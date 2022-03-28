Moody's rates Flint Hill Resources, LLC A2

New York, March 28, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") assigned an A2 long-term issuer rating and Prime-1 short-term rating to Flint Hill Resources, LLC (FHR), a subsidiary of Koch Industries, Inc. (Aa3 stable). The outlook on all ratings of FHR is stable.

Concurrently, Moody's downgraded ratings on industrial revenue notes guaranteed by FHR by one notch to A2 (previously on review for downgrade), the Prime-1 ratings assigned to the notes have been affirmed.

Assignments:

..Issuer: Flint Hills Resources, LLC

.... L/T Issuer Rating, Assigned A2

.... S/T Issuer Rating, Assigned P-1

Downgrades:

..Issuer: Corpus Christi (Port) TX, Auth of Nueces Cnty

....Senior Unsecured Pollution Control Revenue Bonds, Downgraded to A2 from A1

..Issuer: Nueces (Cnty of) Tx, Port of Corpus Christi

....Senior Unsecured Pollution Control Revenue Bonds, Downgraded to A2 from A1

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Corpus Christi (Port) TX, Auth of Nueces Cnty

....Senior Unsecured Pollution Control Revenue Bonds, Affirmed P-1

..Issuer: Nueces (Cnty of) Tx, Port of Corpus Christi

....Senior Unsecured Pollution Control Revenue Bonds, Affirmed P-1

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Flint Hills Resources, LLC

....Outlook, Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

The assigned A2 issuer rating reflects solid fundamental characteristics of FHR's refining business and credit enhancing financial policy and strategic governance provided by its parent industrial group, Koch Industries, Inc.

FHR's refineries enjoy strong competitive positions in their respective regional markets, as well as a high degree of flexibility in feedstock procurement and product sales, supported by proprietary infrastructure and proximity to main consumption and trading hubs. These characteristics, as well as rigorous cost control and efficient and reliable assets, underpin FHR's consistently robust operating results. FHR generates leading refining margins in the sector and delivers strong free cash flow, even in trough market conditions. Moody's views strong profitability and consistent free cash flow generation as mitigating factors against risks arising from the company's refining asset concentration.

FHR is established as a strategic refining platform within a much broader industrial group of Koch Industries, Inc. FHR's stand-alone credit profile is more indicative of a high Baa-rated refiner, given its exposure to cyclical, margin-based businesses and its smaller scale and limited operational diversity compared to its US peers. However, FHR's A2 long-term rating reflects uplift from its strategic importance to the group. Moody's views the parent's Aa3 credit quality, strong governance structure and financial policies highly supportive to FHR's A2 long-term rating.

In particular, the A2 rating is materially supported by Moody's expectation that FHR will continue with the highly disciplined and conservative financial policies, pursued by the parent group, which center around a capital-consumed framework and low debt levels. Moody's views the conservative policies and low financial leverage as key support elements for the rating, given the inherent volatility of the refining businesses and FHR's standing as a privately held company. The A2 rating anticipates that FHR will maintain leverage below 1x debt/EBITDA on a mid-cycle basis.

FHR maintains full and unconditional guarantees of industrial revenue notes that are also presently guaranteed by Koch Resources, LLC (KRLLC, A1 under review for downgrade). Upon completion of a pending organizational realignment at KRLLC, Moody's expects that its guarantee of the industrial revenue notes will be withdrawn and therefore the industrial revenue notes rating has been downgraded to A2 to align with FHR's rating and guarantee.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that FHR will continue to enjoy strategic backing of the parent industrial group and will continue to generate strong free cash flow and maintain an excellent liquidity position. The stable outlook on FHR's ratings is also consistent with the stable outlook on the ratings of Koch Industries, Inc.

Flint Hill Resources maintains excellent liquidity, reflected in its short term Prime-1 rating. The liquidity position is supported by its proved ability to generate free cash flow in varied market conditions. The liquidity position will be further supported by a $1.25 billion revolver facility, that will replace the facility currently provided by Koch Resources, LLC (A1 under review for downgrade).

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

An upgrade of FHR's A2 rating is unlikely given the inherent volatility and operating risks of the refining industry and the company's smaller size compared to its rated peers. FHR's ratings may be downgraded in tandem with a downgrade of the ratings of the parent group, or as a result of a change in the financial policies, resulting in higher leverage with debt/EBITDA maintained above 1x level.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Refining and Marketing published in August 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1277301. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

These ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Elena Nadtotchi

Senior Vice President

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Steven Wood

MD - Corporate Finance

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

