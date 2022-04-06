Moody's rates Holly Energy Partners' new notes Ba3; upgrades senior notes

New York, April 06, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") assigned a Ba3 rating to Holly Energy Partners, L.P.'s (HEP) proposed senior unsecured notes, and upgraded its existing senior notes to Ba3 from B1. Moody's also affirmed HEP's Ba2 Corporate Family Rating (CFR) and Ba2-PD Probability of Default Rating. The rating outlook and Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating remain stable and SGL-3, respectively.

The proceeds from the new issuance are expected to be used to partially repay borrowings under its revolver. The revolver borrowings increased in March 2022 to fund the cash portion of HEP's acquisition of Sinclair Transportation Company (Sinclair Transportation, unrated). HEP funded the transaction with an equity issuance of 21 million LP units and $321.4 million of cash. The acquisition closed on March 14, 2022, and is expected to add $70-$80 million to HEP's annual EBITDA.

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Holly Energy Partners, L.P.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed Ba2

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed Ba2-PD

Upgrades:

..Issuer: Holly Energy Partners, L.P.

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Upgraded to Ba3 (LGD5) from B1 (LGD5)

Assignments:

..Issuer: Holly Energy Partners, L.P.

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Assigned Ba3 (LGD5)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Holly Energy Partners, L.P.

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

The upgrade of HEP's existing unsecured senior notes ratings and the assignment of Ba3 rating to the new notes reflect our expectation of lower level of revolver usage and lower proportion of secured debt in the capital structure going forward than in the past. HEP's Ba3 rating on its senior unsecured notes reflects their subordination to its $1.2 billion senior secured credit facility. Because of the size of the priority claim and junior position of the senior unsecured notes in the capital structure relative to the senior secured credit facility, Moody's rates the notes one notch below the Ba2 CFR.

HEP's Ba2 CFR reflects its stable cash flow from pipeline, terminal, and tankage assets supported in large part by long-term favorable take-or-pay contracts with HF Sinclair Corporation (HF Sinclair, Baa3 stable) that have limited commodity risk. HF Sinclair owns HEP's general partner interest and is its refining parent. HEP has low growth capital spending requirements and modest financial leverage that we expect to remain about 4x through 2022. HEP's beneficial relationship with HF Sinclair has provided favorable growth opportunities. The rating is restrained by HEP's relatively modest scale of operations and its moderate geographic diversification. HEP's rating also considers the growth and distribution requirements inherent in the MLP business model, and some execution risk in its growth capital projects that will bring additional cash flow and improve diversification.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be upgraded if HEP's size and scale continue to increase such that EBITDA approaches $500 million, while maintaining Debt/EBITDA around 4x and distribution coverage above 1.2x. The ratings could be downgraded if Debt/EBITDA is above 5x; HEP's business profile becomes materially riskier through acquisitions or growth capital projects; if contract coverage of revenue declines; or if the distribution coverage falls below 1x. A rating downgrade of HF Sinclair could also result in a downgrade of HEP.

Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Holly Energy Partners, L.P. is a master limited partnership that was formed to acquire, own, and operate substantially all of the crude oil and refined product pipelines, terminals, and tankage assets of HF Sinclair Corporation. HF Sinclair owns 47% of HEP though its limited partner (LP) interest and non-economic general partner (GP) interest.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Midstream Energy published in February 2022 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1285021. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Arvinder Saluja, CFA

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Steven Wood

MD - Corporate Finance

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

