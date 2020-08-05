Moody's rates Husky Energy's notes offering Baa2

Toronto, August 05, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) rated Husky Energy Inc.'s (Husky) senior unsecured notes offering Baa2. The proceeds of the C$1 billion notes offering will be used to repay the C$500 million term credit facility and for general corporate purposes. Husky's Baa2 senior unsecured rating and stable outlook are unchanged.

Assignments:

..Issuer: Husky Energy Inc.

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Assigned Baa2

RATINGS RATIONALE

Husky (Baa2 stable) benefits from: 1) its integrated North American upstream and downstream operations that minimize the effect of wide Canadian light-heavy oil differentials by capturing value downstream; 2) the favorably priced contracts for its natural gas production offshore China; 3) a diverse product and geographical mix; and 4) the two supportive shareholders that enabled Husky to eliminate its common dividend by 90%. Husky is challenged by: 1) weak retained cash flow to debt in 2020 that should improve to above 25% in 2021; 2) low margin bitumen production at Sunrise that reduces cash flow and operational efficiencies; and 3) safety and operational incidents across the platform.

Husky's liquidity is good. On a pro forma basis, at June 30, 2020, Husky had about C$5.1 billion of net liquidity sources and no uses through Q2 2021. Pro forma for the notes offering Husky has C$1.6 billion of cash at June 30, 2020, about C$3.5 billion available under its revolvers (C$2 billion matures June 2022 and C$2 billion March 2024) and breakeven free cash flow through Q2 2021. Husky's C$1 billion commercial paper program had C$425 million in outstandings at June 30, 2020, is backstopped by the revolvers, reducing availability. Husky's nearest debt maturities are in 2022 consisting of the C$500 million term facility and a US$500 million note. Husky will be well in compliance with its sole financial covenant.

The rapid spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, low oil prices, and high asset price volatility have created an unprecedented credit shock across a range of sectors and regions. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. Today's action reflects the limited impact on Husky, given its downstream integration, stable cash flow from offshore China and supportive shareholders.

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Husky's retained cash flow to debt will be above 25% in 2021.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be upgraded if production grows towards 400,000 boe/d (276,000 boe/d LTM Q2 2020), if RCF/debt appears likely to be sustainable above 50% (11% at LTM Q2 2020) and if the leveraged full-cycle ratio exceeds 1.5x (3.5x at LTM Q2 2020).

The ratings could be downgraded if RCF/debt appears likely to fall below 25% (11% at LTM Q2 2020) or if LFCR falls below 1x (3.5x at LTM Q2 2020).

Husky Energy Inc. is a Calgary, Alberta-based independent oil & gas exploration and production company that produced (net of royalties) about 276,000 boe per day in LTM Q2 2020.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Independent Exploration and Production Industry published in May 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1056808. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Paresh Chari

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Canada Inc.

70 York Street

Suite 1400

Toronto, ON M5J 1S9

Canada

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Donald S. Carter, CFA

MD - Corporate Finance

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Canada Inc.

70 York Street

Suite 1400

Toronto, ON M5J 1S9

Canada

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

