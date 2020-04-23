Moody's rates Entegris' new senior unsecured notes at Ba2

New York, April 23, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") rated
Entegris Inc.'s ("Entegris") new senior unsecured
notes ("New Notes") at Ba2. Entegris' other ratings
are unchanged. The outlook remains stable.
Net proceeds of the New Notes will be used to repay the outstanding balance
on the senior secured revolving credit facility ("Revolver")
with the remainder initially held as cash. Based on current business
conditions, Entegris also plans to repay approximately $200
million of Entegris' senior secured term loan ("Term Loan")
over the next several quarters, with any remaining proceeds to be
used for general corporate purposes.
The issuance of the New Notes will initially be leveraging, increasing
Moody's adjusted debt to EBITDA to about 3.3x from 2.5x
(year ended December 31, 2019, proforma for the $142
million Revolver drawdown during the first quarter of 2020). Proforma
for the planned repayment of the Revolver balance shortly following closing,
adjusted debt to EBITDA is 3.0x.
Assignments:
..Issuer: Entegris Inc.
.Senior Unsecured Notes, Assigned Ba2 (LGD4)
RATINGS RATIONALE
The Ba1 CFR reflects Entegris's niche position in certain market
segments, such as wafer handling equipment and filters, which
have limited competition from larger firms. Entegris also benefits
from consistent free cash flow (FCF) generation due to modest capital
expenditure requirements and the longer life cycle of many of Entegris's
products, which can exceed five years on legacy production nodes,
providing a base of recurring demand.
Entegris follows a conservative financial policy, with leverage
generally maintained below 2.5x adjusted debt to EBITDA,
though Moody's expects leverage to remain above 2.5x over
the near term until Entegris makes the planned $200 million of
repayments on the Term Loan. Moody's expects that Entegris
will periodically make debt-financed acquisitions but will reduce
leverage to pre-acquisition levels within 12 to 18 months of the
closing of such acquisitions. Moody's expects Entegris to
refrain from debt-funded shareholder returns.
Nevertheless, demand can be volatile, driven by changes in
semiconductor industry production volume. In 2019 the semiconductor
industry reduced production volume to correct excess chip inventory,
though Entegris's organic revenue decline was less severe than the
broader semiconductor industry, reflecting the base of recurring
revenues. Demand is also influenced by the capital spending levels
of Entegris's customers, which can decline following the completion
of a production node transition. Moody's believes that Entegris
has limited negotiating leverage due to the large customer concentration.
The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating
global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price
declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many
sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects
of these developments are unprecedented. The semiconductor sector
has been one of the sectors affected by the shock given its sensitivity
to consumer and enterprise demand and sentiment. More specifically,
the weaknesses in Entegris' credit profile, including its
exposure to a global supply chain have left it vulnerable to shifts in
market sentiment in these unprecedented operating conditions and Entegris
remains vulnerable to the outbreak continuing to spread. Moody's
regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework,
given the substantial implications for public health and safety.
The rating is supported by governance considerations, specifically
Entegris' low financial leverage. Moody's expects that
Entegris will continue to adhere to a disciplined financial strategy,
while maintaining ample liquidity and refraining from debt funded shareholder
returns.
The stable outlook reflects Moody's expects that Entegris will generate
revenue growth exceeding the semiconductor industry revenue growth in
2020, reflecting increased content due to process node transitions,
with revenues increasing in the low-single digits percent and in
the mid-single digits percent once the impact of the coronavirus
outbreak abates. Moody's anticipates that the EBITDA margin
(Moody's adjusted) will be maintained in the upper twenties percent
level. Over the next 18 months, Moody's also expects
that Entegris will deleverage due to EBITDA growth and debt repayment
such that the ratio of debt to EBITDA (Moody's adjusted) will decline
toward the low 2x level.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
The rating could be upgraded if Entegris:
• Increases scale and profit margins, and
• Maintains conservative credit metrics and disciplined financial
policies
The rating could be downgraded if:
• Revenue growth trails the company's key end markets,
or
• Liquidity meaningfully deteriorates, or
• Entegris adopts more aggressive financial policies, which
increase leverage above 2.5x debt to EBITDA (Moody's adjusted)
on a sustained basis
The Baa3 rating of the Term Loan reflects its seniority in the capital
structure, the collateral package, and the large cushion of
unsecured debt and liabilities. If Entegris refrains from issuing
secured debt, as Entegris makes the planned $200 million
of repayments over the next several quarters, the Term Loan will
experience upward ratings pressure. The Term Loan collateral includes
a first priority interest in Entegris's assets and those of the
domestic subsidiary guarantors, and a 65% stock pledge of
foreign subsidiaries. The Baa3 rating of the Term Loan reflects
a one notch difference from the Baa2 Loss Given Default ("LGD")
model outcome. The override limits up notching of the Term Loan
to reflect the uncertainty of the LGD outcome, since a company at
a Ba1 CFR is generally far from default and thus has a capital structure
that would likely change substantially over time as the company moved
closer to a default. The Ba2 rating of the senior unsecured notes
reflects the relatively higher expected loss in a default scenario,
from the subordinated position as an unsecured claim.
The speculative grade liquidity ("SGL") rating of SGL-1
reflects Entegris's very good liquidity profile. Moody's
expects that Entegris will keep at least $300 million of cash and
generate FCF of at least $125 million over the next year.
Moody's anticipates that absent a large acquisition, the $300
million revolver will remain undrawn given the strong cash flows.
The revolver has a single financial covenant, which is tested only
upon 35% facility utilization. There are no other financial
covenants governing Entegris's debt.
Entegris, Inc., based in Billerica, Massachusetts,
develops and manufactures products, including filters, materials
handling equipment, and specialty chemicals used in the manufacture
of semiconductors and other microelectronic components.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Semiconductor Industry
published in July 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1130733.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s)
and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
