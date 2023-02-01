Moody's rates Fuller's new revolver and term loans at Ba1; outlook stable

New York, February 01, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") assigned Ba1 ratings to H.B. Fuller Company's ("Fuller's") $700 million amended and extended senior secured revolving credit facility due 2028, its $500 million senior secured term loan A due 2028 and its $800 million senior secured term loan B due 2030. Proceeds from the issuance will be used to repay Fuller's existing term Loan B, amounts outstanding under the revolver, add over $100 million in cash to the balance sheet and pay fees and expenses. The outlook remains stable. The ratings on the existing credit facility will be withdrawn once the refinancing is completed and the debt is repaid.

"This refinancing is viewed as prudent and timely as it will eliminate Fuller's 2024 maturities and push out the nearest maturity to 2027," according to John Rogers, Senior Vice President at Moody's and lead analyst for H.B. Fuller Company.

Assignments:

..Issuer: H.B. Fuller Company

....Senior Secured Term Loan A, Assigned Ba1 (LGD3)

....Senior Secured Term Loan B, Assigned Ba1 (LGD3)

....Senior Secured Multi Currency Revolving Credit Facility, Assigned Ba1 (LGD3)

RATINGS RATIONALE

Fuller's Ba1 secured debt ratings reflect the company's moderate scale and modest but improving margins and credit metrics. The profile is supported by Fuller's diverse global operations and revenues, leading positions in the relatively stable hygiene, health and consumable (HHC) adhesive markets, established customer relationships and barriers to entry based on formulation and application expertise. The HHC segment is Fuller's largest representing about 45% of revenues and this is important as this segment tends to be much more stable, which is important given the weaker economic outlook for 2023.

The Ba1 ratings on Fuller's secured debt are one notch above its Ba2 Corporate Family Rating ("CFR"). The one notch upgrade reflects the size of the secured debt relative to $600 million of unsecured notes due in 2027 and 2028.

Fuller's credit metrics are a bit weak due to recent acquisitions and elevated raw material prices, which peaked in the second quarter of 2022 and should be a tailwind heading into 2023. As of December 3, 2022, Debt/EBITDA was 3.8x and Retained Cash Flow/Debt was 15%. In 2023, Moody's expects that metrics will weaken modestly as the raw material tailwinds partially offset the decline in volumes due to a slowing economy. Fuller's performance should also benefit from relatively stable performance in the HHC segment in 2023. Volume declines in Europe will likely be more significant; Europe accounts for roughly 27% of total sales. Also the impact from recent acquisitions should help metrics in 2023. Post-2023, Moody's expects that Fuller will improve credit metrics largely through organic growth and smaller bolt-on acquisitions, and that management will continue to target net leverage of 2.0-3.0x on an unadjusted basis.

Management is targeting EBITDA margins of 17-18% compared to current EBITDA margins of roughly 14%. In 2022, EBITDA margins have been challenged by significant increases in raw material costs in 2021 and the first half of 2022 and the intrinsic delays in passing through selling price increases to its customers.

Fuller's SGL-2 speculative grade liquidity rating reflects good liquidity supported by pro forma balance sheet cash of over $200 million and at least $100 million of free cash flow in fiscal 2023. The company's secondary liquidity is provided by the amended and extended $700 million secured revolving credit facility due 2028 that should have no amounts outstanding once the refinancing is completed. The amended revolver has a maximum secured leverage covenant and a minimum interest coverage covenant. Moody's expects the company to be well in compliance with these covenants over the next 12 months. Annual amortization of the term loan A ($25 million) is not expected to be material relative to free cash flow over the next two years.

The stable outlook anticipates that the company will continue to generate free cash flow and use it for bolt-on acquisitions, modest share repurchases and debt reduction, when necessary. The stable outlook also considers that management will continue to target net leverage (net debt-to-EBITDA) of 2.0-3.0x range on a net unadjusted basis. Finally, the stable outlook reflects expectations that the company will refrain from large debt-financed acquisitions that spike leverage beyond the company's target range for an extended time period.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be upgraded if adjusted leverage were to improve to below 3.0x and RCF/TD above 20%, both on a sustained basis, and the company demonstrates its ability to sustain EBITDA margins in the high teen percentage range. Fuller's ratings could be downgraded if leverage is sustained above 4.0x, or if free cash flow is diminished or turns negative for more than one year. The ratings could also be downgraded if the company undertakes additional meaningful debt-financed acquisitions that stress metrics for an extended period of time.

ESG CONSIDERATIONS

Environmental, social and governance (ESG) risk factors are not material factors in today's rating assignment, but are important considerations in the credit profile as the company utilizes some toxic and hazardous chemicals in its processes. Overall, ESG considerations have a moderately negative impact (CIS-3) on Fuller's rating. The company's environmental and social risks are considered moderately negative (E-3 and S-3) similar to most other specialty chemical companies. Environmental risks are lower than the industry heat map as Fuller is largely a formulator of adhesives and sealants, and undertakes more limited chemical processing in its manufacturing plants. Governance risk is also moderately negative (G-3), reflecting modestly elevated balance sheet leverage, an improving credit profile and a good track record since the aggressive use of the balance sheet debt to fund the Royal acquisition in 2017.

H.B. Fuller Company ("Fuller", NYSE: FUL), headquartered in St. Paul, Minnesota, is a formulator, manufacturer and marketer of adhesives and sealants. It is predominantly focused on the engineering adhesives, durable assembly, construction, packaging, and hygiene sub-segments of the adhesives market. Fuller generated revenues of nearly $2.8 billion for the twelve months ended 31 August 2020.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Chemicals published in June 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/389870. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

