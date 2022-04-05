Moody's rates Hilcorp's new notes Ba3;

New York, April 05, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") assigned a Ba3 rating to Hilcorp Energy I, L.P.'s (HEI) proposed senior unsecured notes offering. In conjunction with this issuance, HEI is merging Hilcorp North Slope, LLC (HNS), which is currently a 100% owned unrestricted subsidiary consisting of the majority of Alaskan assets acquired in June 2020 from BP p.l.c.'s (BP, A2 stable), into HEI and the restricted group. Proceeds of the proposed offering, along with borrowings under HEI's revolver and cash on hand, will be used to repay the term loan ($1.17 billion outstanding amount) at HNS. Moody's views this transaction as a credit positive. However, the Ba2 Corporate Family Rating (CFR), the Ba2-PD Probability of Default Rating (PDR) and stable outlook remain unchanged at this time.

"Moody's views this transaction to be debt neutral as we evaluate HEI, including its restricted and unrestricted groups, on a consolidated basis," said Arvinder Saluja, Moody's Vice President. "Nonetheless, merging HNS adds to the size, scale, and cash flow generation of HEI's restricted group, and simplifies the capital structure."

Assignments:

..Issuer: Hilcorp Energy I, L.P.

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Assigned Ba3 (LGD4)

LGD Adjustments:

..Issuer: Hilcorp Energy I, L.P.

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Adjusted to (LGD4) from (LGD5)

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Ba3 rating on HEI's proposed and existing senior unsecured notes reflects their subordinate position to the company's $1.2 billion secured borrowing base revolving credit's priority claim to the company's assets. The size of the senior secured claims relative to HEI's outstanding senior unsecured notes results in the notes being rated one notch below the Ba2 CFR.

HEI's Ba2 CFR reflects its size and scale as well as its low-risk production. The rating also takes into account the high cash calls of future development costs for HEI, such as asset retirement obligations. The acquisition of the BP's Alaskan upstream assets added to HEI's debt levels but also materially expanded the scale of HEI's production and reserves and should allow them to generate ample free cash flow that will support debt reduction. The current higher commodity price environment further supports improvement in HEI's credit metrics.

The stable outlook reflects HEI's low risk exploitation strategy, and Moody's expectation that the company will be able to generate free cash flow for debt reduction.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

A rating upgrade could be considered if HEI reduces consolidated debt to average daily production below $18,000 per Boe and increases RCF to debt above 30%. Moody's would further expect that HEI's future growth strategy not materially deviate from its historic focus on the acquisition of mature, longer-lived assets whose potential avail themselves to future exploitation upside. A downgrade is possible should HEI's debt increase above $25,000 per Boe of average daily production, should RCF to debt drop below 20% or should debt levels further increase to fund acquisitions or distributions.

Hilcorp Energy I, L.P. is a private limited partnership headquartered in Houston, Texas. The company's primary producing assets are located in Alaska, Texas, Louisiana and the Utica Shale.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Independent Exploration and Production published in August 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1284973. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

