Moody's rates INEOS Quattro's proposed term loan B at Ba3; outlook stable

London, February 27, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today assigned a Ba3 instrument rating to the proposed additional backed senior secured Term Loan B (TLB) offering of €750 million equivalent due 2030, to be issued by INEOS Quattro Holdings UK Ltd and INEOS US Petrochem LLC. Other ratings of INEOS Quattro Holdings Ltd ("INEOS Quattro") and related entities are unaffected. These include INEOS Quattro's Ba3 corporate family rating (CFR), its Ba3-PD probability of default rating, along with Ba3 ratings of its backed senior secured bank credit facilities issued by INEOS Quattro Holdings UK Ltd and INEOS US Petrochem LLC, backed Ba3 senior secured notes issued by INEOS Quattro Finance 2 Plc, Ba3 senior secured notes issued by INEOS Styrolution Group GmbH, and the Ba3 senior secured bank credit facility issued by INEOS Styrolution Group GmbH. The B2 rating of the backed senior unsecured notes issued by INEOS Quattro Finance 1 Plc is also unchanged. The rating outlook is stable for all entities.

Proceeds from the proposed issuance of the additional backed senior secured term loan B will be used to fund a dividend distribution to shareholders, to pay related transaction fees and expenses and for general corporate purposes.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Today's rating action reflects INEOS Quattro's diversity and leading market positions in most of its markets and its exceptionally strong performance through the first half of 2022. Moody's also believes that the business cycle for commodity chemicals is close to the trough and anticipates stronger trading into 2023 although Moody's notes that weakness could continue through the first half of the year.

Counterbalancing these strengths, INEOS Quattro's performance in the second half of 2022 was soft with EBITDA reaching €313 million in Q3 and €456 million in Q4 reflecting material year-over-year declines of 60% and 32% respectively. This weak performance resulted from anemic demand due to market uncertainty across products and geographies. Despite weakened performance, Moody's estimates INEOS Quattro's leverage to be at about 2.8x for 2022 owing to stronger performance in the first half of the year. Pro forma for the proposed TLB issuance, Moody's expects the company's leverage to increase closer to 3.1x. The agency further expects INEOS Quattro's leverage to rise closer to 4.0x times in 2023 as performance remains subdued on the back of broad economic slowdown especially in the first half of the year.

INEOS Quattro's free cash flow is expected to remain neutral to positive owing to strong operating cash generation and moderate capital expenditure.

The proposed debt-financed dividend following a recent €500 million intercompany loan subsequently converted to a dividend reflects a financial policy that favours shareholders, and leverage could remain elevated if operating performance does not recover from the reduced levels observed in the second half of 2022.

The Ba3 corporate family rating of INEOS Quattro incorporates the company's large size and scope, its diverse product lines and end markets, successful integration following the merger with INOVYN and acquisition of BP aromatics and acetyls assets including exceeding initial synergy expectations, and improved credit profile on the back of market recovery.

These positives are counterbalanced by the cyclical nature of the commodity chemical industry which is currently in a period of relative market weakness resulting from reducing demand across many end markets, a history of significant risk appetite across the broader INEOS Group, and the limited available disclosure regarding the larger INEOS Group outside of the rated entities.

LIQUIDITY

INEOS Quattro's liquidity position is good. As of the end of December 2022, the group had cash balance of €1.53 billion, no near-term debt maturities and moderate capex needs of about $500 million in 2023, reducing to less than half of 2022 capital expenditure. In addition, it has access to an undrawn asset securitisation programme of approximately €840 million due 2024. Also, INEOS Quattro expects to receive the proceeds from its contribution to the joint venture with Sinopec in China, as well as from the sale of its shareholding (approximately 61%) in INEOS Styrolution India Ltd.

STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS

The senior secured debt of INEOS Quattro (issued through subsidiaries) is rated Ba3, at the same level as its CFR of Ba3, and the senior unsecured debt (also issued through subsidiaries) is rated B2. Given the relative size of the two classes of debt, the support provided by the unsecured debt is not sufficient to justify any notching between the secured debt and the CFR.

The senior secured instruments rank pari passu and benefit from guarantees from subsidiaries that constitute at least 85% of group EBITDA. The collateral includes substantially all assets of the company, including cash, bank accounts, inventories and property, plant & equipment (PP&E), but excludes receivables that are pledged to asset securitisation programmes.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable rating outlook reflects Moody's expectation that INEOS Quattro will maintain good liquidity while keeping Moody's-adjusted gross leverage in line with the agency's guidance for the Ba3 rating. The agency also expects no additional dividend payments in the near term; any further dividends paid before market conditions have improved resulting in a recovery of the company's EBITDA generation would pressure the rating.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Positive rating pressure would occur if Moody's-adjusted leverage measured as debt/EBITDA is reduced to well below 4.0x on a sustained basis while generating positive free cash flow (FCF) and maintaining good liquidity at all times.

Conversely, negative rating pressure could occur if leverage is sustained above 4.5x for over 12 months. Any significant deterioration in liquidity or further dividend payments could also cause negative rating pressure.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

Assignments:

..Issuer: INEOS Quattro Holdings UK Ltd

....BACKED Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Assigned Ba3

..Issuer: INEOS US Petrochem LLC

....BACKED Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Assigned Ba3

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Chemicals published in June 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/389870. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

INEOS Quattro Holdings Ltd is an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of INEOS Limited. It is a globally diversified chemical company with leading market positions in a wide range of chemicals with broad market applications such as polystyrene, vinyls and caustic soda, paraxylene, purified terephthalic acid (PTA), acetic acid and acetate derivatives. INEOS Quattro generated revenues of €18.2 billion and EBITDA of €2.6 billion in 2022.

