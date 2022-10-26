Moody's rates INEOS Group's proposed term loans at Ba2; outlook stable

London, October 26, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") today assigned Ba2 ratings to the proposed backed senior secured term loans due 2027 to be issued by Ineos US Finance LLC and Ineos Finance plc. Other ratings of Ineos Group Holdings S.A. (INEOS) are unaffected. These include INEOS' corporate family rating (CFR) at Ba2 and probability of default rating (PDR) at Ba2-PD, as well as the Ba2 ratings of backed senior secured notes due November 2025, March 2026 and May 2026, the Ba2 ratings of backed senior secured term loans due March 2024, October 2027 and November 2028 issued by Ineos Finance plc and the backed senior secured term loans due March 2024 and November 2028 issued by Ineos US Finance LLC. The rating outlook for all entities is stable.

INEOS Group expects to use the proceeds of the offering to refinance a portion of its senior secured term loans due March 2024.

A full list of affected ratings can be found at the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Today's rating action reflects INEOS' strong position in the global chemical markets that has benefitted from exceptional market fundamentals in the second half of 2021 and first half of 2022. While the market has softened in the third quarter of 2022 and INEOS' EBITDA reduced to €3.3 billion for the twelve months ended September 2022 from €3.8 billion for the twelve months ended June 2022, the company's Moody's adjusted gross leveraged measured as debt/EBITDA remains at around 3.0x and well within Moody's expectations for the rating. The agency further notes INEOS' strong liquidity aided by €2.7 billion of cash and €780 mm of undrawn securitization facilities. The proposed issuance will further shore up INEOS' liquidity profile by extending a portion of its term loans maturing in 2024.

These strengths are counterbalanced by the broad economic slowdown in many markets globally coupled with inflationary pressures on businesses and consumers, as well as tightening central bank actions. High energy prices in Europe and potential for gas rationing in Germany where INEOS has meaningful operations are also a concern. In addition, INEOS has material capital commitments including its joint ventures with Sinopec in China and its investment in a new cracker in Antwerp (Project One). Moody's estimates INEOS' capex at over €1 billion in 2022 and over €1.5 billion in 2023.

Moody's expects INEOS' leverage to rise gradually as the company's profitability declines from cyclical peak closer to middle-of-cycle conditions. At the same time, the agency anticipate that INEOS' coverage may decline as interest rate hikes increase its debt service costs. Still, Moody's expects the company to maintain its credit profile in line with the Ba2 rating.

The Ba2 corporate family rating of INEOS reflects (1) its robust business profile including its leading market position as one of the world's largest chemical groups across a number of key commodity chemicals; (2) vertically integrated business model, which helps the group capture margins across the whole value chain and economies of scale advantages, (3) well-invested production facilities, most of them ranking in the first or second quartile of their respective regional industry cost curve; and (4) strengthened credit profile owing to top-of-cycle markets through the first half of 2022. These positives are counterbalanced by (1) the cyclical nature of the commodity chemical industry; (2) deteriorating economic environment and softening consumer demand globally; (3) history of large shareholder distributions.

LIQUIDITY

At 30 September 2022, INEOS had €2.7 billion of cash and over €780 million available on securitization facility. The company does not have other bank facilities such as an RCF in place; however, the business is expected to be cash generative in the next 12-24 months despite material capital expenditure outlays.

STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS

All of INEOS' debt is secured and consists of term loans and senior secured notes which are rated at Ba2, in line with the CFR.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable rating outlook reflects Moody's expectation that INEOS will balance the interests of its shareholders and debtholders prudently and maintain leverage not exceeding 4.0x calculated as gross debt/EBITDA including Moody's standard adjustments.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Positive pressure on the rating may arise if (i) retained cash flow to debt is consistently above 25%; (ii) Moody's-adjusted total debt to EBITDA is sustained below 3x; and (iii) INEOS maintains good liquidity. Furthermore, a moderate approach to shareholder distributions would be important for an upgrade.

Conversely, the ratings could come under downward pressure if (i) Moody's-adjusted total debt to EBITDA is over 4x and retained cash flow to debt is below 20% for a prolonged period of time; (ii) the group's liquidity profile weakens; or (iii) INEOS chooses to make material dividend distributions such that its leverage levels become elevated.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

Assignments:

..Issuer: Ineos Finance plc

....BACKED Senior Secured Term Loan, Assigned Ba2

..Issuer: Ineos US Finance LLC

....BACKED Senior Secured Term Loan, Assigned Ba2

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Chemicals published in June 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/389870. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

Incorporated in Luxembourg, INEOS is one of the world's largest chemical companies in terms of revenue and a large global manufacturer of petrochemical products, mainly olefins and polyolefins. In 2021, INEOS reported EBITDA before exceptional items of €3.6 billion on revenue of €18.8 billion.

