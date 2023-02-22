Moody's rates Eastman's new green bonds at Baa2

New York, February 22, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") assigned a Baa2 rating to Eastman Chemical Company's ("Eastman's") new senior unsecured green bonds due 2033. Proceeds from the new notes will be used to finance or refinance green eligible projects. Proceeds may temporarily be used for general corporate purposes. Eastman's other Baa2 unsecured debt ratings and Prime-2 commercial paper rating are unchanged. The outlook remains stable.

"Eastman is building three chemical recycling facilities for PET plastics and other polyester resins, in addition to other projects that will improve its environmental and sustainability footprint," stated John Rogers, Senior Vice President at Moody's and lead analyst on Eastman Chemical Company.

Assignments:

..Issuer: Eastman Chemical Company

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Assigned Baa2

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Baa2 rating on Eastman's new notes is supported by its size, product diversity, geographic diversity, vertical integration, specialty EBITDA margins in three of its business segments (usually >20%), and solid free cash flow generation. Like many other chemical companies Eastman had a tough fourth quarter of 2022 and the outlook for 2023 is clouded by a potential increase in economic headwinds. However, Moody's believes that Eastman will be impacted to a lesser degree than many other chemical company in 2023 and that adjusted leverage will remain below 3.0x.

Eastman is expected to continue to ramp up their capital expenditures over the next few years in order to expand its capacity for their existing product lines and add two additional polymer recycling facilities Eastman's recycling facilities polyester resins (including PET bottles, carpets and other polyester plastics) break down these plastics into raw materials that can be used to make virgin resin. These methanolysis units depolymerize waste polyester plastics to create a variety of first-quality recycled polymers for specialty, packaging, and textile applications. Prices for these 100% recycled PET resins, especially for applications in food and beverage, are priced at a substantial premium to virgin non-recycled resins due to a combination of growing demand and insufficient supply. Each of these new facilities are projected to produce 200 thousand metric tons of recycled polymers.

Eastman has obtained a Second Party Opinion from a consultant with recognized environmental and social expertise to provide an opinion on the environmental benefits of its framework and that it is aligned with the ICMA 2021 Green Bond Principles and the Loan Market Association (LMA) 2021 Green Loan Principles. Eastman will annually publish the detail of the eligible investments that it has made with the proceeds from this new debt and obtain an assurance report from its external auditor. Eligible projects include investments, capital expenditures, operation expenditures, acquisitions and other related expenditures that are eco-efficient or support the company's sustainability or circular economy.

Eastman's liquidity is good as a sizable cash balance and the expectation for stronger free cash flow is offset by an elevated level of debt maturities over the next 18 months - Euro 750 million bond maturing in May 2023, $198 million in January 2024 and $43 million in debentures in June 2024. The company's cash balance was $493 million at December 31, 2022, and Eastman had full availability under its $1.5 billion revolving credit facility maturing 2026 that supports its commercial paper program. The company had commercial paper borrowings of $326 million at December 31, 2022; so from Moody's standpoint, it only has $1.2 bilion available. The company also has factoring programs with more limited availability.

The stable outlook reflects the expectation that the company can demonstrate growth in earnings and cash flows in a rising cost environment and keep credit metrics at levels that will support the Baa2 rating.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

Moody's would likely consider an upgrade to Eastman's ratings if Moody's-adjusted leverage remains at or below 2.0x and Retained Cash Flow/Debt remains at or above 30% on a sustained basis. A downgrade would be considered if leverage rises above 3.0x on a sustained basis and its Retained Cash Flow/Debt remains below 20%.

ESG CONSIDERATIONS

Environmental, social, and governance factors are important considerations in Eastman's credit quality but not a factor in today action. Eastman's ESG credit impact score is moderately negative (CIS-3) similar to most other chemical companies as significant environmental and social risks do impact the rating. Eastman has very high exposure to environmental risks (E-5) due to the level of waste and pollution generated relative to most other industries and the magnitude of environmental liabilities at legacy sites. Eastman has high exposure to social risks (S-4) related to responsible production and health and safety. Highly negative responsible production risk exposure relates to the potential for spills or releases of hazardous or flammable products that Eastman uses or produces. Although Eastman manages this risk well, its risk exposure is higher than most other industries. Similarly, health and safety risk exposure is high for the same reason. Eastman has neutral-to-low exposure to governance risks (G-2) mainly driven by its financial policies and track record.

Eastman Chemical Company (Eastman) is a vertically integrated producer of both commodity and specialty chemicals, specialty resins and plastics and fibers. Eastman has revenues of $9 to $12 billion depending on commodity prices.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Chemicals published in June 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/389870. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

