Moody's rates EnLink Midstream, LLC's new notes Ba1

New York, August 16, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) assigned a Ba1 rating to EnLink Midstream, LLC's (ENLC) proposed offering of senior unsecured notes. ENLC's subsidiary is EnLink Midstream Partners, LP (ENLK, and collectively with ENLC, EnLink). ENLC and ENLK's other ratings and stable rating outlooks remain unchanged. Net proceeds from the offering are expected to be used to repay existing debt.

"The proposed notes issuance is opportunistically repaying existing debt while improving financial flexibility," commented Amol Joshi, Moody's Vice President and Senior Credit Officer.

Assignments:

..Issuer: EnLink Midstream, LLC

....Gtd. Senior Unsecured Notes, Assigned Ba1 (LGD4)

RATINGS RATIONALE

ENLC's new senior unsecured notes have been rated Ba1, the same as ENLC's Ba1 Corporate Family Rating (CFR), and consistent with the ratings of the existing senior unsecured notes at ENLC and ENLK. ENLC has a $1.4 billion unsecured revolving credit facility (unrated) maturing in June 2027, $500 million senior unsecured notes due 2028 and $498.7 million senior unsecured notes due 2029. In addition, ENLK has over $3 billion of senior unsecured notes outstanding. An indirect subsidiary of ENLC also has an accounts receivable securitization facility of up to $500 million. The new notes are unsecured and are pari passu with ENLC's existing unsecured debt.

ENLC's revolver and unsecured notes benefit from an upstream guarantee from ENLK. However, ENLK's unsecured notes do not benefit from downstream guarantees from ENLC or upstream guarantees from operating subsidiaries. EnLink has all its assets at ENLK, and no assets are expected to be held at ENLC, allowing pari passu consideration for obligations at ENLC and ENLK. Furthermore, the obligations of ENLK's subsidiaries are not material in size relative to the unsecured notes to warrant notching below the CFR. The unsecured notes are therefore rated in-line with the Ba1 CFR. However, if the company holds material assets at ENLC, ENLC's obligations will have a priority claim to those assets which will pressure the ratings of ENLK's unsecured notes.

ENLC's Ba1 CFR reflects its high proportion of fee-based revenue with cash flow visibility, but subject to meaningful volume risk. While ENLC has increased its equity distributions, those are still significantly below pre-pandemic levels resulting in solid distribution coverage. Good distribution coverage implies that EnLink retains a higher proportion of cash flow, alleviating the pressure of seeking third party debt and dilutive equity to finance capital spending. EnLink also has a diversified gathering & processing (G&P) asset base, and the company self-funds its reduced capital spending levels. The company has a large exposure to the STACK, where it faces volume risk but mitigated by gradually recovering drilling activity. EnLink also has significant exposure to the mature Barnett Shale, where volume risk will also likely reduce due to supportive natural gas prices. EnLink offsets such volume risk through capital intensive growth in other regions such as the Permian, leading to improved cash flow and credit metrics. The majority of EnLink's 2022 capital spending will be focused in the Permian Basin, followed by spending to enhance its Louisiana and other assets. EnLink generates meaningful cash flow from Devon Energy Corporation (Devon, Baa3 stable), and EnLink's rating reflects such customer concentration risk.

ENLC's and ENLK's outlooks are stable reflecting good liquidity and distribution coverage.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

While Moody's does not expect the ratings to be upgraded in the near-term, EnLink's ratings could be upgraded if its earnings continue to grow, debt/EBITDA approaches 3.5x, leverage consolidated with its controlling owners GIP III Stetson I, L.P.'s and GIP III Stetson II, L.P.'s (collectively GIP III Stetson) debt approaches 4x, distribution coverage remains robust and its capital structure is further simplified. When calculating credit metrics for purposes of assessing the potential of a ratings upgrade, a portion of EnLink's preferred equity will be included in Moody's adjusted debt.

EnLink's rating could be downgraded if the company's debt/EBITDA exceeds 4.5x, consolidated leverage (inclusive of GIP III Stetson debt) exceeds 5x or distribution coverage significantly deteriorates. Weakness in GIP III Stetson's credit profile would also pressure EnLink's rating.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Midstream Energy published in February 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/379531. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

EnLink Midstream, LLC is a publicly traded company engaged in midstream energy services through its subsidiary EnLink Midstream Partners, LP, including the gathering, processing, fractionation, transportation and marketing of natural gas, natural gas liquids and crude oil in several US regions, including in the STACK, Cana and Arkoma Woodford Shales, Barnett Shale, Permian Basin and Louisiana.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Amol Joshi, CFA

VP - Senior Credit Officer

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Peter Speer

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

