mid-1.0x range, establishes a track record of successful new product launches and sustains a robust research pipeline. Also, a consistent and well-managed pattern of seasonal working capital and seasonal debt peak usage would be important to a higher rating consideration.

We would consider a downgrade if balance sheet leverage were to increase materially, either from a deterioration in earnings or from large or frequent debt-financed acquisitions. Leverage rising to the mid-2.0x range or RCF/TD falling below 30%, while lacking good visibility to quick recovery, could also lead to a downgrade. A material weakening of cash flow or liquidity could also pressure the ratings.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Chemical Industry published in March 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1152388. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Corteva Inc., headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware, is one of the largest Agricultural Chemicals companies, with leading positions and a robust pipeline in Seeds & Traits and Crop Protection, with over 100 manufacturing sites, 150 R&D sites, 12,000 patents, and digital capabilities and programs. Revenues for 2019 were approximately $13.8 billion, consisting of a $6.3 billion crop protection business and $7.5 billion seeds business.

