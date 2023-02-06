Moody's rates INEOS' term loan offering Ba2; stable outlook

London, February 06, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") today assigned Ba2 rating to the proposed backed senior secured term loan currently being marketed by Ineos US Finance LLC and Ineos Finance plc, wholly owned subsidiaries of Ineos Group Holdings S.A. (INEOS). Moody's further affirmed the Ba2 corporate family rating (CFR) and Ba2-PD probability of default rating of Ineos Group Holdings S.A., as well as the Ba2 instrument ratings on the backed senior secured loans and backed senior secured bonds issued by Ineos Finance plc and the Ba2 instrument ratings on the backed senior secured term loans issued by Ineos US Finance LLC. The outlook on all entities remains stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Today's rating action reflects the large size and broad diversity of INEOS' business which supported its record performance through the first half of 2022 and allowed the company to build substantial cash balances of approximately €2.6 billion at year-end 2022. The rating action further takes into consideration INEOS' strong growth prospects reflecting its recently announced material investments in Asia and longer term into Project One. Moody's also believes that the business cycle for commodity chemicals is close to the trough and anticipates stronger trading into 2023 although Moody's notes that weakness could continue through the first half of the year.

Counterbalancing these strengths, INEOS' performance in the fourth quarter of 2022 was soft with EBITDA reaching €392 million reflecting both sequential and year-over-year declines. This weak performance resulted from lackluster demand and margin erosion owing to inflationary pressures and high energy costs. Weakened performance is also putting pressure on INEOS' leverage particularly when combined with expected large and majority debt-financed planned capex investment. In 2022, INEOS' leverage measured as total debt/EBITDA was estimated at 3.8x including Moody's standard adjustments; however, Moody's expects that INEOS' leverage will increase significantly in 2023 and 2024 and likely remain above its rating guidance of 4.0x. Simultaneously, Moody's views the company's free cash flow (after capex and dividends) as likely to be negative. Moody's notes that INEOS anticipates financing the majority of its capex related to Project One with third party debt which should allow the company to maintain large cash balances assuming no near-term dividend distributions which are not currently anticipated. Project One involves construction of a new ethane steam cracker in Antwerp, Belgium, for the production of ethylene with a nameplate capacity of approximately 1,450 kta. INEOS commenced construction in the summer of 2022 with the completion expected in 2026 and a €4 billion overall cost which is anticipated to be largely debt-financed.

INEOS' Ba2 corporate family rating reflects the company's (1) robust business profile including its leading market position as one of the world's largest chemical groups across a number of key commodity chemicals; (2) vertically integrated business model, which helps the group capture margins across the whole value chain and economies of scale advantages, (3) well-invested production facilities, most of them ranking in the first or second quartile of their respective regional industry cost curve; and (4) experienced management team. These positives are offset by (1) the cyclical nature of the commodity chemical industry currently facing weak end-market demand; (2) expected deterioration in INEOS' credit profile as a result of market softness and planned large expected capital outlays; and (4) history of large shareholder distributions.

LIQUIDITY

INEOS's liquidity position is good. At 31 December 2022, the group held cash balances of approximately €2.6 billion. In addition, it had over €600 million available under its €800 million receivables securitisation facility, which matures in December 2024. The company does not have other bank facilities such as an RCF in place; however, the business is expected to generate cash from operations in the next 12-24 months. Still, INEOS' free cash flow (after capex and dividends) is likely to be pressured going forward by its material capex commitments expected to reach close to €1.9 billion in 2023 including €1 billion slated for Project One and partially financed with third party debt. INEOS does not expect to make dividend distributions in the near term.

STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS

All of INEOS' rated debt is secured and consists of senior secured term loans and senior secured notes. All of the rated instruments are pari passu and secured on the same collateral pool, including the proposed senior secured term loans currently being marketed. Therefore, all of the debt instruments are rated Ba2, in line with the CFR.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable rating outlook reflects Moody's view that in the coming quarters INEOS will perform in line with its middle of the cycle expectations and that the company will not make any large dividend payments during the coming years of heightened capex spending.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Further positive pressure on the rating may arise if (i) retained cash flow to debt is consistently above 25%; (ii) Moody's-adjusted total debt to EBITDA is sustained below 3x; and (iii) INEOS maintains good liquidity. Furthermore, a moderate approach to shareholder distributions would be important for an upgrade.

Conversely, the ratings could come under downward pressure if (i) Moody's-adjusted total debt to EBITDA is over 4x and retained cash flow to debt is below 20% for a prolonged period of time or its net leverage increases to above 3.5x for over 12 months; (ii) the group's liquidity profile weakens; or (iii) INEOS chooses to make material dividend distributions such that its leverage levels become elevated.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Chemicals published in June 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/389870. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

Incorporated in Luxembourg, INEOS is one of the world's largest chemical companies in terms of revenue and a large global manufacturer of petrochemical products, mainly olefins and polyolefins. In 2022, INEOS reported EBITDA of €2,841 million.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

