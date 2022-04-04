Moody's rates Entegris Sr Sec Notes at Baa3

New York, April 04, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") rated Entegris, Inc's (Entegris) new Senior Secured Notes (Secured Notes) at Baa3. All of Entegris's other ratings, with the exception of the new $2.495 billion Senior Secured Term Loan B (New Term Loan), remain under review for downgrade. The Speculative Grade Liquidity (SGL) rating remains unchanged at SGL-1.

On December 16, 2021, Moody's placed Entegris' ratings under review for downgrade following the company's announcement that it plans to acquire CMC Materials, Inc (CMC). Entegris will pay a per share price of $133.00, consisting of cash and 0.4506 Entegris shares, or about $5.8 billion in total consideration for the CMC equity, excluding transaction fees. The acquisition is expected to close in the second half of calendar year 2022.

Entegris plans to use the net proceeds from the Secured Notes and the New Term Loan, combined with new equity issued directly to CMC selling shareholders and other unsecured debt, to fund the acquisition of CMC. The rating of the New Term Loan assumes that secured debt will comprise about two-thirds of the proforma debt capital structure. To the extent the debt capital structure has a greater mix of secured debt, the rating on the New Term Loan could be downgraded.

Assignments:

..Issuer: Entegris Inc.

....Senior Secured Notes, Baa3 (LGD3)

The mix of common equity in the consideration, at approximately 33% of the purchase price, is credit positive for Entegris, since this limits the leveraging impact of the CMC acquisition. Still, despite the large equity component, the high purchase multiple results in a leveraging acquisition, increasing Entegris' debt to EBITDA from 1.5x (twelve months ended December 31, 2021, Moody's adjusted) to the mid 5x level (proforma combined twelve months ended December 31, 2021, Moody's adjusted, excluding the $75 million of anticipated cost synergies). Including the $75 million of cost synergies anticipated within 12 to 18 months, the leverage would be about 5.1x.

The ratings assignment incorporates Moody's expectation that at the conclusion of the review, the CFR will likely be confirmed at Ba1. However, the ratings outlook could be negative given Moody's expectation that leverage could remain elevated for an extended period following acquisition closing.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Entegris's credit profile reflects the company's niche position in certain market segments (e.g., wafer handling equipment and filters), which have limited competition from larger firms, and consistent free cash flow (FCF) generation due to modest capital expenditure requirements. Also, many of Entegris's products have a long life cycle, which can exceed five years on legacy production nodes, providing a base of recurring demand.

Nevertheless, demand can be volatile, driven by changes in semiconductor industry production volume. Demand is also influenced by the capital spending levels of Entegris's customers, which can decline following the completion of a production node transition.

The acquisition of CMC will expand Entegris' revenue scale and add complementary chemical mechanical planarization (CMP) products to Entegris' existing CMP product portfolio. This will enable Entegris to provide a more complete CMP product line to its semiconductor manufacturing customers. Entegris' existing CMP portfolio (within the Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials segment), including polyvinyl alcohol roller brushes and CMP pad conditioners, which are used in the CMP process, will benefit from CMC's leading market position in CMP slurries and a number two market position in CMP pads. Since the CMP products of both firms are consumed in the manufacturing of semiconductor chips, demand is driven by the volume of semiconductor chip production. Since CMC's product portfolio of CMP products, specialty chemicals, pipeline products are primarily semiconductor chip manufacturing consumables, Moody's anticipates that with CMC's products, Entegris's combined consumables revenue base will increase to nearly 80%, from about 70% prior to the acquisition.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

The review will continue to focus on: (1) the strategic rationale and product priorities for the combined company, including any planned product rationalization or divestitures, (2) details on the integration plan and cost synergies, including targeted areas and the timing of costs and synergy capture, (3) deleveraging plans and financial policy, (4) any conditions placed on the combined company in order to obtain regulatory approval, and (5) details on the mix and terms of the new debt and plans for Entegris's and CMC's existing debt.

Entegris, Inc., based in Billerica, Massachusetts, develops and manufactures products, including filters, materials handling equipment, and specialty chemicals used in the manufacture of semiconductors and other microelectronic components.

CMC Materials, Inc, based in Aurora, Illinois, through its Electronic Materials segment (82% of FY 2021 revenues) manufactures materials used in semiconductor manufacturing, including CMP slurries, CMP pads, and specialty chemicals. Through its Performance Materials segment (18% of FY 2021 revenues), CMC provides supplies and services to the pipeline industry, including drag reducing agents (DRAs) used for crude oil transmission, and wood preservation chemicals to industrial companies. CMC generated $1.2 billion of revenues for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2021.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Semiconductors published in September 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1287886. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

