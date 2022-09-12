Moody's rates Financiera Independencia's senior unsecured notes B1

New York, September 12, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today assigned a B1 long-term foreign currency senior debt rating to Financiera Independencia, S.A.B. de C.V.'s (Findep) outstanding 2024 $250 million senior unsecured notes issued in 2017. The notes are senior unsecured obligations and will rank pari passu in right of payment with all of Findep's existing and other future unsubordinated obligations. The entity-level outlook on Findep is stable.

The following rating was assigned:

Financiera Independencia, S.A.B. de C.V. (Findep)

$250 million 8.0% senior notes due 2024

Senior Unsecured Regular Bond Rating in Foreign Currency: B1

RATINGS RATIONALE

The B1 senior unsecured debt rating incorporates Findep's strong capitalization, at 35% of total assets as of June 2022, high profitability, and the level of ample reserves against credit losses, which helps to mitigate the high risk of its unsecured consumer loan book.

The company's liquidity profile is supported by strong cash flow generation provided by the high turnover rates of its loan book over time, with collections accounting for approximately 30% of its total loans on quarterly basis. This portfolio dynamic has allowed Findep to increase debt coverage ratio to 62% in June 2022, from 17% in 2019, while the origination of new loans also moderated in the first six months of 2022. In addition, Findep has been able to maintain good access to local and foreign banking facilities with low reliance on secured debt.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

Upward pressures on Findep's senior unsecured debt rating could result from an upgrade of its issuer ratings. It would be positive for Findep's ratings if the company maintains its conservative origination stance in favor of maintaining high liquidity buffers in times of challenging market conditions, while it continues to enhance funding diversification reducing the short-term profile of its obligations. Sustained improvement in core earnings generation and a stabilization of its asset quality metrics at current levels would also be key credit drivers to support a positive movement.

Conversely, Findep's B1 ratings could be downgraded if refinancing risks increase in the short-term, and the company is unable to renew its banking credit lines. The ratings could be downgraded if the company's short-term maturities coverage by liquid assets falls below 40%, coupled with a decrease in its capital, weakening the company's loss absorption and a significant drop in collections. At the same time, a material deterioration of the lessor's asset risks leading to a decline in collections, potentially arising from its concentrations in riskier individuals, that would hurt profitability and ultimately capitalization, could add further pressure to the B1 ratings.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Finance Companies Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/65543. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

