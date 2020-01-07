Moody's rates Energy Transfer's proposed preferred units Ba2, senior notes Baa3

Email Research Recipient email addresses will not be used in mailing lists or redistributed. Recipient's

Please note: some research requires a paid subscription in order to access. OK Already a customer? LOG IN Don't want to see this again? REGISTER OR Accept our Terms of Use to continue to Moodys.com: PLEASE READ AND SCROLL DOWN! By clicking "I AGREE" [at the end of this document], you indicate that you understand and intend these terms and conditions to be the legal equivalent of a signed, written contract and equally binding, and that you accept such terms and conditions as a condition of viewing any and all Moody's inform​ation that becomes accessible to you [after clicking "I AGREE"] (the "Information"). References herein to "Moody's" include Moody's Corporation, Inc. and each of its subsidiaries and affiliates. Terms of One-Time Website Use 1. Unless you have entered into an express written contract with Moody’s to the contrary, you agree that you have no right to use the Information in a commercial or public setting and no right to copy it, save it, print it, sell it, or publish or distribute any portion of it in any form. 2. You acknowledge and agree that Moody’s credit ratings: (i) are current opinions of the future relative creditworthiness of securities and address no other risk; and (ii) are not statements of current or historical fact or recommendations to purchase, hold or sell particular securities. Moody’s credit ratings and publications are not intended for retail investors, and it would be reckless and inappropriate for retail investors to use Moody’s credit ratings and publications when making an investment decision. No warranty, express or implied, as the accuracy, timeliness, completeness, merchantability or fitness for any particular purpose of any Moody’s credit rating is given or made by Moody’s in any form whatsoever. 3. To the extent permitted by law, Moody’s and its directors, officers, employees, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability for: (i) any indirect, special, consequential, or incidental losses or damages whatsoever arising from or in connection with use of the Information; and (ii) any direct or compensatory damages caused to any person or entity, including but not limited to by any negligence (but excluding fraud or any other type of liability that by law cannot be excluded) on the part of Moody’s or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers, arising from or in connection with use of the Information. 4. Related Issuers Energy Transfer Operating, L.P. Related Research Credit Opinion: Energy Transfer Operating, L.P.: Update to credit analysis – Deleveraging slowly through EBITDA growth Peer Snapshot: Energy Transfer Operating, L.P. - September 2019 (LTM): Peer Snapshot Announcement of Periodic Review: Moody's announces completion of a periodic review of ratings of Energy Transfer Operating, L.P. Issuer Comment: Energy Transfer Operating, L.P.: Energy Transfer's acquisition of SemGroup is credit neutral Peer Snapshot: Energy Transfer Operating, L.P. - June 2019 (LTM): Peer Snapshot Rating Action: Moody's rates Energy Transfer's proposed preferred units Ba2, senior notes Baa3 07 Jan 2020 Proposed offering of perpetual preferred units and unsec New York, January 07, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") assigned Ba2 ratings to Energy Transfer Operating, L.P.'s (ETO) proposed Series F and Series G Fixed-Rate Reset Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Units. Its Baa3 senior unsecured rating, its Ba1 junior subordinated notes rating and its P-3 commercial paper rating are not affected by this action. The rating outlook is stable. Issuer Comment: Energy Transfer Operating, L.P.: Energy Transfer’s acquisition of SemGroup is credit neutral Peer Snapshot: Energy Transfer Operating, L.P. - June 2019 (LTM): Peer Snapshot Rating Action: Moody's rates Energy Transfer's proposed preferred units Ba2, senior notes Baa3 07 Jan 2020 Proposed offering of perpetual preferred units and unsec New York, January 07, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") assigned Ba2 ratings to Energy Transfer Operating, L.P.'s (ETO) proposed Series F and Series G Fixed-Rate Reset Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Units. Its Baa3 senior unsecured rating, its Ba1 junior subordinated notes rating and its P-3 commercial paper rating are not affected by this action. The rating outlook is stable. Together with a concurrent proposed offering of senior unsecured notes, which will be rated Baa3, ETO will use the proceeds of the preferred units offering to repay borrowings under its revolving credit facility and to refinance upcoming debt maturities. Assignments: ..Issuer: Energy Transfer Operating, L.P. ....Series F Preferred Stock, Assigned Ba2 Series G Preferred Stock, Assigned Ba2 ....Senior Unsecured Notes, Assigned Baa3 RATINGS RATIONALE The proposed preferred units are rated Ba2, two notches below ETO's Baa3 senior unsecured rating, reflecting their subordination to all of the company's existing senior unsecured notes, its unsecured revolving credit facility and its subordinated notes. Moody's attributes 50% equity credit to the preferred units. ETO's Baa3 rating is supported by its very large consolidated and geographically diversified asset base comprised of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) pipeline services and storage, and largely fee-based natural gas midstream gathering and processing (G&P) operations. ETO also holds the general partnership interest and common units in Sunoco LP (SUN, Ba3 stable) and USA Compression Partners, LP (USAC, B1 stable), further adding to overall operational diversity. ETO ranks among the largest publicly traded midstream master limited partnerships (MLP) in terms of its size, geographic reach and the operational diversification of its businesses. Its $95.2 billion midstream asset base generates a largely fee-based cash flow stream, reporting $11.1 billion of 12-month EBITDA at September 30, 2019. Strong reported EBITDA, up 31% from September 2018's 12-mionth total, equated to approximately 4.8x debt/EBITDA (proportionately consolidated for joint venture debt and non-wholly-owned joint venture EBITDA). Moody's expects that EBITDA growth will moderate in 2020 with several large pipeline projects having recently entered commercial service, although delayed and at higher cost. While ETO has an array of alternative sources of liquidity available to it to reduce leverage through potential asset sales and joint ventures, its focus remains on generating increased EBITDA through the investment of capital in new projects. On December 5, ETO closed on its acquisition of SemGroup Corporation (SEMG) in a $5 billion cash and units transaction, including assumed debt. SemGroup's approximately $2.4 billion of debt assumed by ETO was fully redeemed prior to year-end. Moody's does not believe the SemGroup acquisition will impede progress towards the further deleveraging of ETO. Regulatory, permitting and political risk for major energy infrastructure projects has been on the rise. The cost of project delays is borne by project owners, ultimately detracting from project returns and delaying receipt of cash flow associated with these investments. Certain regions of the US in particular tend to field more grass roots opposition to the construction of energy infrastructure projects. Regional opposition to the expansion of ETO's Mariner East natural gas liquids pipeline in Pennsylvania has delayed the completion of its construction, increased its costs and restricted its operations. The MLP structure employed by ETO vests considerable influence with the general partner of these entities, who operations are subject to boards of directors appointed by their respective general partners. MLP limited partner unitholders have considerably fewer voting rights than shareholders in a conventional corporate structure, further restricting their influence over MLP governance. Moody's views ETO to be in a good liquidity position into 2020, enhanced by strong earnings retention. ETO's third quarter and nine-month distribution coverage ratios were 1.88x and 1.98x, respectively, reflecting strong growth in distributable cash flow and a flat distribution rate. Strong distribution coverage should enable ETO to retain somewhat over $3.0 billion in cash which can be contributed to the funding of growth capital spending. ETO has projected 2020 growth capital spending of about $4.0 billion, down about 20% from 2019's spending. In October, ET closed on a new $2.0 billion unsecured term loan, whose proceeds were largely used to repay borrowings outstanding under ETO's $5.0 billion revolving credit facility. At September 30, $2.61 billion was utilized under ETO's revolver, $2.15 billion of which was in commercial paper. The revolver has a December 1, 2023 scheduled maturity date, and is supplemented by a $1.0 billion 364-day credit facility. The 364-day facility had no borrowings outstanding at September 30. ETO and its general partner Energy Transfer LP have a history of consistent support for ETO's investment grade rating, which Moody's expects will continue to be the case. ETO's outlook is stable based on Moody's assumption that prospective debt leverage will continue to improve towards 4.5x with distribution coverage remaining in the company's projected range of 1.7x-1.9x.The rating could be upgraded if the company reduces consolidated Debt/EBITDA (proportionately consolidated) below 4.5x with strong distribution coverage remaining in the 1.8x area. Should Debt/EBITDA increase above 5x, the Baa3 rating could be downgraded. The principal methodology used in these ratings was Midstream Energy published in December 2018. Please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology. Energy Transfer Operating, L.P., headquartered in Dallas, Texas, owns and operates a broad array of midstream energy assets. ETO is controlled by Energy Transfer LP. (ET), which holds the general partner interest in ETO. ET is a publicly traded MLP. REGULATORY DISCLOSURES For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com. For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity. Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review. Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating. Andrew Brooks VP - Senior Credit Officer Corporate Finance Group Moody's Investors Service, Inc. 250 Greenwich Street New York, NY 10007 U.S.A. JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376 Client Service: 1 212 553 1653 Steven Wood MD - Corporate Finance Corporate Finance Group

CREDIT RATINGS ISSUED BY MOODY'S INVESTORS SERVICE, INC. AND/OR ITS CREDIT RATINGS AFFILIATES ARE MOODY'S CURRENT OPINIONS OF THE RELATIVE FUTURE CREDIT RISK OF ENTITIES, CREDIT COMMITMENTS, OR DEBT OR DEBT-LIKE SECURITIES, AND MATERIALS, PRODUCTS, SERVICES AND INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY MOODY'S (COLLECTIVELY, "PUBLICATIONS") MAY INCLUDE SUCH CURRENT OPINIONS. MOODY'S INVESTORS SERVICE DEFINES CREDIT RISK AS THE RISK THAT AN ENTITY MAY NOT MEET ITS CONTRACTUAL FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS AS THEY COME DUE AND ANY ESTIMATED FINANCIAL LOSS IN THE EVENT OF DEFAULT OR IMPAIRMENT. SEE MOODY'S RATING SYMBOLS AND DEFINITIONS PUBLICATION FOR INFORMATION ON THE TYPES OF CONTRACTUAL FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS ADDRESSED BY MOODY'S INVESTORS SERVICE CREDIT RATINGS. CREDIT RATINGS DO NOT ADDRESS ANY OTHER RISK, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO: LIQUIDITY RISK, MARKET VALUE RISK, OR PRICE VOLATILITY. CREDIT RATINGS, NON-CREDIT ASSESSMENTS ("ASSESSMENTS"), AND OTHER OPINIONS INCLUDED IN MOODY'S PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT STATEMENTS OF CURRENT OR HISTORICAL FACT. MOODY'S PUBLICATIONS MAY ALSO INCLUDE QUANTITATIVE MODEL-BASED ESTIMATES OF CREDIT RISK AND RELATED OPINIONS OR COMMENTARY PUBLISHED BY MOODY'S ANALYTICS, INC. AND/OR ITS AFFILIATES. MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS DO NOT CONSTITUTE OR PROVIDE INVESTMENT OR FINANCIAL ADVICE, AND MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT AND DO NOT PROVIDE RECOMMENDATIONS TO PURCHASE, SELL, OR HOLD PARTICULAR SECURITIES. MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS DO NOT COMMENT ON THE SUITABILITY OF AN INVESTMENT FOR ANY PARTICULAR INVESTOR. MOODY'S ISSUES ITS CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS AND OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLISHES ITS PUBLICATIONS WITH THE EXPECTATION AND UNDERSTANDING THAT EACH INVESTOR WILL, WITH DUE CARE, MAKE ITS OWN STUDY AND EVALUATION OF EACH SECURITY THAT IS UNDER CONSIDERATION FOR PURCHASE, HOLDING, OR SALE.



© 2020 Moody's Corporation, Moody's Investors Service, Inc., Moody's Analytics, Inc. and/or their licensors and affiliates (collectively, "MOODY'S"). All rights reserved. 