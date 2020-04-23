Moody's rates Entegris' new senior unsecured notes at Ba2

New York, April 23, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") rated Entegris Inc.'s ("Entegris") new senior unsecured notes ("New Notes") at Ba2. Entegris' other ratings are unchanged. The outlook remains stable.

Net proceeds of the New Notes will be used to repay the outstanding balance on the senior secured revolving credit facility ("Revolver") with the remainder initially held as cash. Based on current business conditions, Entegris also plans to repay approximately $200 million of Entegris' senior secured term loan ("Term Loan") over the next several quarters, with any remaining proceeds to be used for general corporate purposes.

The issuance of the New Notes will initially be leveraging, increasing Moody's adjusted debt to EBITDA to about 3.3x from 2.5x (year ended December 31, 2019, proforma for the $142 million Revolver drawdown during the first quarter of 2020). Proforma for the planned repayment of the Revolver balance shortly following closing, adjusted debt to EBITDA is 3.0x.

..Issuer: Entegris Inc.

.Senior Unsecured Notes, Assigned Ba2 (LGD4)

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Ba1 CFR reflects Entegris's niche position in certain market segments, such as wafer handling equipment and filters, which have limited competition from larger firms. Entegris also benefits from consistent free cash flow (FCF) generation due to modest capital expenditure requirements and the longer life cycle of many of Entegris's products, which can exceed five years on legacy production nodes, providing a base of recurring demand.

Entegris follows a conservative financial policy, with leverage generally maintained below 2.5x adjusted debt to EBITDA, though Moody's expects leverage to remain above 2.5x over the near term until Entegris makes the planned $200 million of repayments on the Term Loan. Moody's expects that Entegris will periodically make debt-financed acquisitions but will reduce leverage to pre-acquisition levels within 12 to 18 months of the closing of such acquisitions. Moody's expects Entegris to refrain from debt-funded shareholder returns.

Nevertheless, demand can be volatile, driven by changes in semiconductor industry production volume. In 2019 the semiconductor industry reduced production volume to correct excess chip inventory, though Entegris's organic revenue decline was less severe than the broader semiconductor industry, reflecting the base of recurring revenues. Demand is also influenced by the capital spending levels of Entegris's customers, which can decline following the completion of a production node transition. Moody's believes that Entegris has limited negotiating leverage due to the large customer concentration.

The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented. The semiconductor sector has been one of the sectors affected by the shock given its sensitivity to consumer and enterprise demand and sentiment. More specifically, the weaknesses in Entegris' credit profile, including its exposure to a global supply chain have left it vulnerable to shifts in market sentiment in these unprecedented operating conditions and Entegris remains vulnerable to the outbreak continuing to spread. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

The rating is supported by governance considerations, specifically Entegris' low financial leverage. Moody's expects that Entegris will continue to adhere to a disciplined financial strategy, while maintaining ample liquidity and refraining from debt funded shareholder returns.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expects that Entegris will generate revenue growth exceeding the semiconductor industry revenue growth in 2020, reflecting increased content due to process node transitions, with revenues increasing in the low-single digits percent and in the mid-single digits percent once the impact of the coronavirus outbreak abates. Moody's anticipates that the EBITDA margin (Moody's adjusted) will be maintained in the upper twenties percent level. Over the next 18 months, Moody's also expects that Entegris will deleverage due to EBITDA growth and debt repayment such that the ratio of debt to EBITDA (Moody's adjusted) will decline toward the low 2x level.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The rating could be upgraded if Entegris:

• Increases scale and profit margins, and

• Maintains conservative credit metrics and disciplined financial policies

The rating could be downgraded if:

• Revenue growth trails the company's key end markets, or

• Liquidity meaningfully deteriorates, or

• Entegris adopts more aggressive financial policies, which increase leverage above 2.5x debt to EBITDA (Moody's adjusted) on a sustained basis

The Baa3 rating of the Term Loan reflects its seniority in the capital structure, the collateral package, and the large cushion of unsecured debt and liabilities. If Entegris refrains from issuing secured debt, as Entegris makes the planned $200 million of repayments over the next several quarters, the Term Loan will experience upward ratings pressure. The Term Loan collateral includes a first priority interest in Entegris's assets and those of the domestic subsidiary guarantors, and a 65% stock pledge of foreign subsidiaries. The Baa3 rating of the Term Loan reflects a one notch difference from the Baa2 Loss Given Default ("LGD") model outcome. The override limits up notching of the Term Loan to reflect the uncertainty of the LGD outcome, since a company at a Ba1 CFR is generally far from default and thus has a capital structure that would likely change substantially over time as the company moved closer to a default. The Ba2 rating of the senior unsecured notes reflects the relatively higher expected loss in a default scenario, from the subordinated position as an unsecured claim.

The speculative grade liquidity ("SGL") rating of SGL-1 reflects Entegris's very good liquidity profile. Moody's expects that Entegris will keep at least $300 million of cash and generate FCF of at least $125 million over the next year. Moody's anticipates that absent a large acquisition, the $300 million revolver will remain undrawn given the strong cash flows. The revolver has a single financial covenant, which is tested only upon 35% facility utilization. There are no other financial covenants governing Entegris's debt.

Entegris, Inc., based in Billerica, Massachusetts, develops and manufactures products, including filters, materials handling equipment, and specialty chemicals used in the manufacture of semiconductors and other microelectronic components.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Semiconductor Industry published in July 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1130733. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

