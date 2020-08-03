Moody's rates EPIC Y-Grade's new term loan Caa2; outlook remains negative

New York, August 03, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") affirmed EPIC Y-Grade Services, LP's (EPIC Y-Grade) Corporate Family Rating (CFR) at Caa2 and Probability of Default Rating (PDR) at Caa2-PD/LD (/LD appended). Moody's downgraded the remaining senior secured Term Loan B due 2024 to Ca from Caa2. Moody's assigned a B1 rating to the senior secured revolver due 2025 and a Caa2 rating to the senior secured Term Loan B due 2027 . Moody's will withdraw the B1 rating of the revolver due 2023 and the Caa2 rating of the $75 million incremental term loan due 2024 following their termination. The outlook remains negative.

"The affirmation of EPIC Y-Grade's CFR and continued negative outlook reflects constrained liquidity in 2021 and still elevated leverage," said Jonathan Teitel, a Moody's Analyst. "However, the company is benefitting from recent debt repayment or conversion into equity, equity commitments and benefits from the sale of a joint interest in certain assets which support cash needs into 2021."

Assignments:

..Issuer: EPIC Y-Grade Services, LP

....Senior Secured First Lien Revolving Credit Facility, Assigned B1 (LGD1)

....Senior Secured First Lien Term Loan B, Assigned Caa2 (LGD3)

Affirmations:

..Issuer: EPIC Y-Grade Services, LP

....Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed Caa2-PD /LD (/LD appended)

....Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed Caa2

Downgrades:

..Issuer: EPIC Y-Grade Services, LP

....Senior Secured 1st Lien Term Loan, Downgraded to Ca (LGD5) from Caa2 (LGD4)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: EPIC Y-Grade Services, LP

...Outlook, Remains Negative

RATINGS RATIONALE

The appending of EPIC Y-Grade's PDR with an "/LD" designation indicates limited default for the exchange of loans into the new revolver and new Term Loan B. Moody's considers these to be distressed exchanges and therefore a default under its definitions. The LD designation will be removed shortly after this action.

EPIC Y-Grade's Caa2 CFR reflects elevated leverage and liquidity constraints in 2021. Cash needs through 2020 are supported by recent capital contributions, equity commitments and an asset sale though uncertainties around funding capital spending in 2021 persists. The company has flexibility on construction of its second fractionator but it would require additional capital which could potentially add further leverage to the company. With a fully used $40 million revolver, Moody's views EPIC Y-Grade's liquidity as weak given the uncertainties around capital funding in 2021 though the company gains relief on financial covenants that have been suspended into 2023.

EPIC Y-Grade's sale of a joint interest to BANGL, LLC (a consortium that includes MPLX LP and WhiteWater Midstream) is a source of cash in the near-term for the company to reinvest in its capital program. Full year EBITDA in 2020 will be very low and leverage will remain high in 2021. The asset sale will improve leverage since BANGL will make use of otherwise unused capacity on EPIC Y-Grade's system. EPIC Y-Grade's contracts are fixed fee and mostly long-term leaving the company with limited direct commodity price risk. However, only a portion of cash flow is underpinned by minimum volume commitments leaving the company exposed to volume risks in the weak commodity price environment and amid reduced upstream capital spending.

The company's revolver due 2025 (first in payment priority) is rated B1, its Term Loan B due 2027 (second in payment priority) is rated Caa2, the same as the CFR, and its Term Loan B due 2024 (now second in payment priority but becoming third in payment priority at the end of September) is rated Ca. The revolver's expiration will spring to February 2024 and the new Term Loan B's maturity will spring to March 2024, ahead of the existing Term Loan B due June 2024, to the extent that more than $50 million of the existing Term Loan B remains outstanding. The remaining lenders of the Term Loan B due 2024 have until September 30, 2020 to exchange their loans for the new Term Loan B due 2027, which could shift the composition of the capital structure, thereby increasing higher priority debt and decreasing lower priority debt. Moody's views the Caa2 rating of the Term Loan B due 2027 and the Ca rating of the Term Loan B due 2024 as more appropriate than the ratings suggested by Moody's loss given default with the present capital structure based on our expectations of the company's capital structure post September 30, 2020. As of July 31, about $659 million of the $950 million principal amount of pre-existing Term Loan B due 2024 exchanged into the new Term Loan B due 2027. Including the 1% fee payable in kind, initial commitments under the new Term Loan B due 2027 were about $666 million.

The negative outlook reflects risks around funding for capital needs in 2021, the prospect for additional debt, constrained EBITDA in 2020 and elevated leverage into 2021.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Factors that could lead to a downgrade include erosion of liquidity, increased debt or increased risk of default.

Factors that could lead to an upgrade include improved liquidity including a funded capital program without incremental debt as well as significant growth in EBITDA and correspondingly lower leverage.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Midstream Energy published in December 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1147839. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

EPIC Y-Grade Services, LP (a subsidiary of EPIC Y-Grade, LP) is a privately-owned midstream energy company with NGL pipelines running from the Permian Basin to Corpus Christi. EPIC Y-Grade is majority-owned by Ares Management with ownership stakes also held by Noble Midstream Partners and Salt Creek Midstream.

