Moody's rates Fondo MIVIVIENDA's proposed senior unsecured notes Baa1, stable outlook

New York, March 31, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today assigned a Baa1 long-term foreign currency senior debt rating to the proposed senior unsecured notes to be issued by Fondo MIVIVIENDA S.A. (FMV). The proposed notes will be denominated and settled in USD and will mature in five to ten years. The notes will be senior unsecured obligations and will rank pari passu in right of payment with all of FMV's existing and future other future unsecured and unsubordinated indebtedness. The outlook on the debt rating is stable.

The following rating was assigned:

..Issuer: Fondo MIVIVIENDA S.A.

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond Rating in Foreign Currency: Baa1, stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Baa1 senior unsecured debt rating incorporates FMV's well-established operations as a social housing lender in Peru. The debt rating is at the same level of FMV's Baa1 issuer rating that considers four notches of government support from the Government of Peru (Baa1 stable), from its ba2 baseline credit assessment (BCA). The ba2 BCA acknowledges the entity's solid capitalization, which helps to offset risks arising from its limited business diversification, low profitability and high reliance on market funding, all intrinsic features of FMV's policy mandate. FMV is fully owned and controlled by the government of Peru, and has 15% market share in the country's' mortgage lending segment

FMV is a non-deposit taker financial institution, and as such, it relies heavily on market funding. In December 2021, market funds accounted for 58% of tangible banking assets, and was composed 34% by international bonds, 30% by domestic market issuances, 11% by credit lines from foreign development banks, and 8% by domestic bank borrowings. New issuances in foreign and domestic markets aim to enhance and diversify its funding profile. The proceeds of the notes will primarily be invested in sustainable housing projects that target individuals with no or limited access to affordable housing, including first-time homeowners in low- and moderate-income areas in Peru.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

Currently, an upgrade of the sovereign rating would likely have a corresponding positive effect on FMV's issuer rating as well as senior unsecured rating, given the strong interlinkages between FMV and the Government of Peru's creditworthiness. While more robust profitability could be a positive driver on the bank's ba2 BCA, this would not affect its supported ratings.

Conversely, the downgrade of Peru's sovereign bond rating would exert downward pressure on the entity's issuer and senior unsecured debt ratings. A significant further deterioration in the bank's profitability, or a sudden weakening of its asset risk profile could lead to downward pressure on its BCA, although this would not likely affect the FMV's debt ratings because of government support.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Banks Methodology published in July 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1269625. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

