Moody's rates Eviosys' proposed additional Term Loan B at B2; outlook stable

London, February 24, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today assigned a B2 instrument rating to the proposed additional senior secured Term Loan B (TLB) issuance of €350 million due August 2028, to be issued by KOUTI B.V. Other ratings of Titan Holdings II B.V. (Eviosys) and related entities are unaffected. These include Eviosys' corporate family rating (CFR) at B3 and probability of default rating (PDR) at B3-PD, as well as the B2 ratings of senior secured TLB due 2028 and senior secured Revolving Credit Facility (RCF) due 2028 issued by KOUTI B.V. and the Caa2 rating of backed senior subordinate notes due 2029 issued by Titan Holdings II B.V. The rating outlook for all entities is stable.

Proceeds from the proposed issuance of the additional term loan B will be used to fund a dividend distribution to shareholders and to pay related transaction fees and expenses.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Today's rating action reflects Eviosys' leading position amongst the food can manufacturers in Europe and its strong performance to date, owing to successful raw material cost pass throughs to its clients and inventory repricing gains, offset by the increased leverage as a result of the proposed dividend recapitalization.

Moody's estimates Eviosys' gross leverage for 2022 at 4.6x (6.1x if the favourable effect of inventory repricing is excluded as non-recurring in Moody's view). Pro-forma for the transaction, Eviosys' debt/EBITDA is expected to rise to 5.3x and 7.1x, excluding favourable inventory repricing, respectively.

The rating agency expects Eviosys' adjusted EBITDA to lose some of the benefit of inventory repricing gains as it partially rolls off in fiscal 2023; however, Moody's anticipates this effect to be partly mitigated by a recovery in volumes and annualization of margin uplifts from renegotiated contracts with customers. Volumes in 2022 were negatively impacted by weaker than usual harvest resulting from severe weather conditions across Europe, as well as lower fish catch volumes and trade tensions between Spain and Algeria. Moody's expects leverage in 2023 to increase to above 6.0x excluding the effect of inventory repricing and decline thereafter due to expectation of low single digit volume gains and margin improvements, driven by footprint and production process optimization.

Moody's notes that proposed dividend payment, coupled with the €125 million interim dividend that was approved in October 2022, reflects a financial policy that favours shareholders, and leverage could remain elevated if further dividend recapitalizations are pursued.

The company has generated negative Moody's-adjusted free cash flow year to date September 2022, due to large working capital outflow as Eviosys has terminated its unfavourable supply chain financing facilities that predated current ownership. Moody's forecasts negative free cash flow (after capex and dividend payments) to persist in 2023 owing to the proposed dividend payment, with return to positive cash generation expected in 2024.

LIQUIDITY

Eviosys' liquidity is adequate including approximately €257 million of unrestricted cash and €270 million available under its €275 million revolving credit facility (RCF), issued by KOUTI B.V. as of December 2022. The company has no debt maturities until 2028 when the RCF and the Term Loan B will become due.

Eviosys' business is seasonal owing to peak demand during the harvesting and fishing seasons which results in an increase in its working capital in the middle of the year although on a full-year basis its working capital is moderate. The company's RCF and factoring programmes help it manage this seasonality prudently.

STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS

The proposed additional TLB will share the same terms as the existing TLB; Eviosys' RCF, issued by KOUTI B.V. together with existing and proposed TLBs are rated B2 or one notch above the CFR, reflecting their relative ranking in the capital structure and the cushion provided by backed senior subordinated notes issued by Eviosys.

Backed senior subordinated notes issued by Eviosys are rated Caa2, two notches below the CFR due to their lower rank in the capital structure in line with Moody's loss-given-default model.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable rating outlook reflects Moody's expectation that Eviosys will build on its track record of stable performance, continue to improve its profitability and will eventually return to positive free cash flow generation from 2024.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

Positive rating pressure could occur if Eviosys successfully improves its profitability as evidenced by EBITDA margin towards high-teens, as well as deleverages to below 6.5x debt/EBITDA along with FCF/debt of over 5% and good liquidity, all on a sustained basis.

Negative rating pressure could occur from failure to improve its margins relative to historical levels, increase in leverage towards 8.0x debt/EBITDA or reduction in coverage measured as EBITDA/interest expense to below 2.5x or sustained negative free cash flow (after capex and dividends). Any liquidity challenges would also be viewed negatively.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in this rating was Packaging Manufacturers: Metal, Glass and Plastic Containers published in December 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/360650. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

Eviosys is the largest metal can manufacturer in Europe, with 45 manufacturing facilities across 17 countries. In the twelve months ended September 2022, company has generated €2.6 billion in revenues and €474 million in adjusted EBITDA.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Maria Maslovsky

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service Ltd.

One Canada Square

Canary Wharf

London, E14 5FA

United Kingdom

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Sven Reinke

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service Ltd.

One Canada Square

Canary Wharf

London, E14 5FA

United Kingdom

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

