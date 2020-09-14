Moody's rates HollyFrontier's new unsecured notes Baa3

New York, September 14, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") assigned Baa3 ratings to HollyFrontier Corp.'s (HFC) proposed senior unsecured notes due in 2023 and in 2030. HFC's unsecured debt issuance will primarily be used to pre-fund capital spending pertaining to its planned renewable diesel projects. HFC's other ratings and negative outlook remain unchanged.

"While HollyFrontier's renewable diesel projects will modestly diversify its business profile and improve its ESG profile over time, this financing transaction will increase HollyFrontier's debt and weaken its leverage profile," said Arvinder Saluja, Moody's Vice President. "However, the debt increase was anticipated and is incorporated in the company's negative rating outlook."

Assignments:

..Issuer: HollyFrontier Corp.

....Senior Unsecured Notes, Assigned Baa3

RATINGS RATIONALE

HFC's Baa3 unsecured rating reflects the company's long track record of conservative financial policies with historically low leverage, financial performance that has been one of the strongest in the refining industry and its complementary logistics capability. The rating is also supported by the strategic location of HFC's refining assets, which allows for access to advantaged crudes. HFC's rating is restrained by its limited scale. The rating considers the challenges facing the refining industry over the longer term, including potential changes in market dynamics, and risk associated with regulatory capital expenditures that may not produce any additional cash flow. Moody's expects HFC to maintain supportive consolidated leverage metrics, including Holly Energy Partners L.P. (HEP, Ba2 stable), over the cycle despite potential EBITDA volatility, manage its share buybacks in a conservative and measured manner, and use its sizeable balance sheet cash prudently.

HFC's negative rating outlook reflects the higher debt level which will worsen credit metrics amidst challenging refining industry conditions, and the possible execution risk regarding the development of the renewable diesel projects.

Moody's expects that post-completion, the renewable projects will produce enough renewable diesel to considerably reduce HFC's RIN expenses, which have been volatile for merchant refiners over the past few years. The projects will allow some diversification from traditional fuels refining, although they reduce HFC's already modest refining footprint by over 50,000 bpd (>10%) of crude distillation capacity as it re-purposes its Cheyenne asset to only produce renewable diesel. In addition, HFC's renewable diesel will be transported to California, where a state-specific program, LCFS (Low Carbon Fuel Standard) Program, will allow it to enhance its projects' returns by receiving LCFS credit value. LCFS credits could fluctuate in value over time, especially as the industry-wide supply of renewable diesel increases. Even though the contemplated pre-treatment unit will give HFC some feedstock flexibility for renewable diesel production, HFC will likely be largely exposed to soybean oil, which has a higher carbon intensity than other non-agricultural feedstocks such as used cooking oil.

Despite their still potentially solid IRRs, we view these projects to be a step-out transaction due to HFC's history as a traditional fuels refiner. As such, there is some execution and integration risk associated with them, along with a significant increase in HFC's dependence on regional regulatory regimes for lowering carbon intensity in the transportation fuels pool. In addition, inclusive of the proposed debt, HFC's consolidated leverage metrics will get stretched in the near term due to the severe down-cycle in its primary refining business.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Moody's expects that improving refining margins after 2020 and earnings contributions from the renewable projects starting in 2022 will allow HFC to maintain supportive over-the-cycle consolidated leverage metrics for its Baa3 ratings. A downgrade could result if refining margins do not look likely to improve meaningfully beyond 2020, if HFC's strategy and financial policies were to become less conservative, or if HFC were to experience material operational issues or construction issues for the projects.

An upgrade for HFC is unlikely in the near term due to HFC's modest scale. If the company grows through acquisitions and meaningfully increases its asset diversity, while maintaining its conservative financial profile, then an upgrade may be considered.

Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, HollyFrontier Corporation is an independent US refining company.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Refining and Marketing Industry published in November 2016 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1040610. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

