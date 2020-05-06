Moody's rates GE Capital Funding's senior notes Baa1; outlook is negative

New York, May 06, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has assigned a Baa1 rating to the backed senior unsecured notes being issued by GE Capital Funding, LLC, a newly formed subsidiary of GE Capital Global Holdings, LLC (GE Capital; Baa1 negative). The outlook is negative. Moody's has also revised its assessment of GE Capital's stand-alone credit profile, which is an input into the company's Baa1 rating, to Ba2 from Ba1. Moody's continues to review GE Capital's stand-alone credit profile for further downward adjustment, reflecting increased performance and financial risks in the company's aircraft leasing and insurance operations. The other ratings of GE Capital and the ratings of General Electric Company (GE; Baa1 negative) are not affected by these actions.

The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The aircraft leasing sector has been one of the sectors affected by the shock given the severe disruption in the airline industry. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. Today's action reflects the impact on GE Capital of the breadth and severity of the shock, and the deterioration in credit quality it has triggered.

Please refer to the end of this press release for a list of all affected ratings.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Baa1 rating assigned to the backed senior unsecured notes issued by GE Capital Funding, LLC is based on the notes senior priority in GE Capital's funding structure and the unconditional and irrevocable guarantee provided by GE. The issuer is a newly formed finance subsidiary of GE Capital whose only purpose is to issue debt and execute intercompany arrangements with GE Capital and its subsidiaries. GE's guarantee of the notes meets Moody's criteria for full credit substitution, resulting in alignment of the notes' rating with GE's senior unsecured rating. GE Capital will use the net proceeds from the notes issuance to fund tender offers for certain GE Capital notes with maturities from 2021 through 2023 and to repay other debt.

The ratings of GE Capital Funding, as well as those of its GE Capital affiliates, are underpinned by GE Capital's stand-alone credit profile, which Moody's has revised to Ba2 from Ba1, to reflect the increased performance, asset quality and capital risks relating to severe coronavirus-related disruption in the airline industry. GE Capital subsidiary GE Capital Aviation Services (GECAS), with assets of $37 billion at 31 March, is one of the largest lessors of commercial aircraft to airlines globally. In line with aircraft leasing companies, GECAS has received requests for rental deferrals from most of its airline lessees, the operations of which have been significantly cut back in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Moody's expects that the increased depth of distress in the airline sector will result in lower lease renewals, higher lease defaults and the premature return of leased aircraft to aircraft lessors including GECAS. Lease rates will suffer as a result of lower aircraft demand, which will reduce GECAS' cash receipts, undermining a historical GE Capital credit strength. Should air travel demand remain weak for a prolonged period, GE Capital could find it necessary to impair the value of certain aircraft; though non-cash, this would weaken the company's capital position and increase its leverage, which already compares unfavorably with other lessors of commercial aircraft.

GE Capital's insurance business also remains a key source of risk to GE Capital's capital position and liquidity, mainly due to risk in the unit's long-term care insurance business. GE has injected $7.4 billion into the insurance unit from 2018 through March 2020 and expects to make additional contributions of $7 billion through 2024 under an agreement with its lead regulator, the Kansas Insurance Department. The adequacy of reserves is challenged by the low interest rate environment, which suggests less robust investment returns.

A key strength supporting GE Capital's credit profile is its effective liquidity management. Moody's estimates that GE Capital has approximately 1.8x liquidity coverage of 12-month liquidity requirement. The new debt issuance and tender transactions will improve the company's liquidity position. In the first quarter, GECAS cancelled orders for 69 Boeing 737MAX aircraft, reducing its capital expenditure commitments, which also aids liquidity. A cornerstone of GE Capital's liquidity profile is its guaranteed access to GE's $15 billion syndicated multi-year revolving credit facility.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

An upgrade is unlikely given the negative outlook, but Moody's could upgrade the ratings of GE Capital and its subsidiaries if GE's ratings are upgraded and if GE's support of GE Capital, including of future debt issuance, remains strong. GE Capital's standalone credit profile could improve if the company strengthens its ratio of tangible common equity to tangible managed assets towards levels comparable to those of leasing company peers, returns to sustainably profitable operations and meaningfully reduces its insurance exposures.

Moody's could downgrade the ratings of GE Capital and its subsidiaries if GE's ratings are downgraded or GE's support of GE Capital weakens. GE Capital's standalone credit profile could be revised down if liquidity or the operating performance of GECAS or the insurance operations weakens materially, or if other events meaningfully reduce the firm's capital position.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

Assignments:

..Issuer: GE Capital Funding, LLC

....Backed Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Assigned Baa1

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: GE Capital Funding, LLC

....Outlook, Assigned Negative

