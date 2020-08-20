Moody's rates Eli Lilly's notes A2; stable outlook

New York, August 20, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") assigned an A2 rating to the new senior unsecured note offering of Eli Lilly and Company ("Lilly"). There are no changes to Lilly's existing ratings including the A2 senior unsecured long-term rating and the Prime-1 short-term rating, or the stable outlook.

Proceeds of the offering are for general corporate purposes, which may include repaying outstanding commercial paper borrowings.

Assignments:

..Issuer: Eli Lilly and Company

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Assigned A2

RATINGS RATIONALE

Lilly's A2 rating reflects its good scale and solid competitive position, its high profit margins, and its solid cash flow. Rapidly growing products like Trulicity and Taltz as well as pipeline launches will help sustain solid top-line growth. The global coronavirus pandemic will continue to only moderately pressure Lilly's revenue growth, given good patient access to pharmaceutical products despite shutdowns and social distancing measures. That said, the pandemic is delaying many new patients from starting treatment until social distancing eases. Lilly's sales are somewhat concentrated in diabetes, which will constitute greater than 50% of sales over the next 12 to 18 months. Lilly's financial policies support moderate financial leverage, with debt/EBITDA likely sustained in the 2.5x-3.0x range. However, there is event risk associated with acquisitions.

ESG considerations are material to the rating. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under Moody's ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. Beyond the coronavirus outbreak, other social risks include exposure to regulatory and legislative efforts aimed at reducing drug prices. These are fueled in part by demographic and societal trends that are pressuring government budgets because of rising healthcare spending. Lilly's insulin products as well as products with significant Medicare Part D usage including Trulicity, Taltz and Verzenio have rising exposure to these risks given proposals aimed at lowering drug costs for seniors. With respect to governance considerations, Lilly's financial policies are generally conservative and support modest financial leverage. Lilly's recent decision to suspend share repurchases is credit positive, preserving cash to continue making bolt-on acquisitions.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The outlook is stable, reflecting Moody's view that gross debt/EBITDA will be sustained below 3.0x. Factors that could lead to an upgrade include rapid uptake in new product launches, major breakthroughs in R&D pipeline, such as in the Alzheimer's disease area, and debt/EBITDA sustained below 2.0x.

Factors that could lead to a downgrade include slow growth in new products or major pipeline setbacks, large debt-financed acquisitions or share repurchases, or debt/EBITDA sustained above 3.0x.

Headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, Eli Lilly and Company ("Lilly") is a global pharmaceutical company with strong market positions in diabetes and oncology. Annual revenues total approximately $22 billion.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Pharmaceutical Industry published in June 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1062755. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

