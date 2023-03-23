Moody's rates IHO-V's proposed EUR500 million senior secured notes Ba2; outlook stable

Frankfurt am Main, March 23, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today assigned a Ba2 instrument rating to IHO Verwaltungs GmbH's ("IHO-V" or "group") proposed €500 million senior secured notes due 2028. All other ratings on IHO-V, including the Ba2 long term corporate family rating (CFR), the Ba2-PD probability of default rating (PDR) and the Ba2 instrument ratings on the existing senior secured notes (due 2025, 2026, 2027 and 2029) remain unchanged. The outlook on all the ratings is stable.

The proceeds from the new senior secured notes and a cash on hand will be used to partially redeem the group's outstanding €800 million senior secured notes due 2025 and to pay expected fees and transaction costs.

RATINGS RATIONALE

IHO-V's proposed new 5-year €500 sustainability-linked senior secured notes due 2028 will rank pari passu with the group's existing external debt, including an €800 million senior secured revolving credit facility (RCF), maturing December 2024, €800 million senior secured notes due 2025, around €1.2 billion equivalent senior secured € and $ denominated notes due 2026, around €915 million equivalent senior secured € and $ denominated notes due 2027 and $400 million senior secured notes due 2029.

The senior secured debt instruments are secured by pledges over 333 million shares in Schaeffler AG (Schaeffler, Ba1 positive), 48.7 million shares in Continental AG (Continental, Baa2 stable) and 9.8 million shares in Vitesco Technologies Group AG (Vitesco), however, not guaranteed by any of IHO-V's subsidiaries and structurally subordinated to the debt at the subsidiaries level. Accordingly, the assigned Ba2 rating on the new senior secured notes is in line with IHO-V's Ba2 CFR and Ba2-PD PDR, reflecting Moody's standard assumption of a 50% family recovery rate.

IHO-V intends to use the proceeds from the new senior secured notes to partially redeem its 3.625% €800 million senior secured notes due 2025, which will be callable at par by 15 May 2023, and to cover accrued and unpaid interest, as well as expected fees and transaction costs.

The Ba2 CFR remains unchanged as the proposed transaction will not affect IHO-V's gross debt, however, likely increase its interest costs by some estimated €20 million per annum and reduce its interest coverage to below 2.0x in 2023 from 2.1x in 2022, a level below Moody's 2x minimum guidance for the Ba2 rating category. At the same time, the transaction will extend the average debt maturity of the group whose next maturing debt is the €800 million RCF in December 2024, under which €160 million were drawn as of 31 December 2023.

Despite the anticipated increase in IHO-V's interest costs and reduced interest coverage, given Moody's expectation of lower dividend payments from Continental and Schaeffler this year (around €340 million based on the proposed combined distributions, versus €363 million received in 2022), IHO-V's liquidity remains solid. As of 31 January 2023, IHO-V's cash position amounted to €115 million, while availability under its RCF was €640 million. These cash sources amply exceed IHO-V's basic cash needs over the next 12-18 months, mainly holding costs, interest and income tax payments of together about €230 million annually, as well as intercompany loan repayments to IHO Beteiligungs GmbH of approximately €100 million this year to cover tax liabilities at the ultimate parent level.

RATIONALE FOR THE STABLE OUTLOOK

The stable rating outlook incorporates Moody's expectation that IHO Group's consolidated credit metrics will improve on an expected recovering operating performance of its subsidiaries in 2023, IHO-V's good liquidity, currently adequate FFO interest coverage.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

An upgrade of IHO-V's ratings would require (1) a market value-based net leverage of 30% or less, and (2) FFO interest cover above 2.5x on a sustainable basis. An upgrade would also require (3) Moody's adjusted debt/EBITDA to be sustained below 2.5x and Moody's adjusted EBITA margin to be improved to around 10%, both based on INA-Holding Schaeffler GmbH & Co. KG's financial statements that fully consolidate Schaeffler AG and Continental AG. An upgrade would also require (4) improved reporting at IHO-V level.

Moody's could downgrade IHO-V's ratings if its (1) market value-based net leverage sustainably exceeds 40%; (2) FFO interest cover deteriorates below 2.0x on a sustainable basis; (3) Moody's adjusted debt/EBITDA remains above 3.0x and Moody's adjusted EBITA margin fails to recover to above 8% for a prolonged period of time, both based on INA-Holding Schaeffler GmbH & Co. KG statements that fully consolidate Schaeffler AG and Continental AG; or (4) liquidity deteriorates.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in this rating was Automotive Suppliers published in May 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/72204. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

Headquartered in Herzogenaurach, Germany, IHO Verwaltungs GmbH (IHO-V) is a holding company that owns 75% of the share capital (and 100% of voting rights) in SAG, and 36% and 39.9% of the share capital in Continental and Vitesco, respectively. These assets are all leading automotive suppliers in Europe. IHO-V is ultimately owned through a holding structure by two members of the Schaeffler family.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Goetz Grossmann, CFA

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Deutschland GmbH

An der Welle 5

Frankfurt am Main, 60322

Germany

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Christian Hendker, CFA

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Releasing Office:

Moody's Deutschland GmbH

An der Welle 5

Frankfurt am Main, 60322

Germany

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

