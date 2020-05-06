Moody's rates GE Capital Funding's senior notes Baa1; outlook is negative

New York, May 06, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has
assigned a Baa1 rating to the backed senior unsecured notes being issued
by GE Capital Funding, LLC, a newly formed subsidiary of GE
Capital Global Holdings, LLC (GE Capital; Baa1 negative).
The outlook is negative. Moody's has also revised its assessment
of GE Capital's stand-alone credit profile, which is
an input into the company's Baa1 rating, to Ba2 from Ba1.
Moody's continues to review GE Capital's stand-alone
credit profile for further downward adjustment, reflecting increased
performance and financial risks in the company's aircraft leasing
and insurance operations. The other ratings of GE Capital and the
ratings of General Electric Company (GE; Baa1 negative) are not affected
by these actions.
The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating
global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price
declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many
sectors, regions and markets. The aircraft leasing sector
has been one of the sectors affected by the shock given the severe disruption
in the airline industry. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as
a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications
for public health and safety. Today's action reflects the
impact on GE Capital of the breadth and severity of the shock, and
the deterioration in credit quality it has triggered.
Please refer to the end of this press release for a list of all affected
ratings.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The Baa1 rating assigned to the backed senior unsecured notes issued by
GE Capital Funding, LLC is based on the notes senior priority in
GE Capital's funding structure and the unconditional and irrevocable
guarantee provided by GE. The issuer is a newly formed finance
subsidiary of GE Capital whose only purpose is to issue debt and execute
intercompany arrangements with GE Capital and its subsidiaries.
GE's guarantee of the notes meets Moody's criteria for full credit substitution,
resulting in alignment of the notes' rating with GE's senior
unsecured rating. GE Capital will use the net proceeds from the
notes issuance to fund tender offers for certain GE Capital notes with
maturities from 2021 through 2023 and to repay other debt.
The ratings of GE Capital Funding, as well as those of its GE Capital
affiliates, are underpinned by GE Capital's stand-alone
credit profile, which Moody's has revised to Ba2 from Ba1,
to reflect the increased performance, asset quality and capital
risks relating to severe coronavirus-related disruption in the
airline industry. GE Capital subsidiary GE Capital Aviation Services
(GECAS), with assets of $37 billion at 31 March, is
one of the largest lessors of commercial aircraft to airlines globally.
In line with aircraft leasing companies, GECAS has received requests
for rental deferrals from most of its airline lessees, the operations
of which have been significantly cut back in response to the coronavirus
pandemic.
Moody's expects that the increased depth of distress in the airline
sector will result in lower lease renewals, higher lease defaults
and the premature return of leased aircraft to aircraft lessors including
GECAS. Lease rates will suffer as a result of lower aircraft demand,
which will reduce GECAS' cash receipts, undermining a historical
GE Capital credit strength. Should air travel demand remain weak
for a prolonged period, GE Capital could find it necessary to impair
the value of certain aircraft; though non-cash, this
would weaken the company's capital position and increase its leverage,
which already compares unfavorably with other lessors of commercial aircraft.
GE Capital's insurance business also remains a key source of risk
to GE Capital's capital position and liquidity, mainly due
to risk in the unit's long-term care insurance business.
GE has injected $7.4 billion into the insurance unit from
2018 through March 2020 and expects to make additional contributions of
$7 billion through 2024 under an agreement with its lead regulator,
the Kansas Insurance Department. The adequacy of reserves is challenged
by the low interest rate environment, which suggests less robust
investment returns.
A key strength supporting GE Capital's credit profile is its effective
liquidity management. Moody's estimates that GE Capital has
approximately 1.8x liquidity coverage of 12-month liquidity
requirement. The new debt issuance and tender transactions will
improve the company's liquidity position. In the first quarter,
GECAS cancelled orders for 69 Boeing 737MAX aircraft, reducing its
capital expenditure commitments, which also aids liquidity.
A cornerstone of GE Capital's liquidity profile is its guaranteed
access to GE's $15 billion syndicated multi-year revolving
credit facility.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
An upgrade is unlikely given the negative outlook, but Moody's
could upgrade the ratings of GE Capital and its subsidiaries if GE's ratings
are upgraded and if GE's support of GE Capital, including of future
debt issuance, remains strong. GE Capital's standalone credit
profile could improve if the company strengthens its ratio of tangible
common equity to tangible managed assets towards levels comparable to
those of leasing company peers, returns to sustainably profitable
operations and meaningfully reduces its insurance exposures.
Moody's could downgrade the ratings of GE Capital and its subsidiaries
if GE's ratings are downgraded or GE's support of GE Capital weakens.
GE Capital's standalone credit profile could be revised down if liquidity
or the operating performance of GECAS or the insurance operations weakens
materially, or if other events meaningfully reduce the firm's capital
position.
LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS
Assignments:
..Issuer: GE Capital Funding, LLC
....Backed Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Assigned Baa1
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: GE Capital Funding, LLC
....Outlook, Assigned Negative
The methodologies used in these ratings were Finance Companies Methodology
published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1187099,
and Rating Transactions Based on the Credit Substitution Approach:
Letter of Credit-backed, Insured and Guaranteed Debts published
in May 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1068154.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of these methodologies.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
