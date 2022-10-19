Moody's rates GoDaddy's first-lien senior secured debt Ba1; outlook stable

New York, October 19, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") today assigned Ba1 ratings to Go Daddy Operating Company, LLC's ("GoDaddy") new first-lien, senior secured credit facilities, including a $1.77 billion, seven-year term loan, and a $1.0 billion, five-year revolving credit facility. Term loan proceeds will be used to repay an equal amount of term loan debt scheduled to mature in February 2024. The revolver, upsized from $600 million currently, remains undrawn, and is being put in place to accommodate GoDaddy's increasing scale. All of GoDaddy's other ratings, including the Ba2 corporate family rating ("CFR") and Ba2-PD probability of default rating ("PDR"), Ba1 rating on an existing, $735 million (remaining principal) Term Loan B, and Ba3 ratings on $1.4 billion in senior unsecured notes are unaffected. GoDaddy's SGL-1 liquidity score is unchanged as well. The outlook is stable.

The following ratings/assessments are affected by today's action:

New Assignments:

..Issuer: Go Daddy Operating Company, LLC

....Senior Secured 1st Lien Term Loan, Assigned Ba1 (LGD3)

....Senior Secured 1st Lien Revolving Credit Facility, Assigned Ba1 (LGD3)

RATINGS RATIONALE

The leverage-neutral refinancing pushes out revolver and term-loan maturities to late 2027 and 2029, respectively, from early 2024, while the revolver expansion contemplates the maintenance of liquidity capacity proportionate to GoDaddy's scale. The company seeks to maintain a liquidity facility that is a certain percentage of its EBITDA. Since 2017, GoDaddy's Moody's-adjusted EBITDA has grown by nearly 22% annually, to better than $750 million as of LTM June 30, 2022, while revenue has grown at a roughly 14% CAGR. The new, $1.0 billion revolver will allow for that rapid profitability growth.

GoDaddy's Ba2 CFR reflects the company's: i) leading market position as the largest domain name registrar, with a strong and expanding global brand presence and differentiated valued offerings; ii) highly recurring and predictable subscription revenue generated from a loyal and growing base of more than 21 million customers; iii) Moody's expectation for annual organic revenue growth of about 10% over the next 12-18 months; iv) projected very good liquidity, including annual free cash flow approaching $1 billion and free cash flow-to-debt (Moody's adjusted) in excess of 20% over the next 12-18 months; and v) Moody's expectation that GoDaddy will operate within management's publicly stated net debt to cash EBITDA target of 2.0-4.0x. The company has delevered faster than Moody's expectations, with Moody's-adjusted debt-to-EBITDA at 5.3x for the twelve months ending June 30, 2022. Leverage has been trending favorably over the last 18 months, while free-cash-flow to debt has held in the mid-teen percentages.

GoDaddy's credit profile is constrained by: i) its high debt-to-EBITDA leverage and increasingly aggressive shareholder-friendly activities; ii) its operating within the mature, intensely competitive and rapidly evolving webservices industry that has low barriers to entry; iii) significant investments required to attract and retain customers, develop new technologies and increase brand awareness; and iv) an inherently high cost structure relative to its rated peers that drives weaker profitability.

With a Moody's-expected several-hundred-million-dollar increase in balance sheet cash over the next year, and no revolver borrowings, GoDaddy has strong liquidity, as reflected in SGL-1. The strength of GoDaddy's operating performance, credit metrics, and liquidity position GoDaddy firmly at the Ba2 CFR.

GoDaddy's stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation of organic revenue growth of around 10%, annual free cash flow approaching $1 billion over the next 12-18 months, and maintenance of a measured approach to capital allocation policies.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be upgraded if GoDaddy maintains strong organic topline and earnings growth, with diversification increasing, and if management establishes more conservative financial policies.

The ratings could be downgraded if revenue growth rates decelerate, subscriber churn increases or market share weakens, free cash flow declines below 10% of total debt for an extended period, or if financial strategies become more aggressive.

STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS

After the proposed refinancing, first-lien debt capital comprises a $1.77 billion term loan due late 2029, an undrawn, $1.0 billion revolver expiring in late 2027, and the $735 million B term loan maturing in August 2027. Unsecured debt consists of a $600 million and an $800 million senior notes issuance due 2027 and 2029, respectively. The Ba1 rating assigned to the senior secured obligations reflects the Ba2-PD probability of default rating and benefits from a first-priority security interest in substantially all assets of the borrower and material domestic guarantor subsidiaries. The senior unsecured notes are guaranteed obligations of Go Daddy Operating Company, LLC and GD Finance Co, LLC. The Ba3 rating assigned to the unsecured obligations reflects the Ba2-PD PDR and their effective subordination to the senior secured first-lien credit facilities. However, the growing preponderance of first-lien debt relative to debt subordinated to it (due, for example, to the revolver's increased size) pressures the instrument ratings of the unsecured debt. At present, the respective one-notch-above and one-notch-below differential for the secured and unsecured debt ratings relative to the CFR reflects the proportion of first-lien debt versus debt subordinated to it in the capital structure. But any incremental first-lien debt issuance or similar reduction in subordinated debt could lead to the subordinated debt's being downgraded to B1, two notches below the CFR.

Go Daddy Operating Company, LLC and GD Finance Co. LLC are co-borrowers under both the senior secured credit facilities and unsecured notes. Desert Newco, LLC, is a holding company and the guarantor of the senior secured credit facility. Publicly listed GoDaddy Inc. is the audited entity and the direct parent of Desert Newco LLC and has no business operations of its own. GoDaddy Inc. does not guarantee the debt instruments, but in its SEC fillings GoDaddy Inc. reports that there is no material business activity or interests above Desert Newco, LLC other than its ownership of limited-liability-company units of Desert Newco.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Services published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356424. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Go Daddy Operating Company, LLC, is an indirect subsidiary of publicly-traded GoDaddy Inc., a leading provider of domain name registration, web hosting and other services to small business. Moody's expects GoDaddy will generate revenue of about $4.1 billion in 2022.

