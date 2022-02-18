Moody's rates Entegris Sr Sec Term Loan at Baa3

New York, February 18, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") rated Entegris,
Inc.'s (Entegris) new Senior Secured Term Loan B (New Term
Loan) at Baa3. All of Entegris's other ratings remain under
review for downgrade. The Speculative Grade Liquidity (SGL) rating
remains unchanged at SGL-1.
On December 16, 2021, Moody's placed Entegris'
ratings under review for downgrade following the company's announcement
that it plans to acquire CMC Materials, Inc (CMC). Entegris
will pay a per share price of $133.00, consisting
of cash and 0.4506 Entegris shares, or about $5.8
billion in total consideration for the CMC equity, excluding transaction
fees. The acquisition is expected to close in the second half of
calendar year 2022.
Entegris plans to use the net proceeds from the New Term Loan, combined
with new equity issued directly to CMC selling shareholders and other
secured and unsecured debt, to fund the acquisition of CMC.
The rating of the New Term Loan assumes that secured debt will comprise
about two-thirds of the proforma debt capital structure.
To the extent the debt capital structure has a greater mix of secured
debt, the rating on the New Term Loan could be downgraded.
Assignments:
..Issuer: Entegris Inc.
....Senior Secured Term Loan B, Baa3
(LGD3)
LGD Adjustments:
....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility,
Adjusted to (LGD3) from (LGD2)
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Adjusted to (LGD5) from (LGD4)
The mix of common equity in the consideration, at approximately
33% of the purchase price, is credit positive for Entegris,
since this limits the leveraging impact of the CMC acquisition.
Still, despite the large equity component, the high purchase
multiple results in a leveraging acquisition, increasing Entegris'
debt to EBITDA from 1.5x (twelve months ended December 31,
2021, Moody's adjusted) to the mid 5x level (proforma combined
twelve months ended December 31, 2021, Moody's adjusted,
excluding the $75 million of anticipated cost synergies).
Including the $75 million of cost synergies anticipated within
12 to 18 months, the leverage would be about 5.1x.
The ratings assignment incorporates Moody's expectation that at
the conclusion of the review, the CFR will likely be confirmed at
Ba1. However, the ratings outlook could be negative given
Moody's expectation that leverage could remain elevated for an extended
period following acquisition closing.
RATINGS RATIONALE
Entegris's credit profile reflects the company's niche position
in certain market segments (e.g., wafer handling equipment
and filters), which have limited competition from larger firms,
and consistent free cash flow (FCF) generation due to modest capital expenditure
requirements. Also, many of Entegris's products have
a long life cycle, which can exceed five years on legacy production
nodes, providing a base of recurring demand.
Nevertheless, demand can be volatile, driven by changes in
semiconductor industry production volume. Demand is also influenced
by the capital spending levels of Entegris's customers, which
can decline following the completion of a production node transition.
The acquisition of CMC will expand Entegris' revenue scale and add
complementary chemical mechanical planarization (CMP) products to Entegris'
existing CMP product portfolio. This will enable Entegris to provide
a more complete CMP product line to its semiconductor manufacturing customers.
Entegris' existing CMP portfolio (within the Specialty Chemicals
and Engineered Materials segment), including polyvinyl alcohol roller
brushes and CMP pad conditioners, which are used in the CMP process,
will benefit from CMC's leading market position in CMP slurries
and a number two market position in CMP pads. Since the CMP products
of both firms are consumed in the manufacturing of semiconductor chips,
demand is driven by the volume of semiconductor chip production.
Since CMC's product portfolio of CMP products, specialty chemicals,
pipeline products are primarily semiconductor chip manufacturing consumables,
Moody's anticipates that with CMC's products, Entegris's
combined consumables revenue base will increase to nearly 80%,
from about 70% prior to the acquisition.
As proposed, the new Senior Secured Term Loan Facility (Term Loan)
is expected to provide covenant flexibility that if utilized could negatively
impact creditors. Notable terms include the following:
1. Incremental debt capacity up to the greater of $1.1
billion and an amount equal to 100% of consolidated adjusted EBITDA
(as defined) calculated on a proforma basis plus an unlimited amount of
first lien debt subject to first lien net leverage not exceeding closing
first lien net leverage; junior lien debt subject to secured net
leverage not exceeding 0.5 turns above closing secured net leverage;
or unsecured debt not exceeding 1.0 turns above closing total net
leverage or leverage tests may be satisfied so long as pro forma leverage
does not increase if used to finance a permitted acquisition. No
portion of any incremental term loans may be incurred with an earlier
maturity than the Term Loan.
2. There are no express protective provisions prohibiting an up-tiering
transaction.
The above are proposed terms and the final terms of the credit agreement
may be materially different.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
The review will continue to focus on: (1) the strategic rationale
and product priorities for the combined company, including any planned
product rationalization or divestitures, (2) details on the integration
plan and cost synergies, including targeted areas and the timing
of costs and synergy capture, (3) deleveraging plans and financial
policy, (4) any conditions placed on the combined company in order
to obtain regulatory approval, and (5) details on the mix and terms
of the new debt and plans for Entegris's and CMC's existing
debt.
Entegris, Inc., based in Billerica, Massachusetts,
develops and manufactures products, including filters, materials
handling equipment, and specialty chemicals used in the manufacture
of semiconductors and other microelectronic components.
CMC Materials, Inc, based in Aurora, Illinois,
through its Electronic Materials segment (82% of FY 2021 revenues)
manufactures materials used in semiconductor manufacturing, including
CMP slurries, CMP pads, and specialty chemicals. Through
its Performance Materials segment (18% of FY 2021 revenues),
CMC provides supplies and services to the pipeline industry, including
drag reducing agents (DRAs) used for crude oil transmission, and
wood preservation chemicals to industrial companies. CMC generated
$1.2 billion of revenues for the fiscal year ended September
30, 2021.
The principal methodology used in this rating was Semiconductors published
in September 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1287886.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed
by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square,
Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit
rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement
status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is
available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Terrence Dennehy, CFA
VP - Senior Credit Officer
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Stephen Sohn
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653