Moody's rates Georgia Pacific's new senior unsecured notes A3

Toronto, April 27, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") assigned an A3 rating to Georgia-Pacific LLC's (GP) benchmark offering of senior unsecured notes in the range of about $2 billion. The notes will be unsecured senior obligations of GP and will rank equally with the company's existing unsecured senior indebtedness. GP intends to use the proceeds from the offering for general corporate purposes including the payment of existing debt. GP's A3 senior unsecured rating and stable outlook are unchanged.

..Issuer: Georgia-Pacific LLC

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Assigned A3

RATINGS RATIONALE

GP's A3 senior unsecured rating benefits from 1) significant scale and product diversity with leading market positions in tissue, wood products, pulp, paper packaging and disposable tableware 2) operating flexibility with 12 paper mills, five pulp mills, five containerboard mills, two bleached board mills, six disposable tableware facilities and over 50 building products plants, 3) solid credit metrics during normalized operating environments and 4) strong liquidity. The company is constrained by 1) the volatility of its pulp and wood products businesses, 2) the concentration of assets in the low growth North American market, 3) uncertainty with the company's asbestos liabilities and 4) the potential for large periodic special distributions to its 100% parent, Koch Industries, Inc. (Aa3 stable). We expect the company's credit metrics will weaken from increased debt following the proposed note offering and lower operating earnings from a slower rebound in building products and pulp prices because of the coronavirus outbreak. Pro forma for the proposed note offering, GP's leverage (adjusted debt to EBITDA) and interest coverage (EBITDA to interest) will weaken to 2.6x from 2.0x (December 2019) and 12x from 14x (December 2019), respectively. We expect GP's credit metrics will improve toward historic levels in 2021.

The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented. The paper and forest products sector has been affected by the shock given its sensitivity to consumer demand and sentiment. However, in most jurisdictions, the paper and forest products industry has been deemed as an essential industry. This designation allows GP to continue to supply products used in the food and beverage industry, infrastructure and construction projects as well as the manufacture of fiber-based personal hygiene products, including tissue. Nonetheless, the impact on GP's credit profile, could leave it vulnerable to shifts in market sentiment in these unprecedented operating conditions and GP remains vulnerable to the outbreak as it continues to spread. Logistics disruptions may temporarily slow the distribution of products from impacted areas, however, the impact on global demand will likely be far worse. This will result in oversupply across many regions, which may limit the price recovery for some of GP's products. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

GP has strong liquidity, with about $5.4 billion of liquidity sources to cover $1,250 million of debt maturities over the next twelve months. Sources are comprised of $2.5 billion of cash (as of December 2019, pro forma for the proposed note offering), about $1.6 billion in a cash pooling note from its parent (about 70% is available with one day notice and the balance is available with three days' notice), a $1 billion unused committed revolver with Koch (maturing July 2023), and Moody's expected annual free cash flow of about $300 million.

The stable outlook is based on Moody's expectation that GP's diverse product offering and strong liquidity will allow the company to generate good financial performance through volatile industry conditions. We expect operating earnings will decline slightly over the next 12 to 18 months, primarily due to lower average pulp and paper packaging prices. Away-from-home tissue and wood products demand will also be negatively impacted in 2020 due to a decrease in economic activity, including industrial shut downs, as the coronavirus spreads. The strong demand for retail tissue products in the first quarter (primarily due to hoarding) is expected to reverse during the second half of the year. We expect GP's operating earnings will improve toward historic levels in 2021.

As a manufacturing company, GP is exposed to environmental risks such as air and water emissions, and social risks such as labor relations and health and safety issues. In addition, GP retains a contractual obligation to fund the asbestos liabilities of a sister company that was recently spun out of GP. GP has established expertise in complying with these risks, and has incorporated procedures to address them in their operational planning and business models. As a private company, GP has less market transparency than its public peers, and has made large shareholder distributions to its parent Koch in the past.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Factors that could lead to an upgrade

» Solid operating performance and greater clarity regarding the company's asbestos liabilities

» Adjusted debt/EBITDA below 1.5x (2.2x as of December 2019) on a sustained basis

» RCF/adjusted debt exceeds 38% (40% as of December 2019) for an extended period

Factors that could lead to a downgrade

» Significant deterioration in operating performance

» Changes in GP's financial management policies that would materially pressure its balance sheet or liquidity position

» Adjusted debt/EBITDA exceeds 2.4x (2.2x as of December 2019) on a sustained basis

» RCF/adjusted debt below 28% for an extended period (40% as of December 2019)

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Paper and Forest Products Industry published in October 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1105007. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Georgia-Pacific LLC is a large diversified forest products company, wholly-owned by Koch Industries, Inc., a private company. It is a leading U.S. manufacturer of consumer tissue-based products, paper packaging, market pulp and building products.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

