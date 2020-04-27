Moody's rates Georgia Pacific's new senior unsecured notes A3

Approximately $5 billion of rated debt
Toronto, April 27, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") assigned an A3
rating to Georgia-Pacific LLC's (GP) benchmark offering of senior
unsecured notes in the range of about $2 billion. The notes
will be unsecured senior obligations of GP and will rank equally with
the company's existing unsecured senior indebtedness. GP intends
to use the proceeds from the offering for general corporate purposes including
the payment of existing debt. GP's A3 senior unsecured rating and
stable outlook are unchanged.
Assignments:
..Issuer: Georgia-Pacific LLC
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Assigned A3
RATINGS RATIONALE
GP's A3 senior unsecured rating benefits from 1) significant scale
and product diversity with leading market positions in tissue, wood
products, pulp, paper packaging and disposable tableware 2)
operating flexibility with 12 paper mills, five pulp mills,
five containerboard mills, two bleached board mills, six disposable
tableware facilities and over 50 building products plants, 3) solid
credit metrics during normalized operating environments and 4) strong
liquidity. The company is constrained by 1) the volatility of its
pulp and wood products businesses, 2) the concentration of assets
in the low growth North American market, 3) uncertainty with the
company's asbestos liabilities and 4) the potential for large periodic
special distributions to its 100% parent, Koch Industries,
Inc. (Aa3 stable). We expect the company's credit
metrics will weaken from increased debt following the proposed note offering
and lower operating earnings from a slower rebound in building products
and pulp prices because of the coronavirus outbreak. Pro forma
for the proposed note offering, GP's leverage (adjusted debt
to EBITDA) and interest coverage (EBITDA to interest) will weaken to 2.6x
from 2.0x (December 2019) and 12x from 14x (December 2019),
respectively. We expect GP's credit metrics will improve toward
historic levels in 2021.
The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating
global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price
declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many
sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects
of these developments are unprecedented. The paper and forest products
sector has been affected by the shock given its sensitivity to consumer
demand and sentiment. However, in most jurisdictions,
the paper and forest products industry has been deemed as an essential
industry. This designation allows GP to continue to supply products
used in the food and beverage industry, infrastructure and construction
projects as well as the manufacture of fiber-based personal hygiene
products, including tissue. Nonetheless, the impact
on GP's credit profile, could leave it vulnerable to shifts in market
sentiment in these unprecedented operating conditions and GP remains vulnerable
to the outbreak as it continues to spread. Logistics disruptions
may temporarily slow the distribution of products from impacted areas,
however, the impact on global demand will likely be far worse.
This will result in oversupply across many regions, which may limit
the price recovery for some of GP's products. We regard the coronavirus
outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial
implications for public health and safety.
GP has strong liquidity, with about $5.4 billion of
liquidity sources to cover $1,250 million of debt maturities
over the next twelve months. Sources are comprised of $2.5
billion of cash (as of December 2019, pro forma for the proposed
note offering), about $1.6 billion in a cash pooling
note from its parent (about 70% is available with one day notice
and the balance is available with three days' notice), a $1
billion unused committed revolver with Koch (maturing July 2023),
and Moody's expected annual free cash flow of about $300 million.
The stable outlook is based on Moody's expectation that GP's diverse product
offering and strong liquidity will allow the company to generate good
financial performance through volatile industry conditions. We
expect operating earnings will decline slightly over the next 12 to 18
months, primarily due to lower average pulp and paper packaging
prices. Away-from-home tissue and wood products demand
will also be negatively impacted in 2020 due to a decrease in economic
activity, including industrial shut downs, as the coronavirus
spreads. The strong demand for retail tissue products in the first
quarter (primarily due to hoarding) is expected to reverse during the
second half of the year. We expect GP's operating earnings will
improve toward historic levels in 2021.
As a manufacturing company, GP is exposed to environmental risks
such as air and water emissions, and social risks such as labor
relations and health and safety issues. In addition, GP retains
a contractual obligation to fund the asbestos liabilities of a sister
company that was recently spun out of GP. GP has established expertise
in complying with these risks, and has incorporated procedures to
address them in their operational planning and business models.
As a private company, GP has less market transparency than its public
peers, and has made large shareholder distributions to its parent
Koch in the past.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Factors that could lead to an upgrade
» Solid operating performance and greater clarity regarding the company's
asbestos liabilities
» Adjusted debt/EBITDA below 1.5x (2.2x as of December
2019) on a sustained basis
» RCF/adjusted debt exceeds 38% (40% as of December
2019) for an extended period
Factors that could lead to a downgrade
» Significant deterioration in operating performance
» Changes in GP's financial management policies that would materially
pressure its balance sheet or liquidity position
» Adjusted debt/EBITDA exceeds 2.4x (2.2x as of December
2019) on a sustained basis
» RCF/adjusted debt below 28% for an extended period (40%
as of December 2019)
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Paper and Forest Products
Industry published in October 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1105007.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Georgia-Pacific
LLC is a large diversified forest products company, wholly-owned
by Koch Industries, Inc., a private company.
It is a leading U.S. manufacturer of consumer tissue-based
products, paper packaging, market pulp and building products.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
