Moody's rates ITT Holdings B1; stable outlook

New York, June 15, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") assigned
first time ratings to ITT Holdings LLC (IMTT OpCo) including a B1 Corporate
Family Rating (CFR) and B1-PD Probability of Default Rating (PDR).
Moody's also assigned a Ba2 rating to IMTT OpCo's senior secured
credit facility (including its senior secured term loan and senior secured
revolving credit facility) and a B2 rating to its senior unsecured notes.
The rating outlook is stable.
Upon the closing of the IMTT OpCo financing transaction and full repayment
of IMTT HoldCo's senior secured term loan, Moody's will
withdraw all ratings at RS Ivy HoldCo, Inc. (IMTT HoldCo)
including its Ba3 CFR.
"IMTT OpCo's ratings reflect its meaningfully increased debt
burden through the refinancing transaction including a dividend distribution,
its small scale by revenue as compared to its midstream peers and modest
cyclicality in its utilization rate. The company benefits from
its diversified terminals platform which is critical oil & gas and
chemicals infrastructure, relatively stable and fee-based
cash flow despite the absence of long-term contracts, and
long-standing creditworthy customer base," commented
Sreedhar Kona, Moody's senior analyst. "The company's
expected rapid deleveraging through growth in earnings and the completion
of several capital projects with longer term contracts contribute to the
stable outlook on its ratings".
IMTT OpCo is refinancing its current indebtedness through a $950
million senior secured credit facility (including a $300 million
senior secured revolver and a $650 million senior secured term
loan, both pari passu) and $1.22 billion senior unsecured
notes. Through this transaction, IMTT OpCo will pay off its
existing debt and also the outstanding term loan balance at IMTT HoldCo.
The company will also make a significant distribution of cash to its sponsor
Riverstone Holdings LLC (Riverstone). Pro forma for the transaction,
IMTT OpCo's capital structure will be comprised of $950 million
senior secured credit facility and $1.22 billion senior
unsecured notes.
Debt List:
Assignments:
..Issuer: ITT Holdings LLC
.... Probability of Default Rating,
Assigned B1-PD
.... Corporate Family Rating, Assigned
B1
..Senior Secured Revolving Credit Facility,
Assigned Ba2 (LGD2)
....Senior Secured Term Loan, Assigned
Ba2 (LGD2)
..Senior Unsecured Notes, Assigned B2 (LGD5)
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: ITT Holdings LLC
....Outlook, Assigned Stable
RATINGS RATIONALE
IMTT OpCo's B1 CFR reflects a significant increase in debt and leverage
as a result of the dividend recapitalization transaction, its small
scale as measured by revenue and compared to its midstream peers,
as well as modest cyclicality in its utilization rate. The rating
is supported by the expectation of a rapid deleveraging through 2021 and
2022 driven by additional earnings and cash flow from several capital
projects, as well as by repayment of debt. The company benefits
from the stable nature of its cash flow from its terminal assets which
generate revenue through fixed-fee, take-or-pay
contracts, and the geographically diverse footprint of its asset
base and the diverse array of the bulk liquid products stored.
The longer term contracts underpinning new capital projects will improve
the average contract length for the company.
Governance considerations that factor into IMTT OpCo's ratings include
the company's debt funded dividend distribution through the refinancing
transaction which substantially elevated the company's debt leverage.
The transaction highlights the aggressive financial policies subscribed
by the company's private equity sponsor. Companies owned
by private equity sponsors typically have tolerance for higher debt leverage
than comparable publicly traded peers or companies owned by strategic
parents.
The stable outlook reflects our expectation that IMTT OpCo will generate
steadily growing earnings and that the ongoing capital spending for growth
projects will meaningfully improve the company's contract coverage,
cash flow generation and contribute to significant debt and leverage reduction.
IMTT OpCo will maintain adequate liquidity. Pro forma for the transaction,
the company will have $22 million of cash and approximately $265
million of availability under its $300 million senior secured revolving
credit facility due July 2026. IMTT OpCo will rely on its operating
cash flow and modest revolver drawings to meet its cash needs including
debt service and capital spending. IMTT OpCo's credit facility
has two financial maintenance covenants including a maximum senior secured
net leverage ratio of 5x (which will be tested only if revolver utilization
is equal to or greater than 35%) and a minimum debt service coverage
ratio of 1.1x. IMTT OpCo will remain in compliance with
its covenants.
IMTT OpCo's $300 million senior secured revolving credit
facility due in July 2026 and the $650 million senior secured term
loan due in July 2028, both of which are pari passu to each other
are rated Ba2 two notches above the company's B1 CFR. The
ratings on the revolver and the term loan reflect their structurally superior
position within the capital structure and the senior secured priority
claim to the company's assets. Moody's views this outcome
as more appropriate given the high total debt leverage and small size
of the company. The $1.22 billion senior unsecured
notes due in July 2029 are rated B2 one notch below the CFR reflecting
its structurally subordinated position to the company's senior secured
credit facility. The recapitalization transaction substantially
reduces the company's corporate and capital structure complexity.
The term loan benefits from structural enhancements, including an
excess cash flow sweep.
As proposed, preliminary terms of the IMTT OpCo's revolver
and term loan (and subject to change in the final documentation) are expected
to provide covenant flexibility that if utilized could negatively affect
the creditors. Notable terms include the following:
There are provisions for incremental debt capacity (together with any
increases in commitments under the revolving credit facility ) up to the
greater of $300 million and 100% of Consolidated EBITDA,
plus an additional uncapped amount provided the consolidated first lien
net leverage ratio does not exceed 2.75x (if pari passu secured)
and consolidated total net leverage ratio does not exceed 6.5x.
The company may incur up to the greater of (i) $100 million or
(ii) 33% of Consolidated EBITDA of incremental indebtedness with
scheduled maturity earlier than the initial Term Loan. The credit
agreement permits the transfer of assets to unrestricted subsidiaries,
up to the carve-out capacities, subject to customary "J.
Crew" provisions to be mutually agreed. Only wholly owned
subsidiaries must provide guarantees, raising the risk of potential
guarantee release; dividends of partial ownership interests could
jeopardize guarantees. There are no express protective provisions
prohibiting an up-tiering transaction.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
The ratings may be downgraded if the company's debt leverage is
likely to remain above 6.5x by year-end 2022 or if the company's
liquidity weakens.
The ratings would be considered for an upgrade if the company grows its
size to above $400 million of annual EBITDA and is able to sustain
its consolidated debt leverage below 5x debt/EBITDA. The company
must also maintain good liquidity.
ITT Holdings LLC owns a portfolio of bulk liquid storage terminals across
North America. It is wholly and indirectly owned by Matex Terminal
Holdings LLC, which is owned by Riverstone Holdings, LLC
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Midstream Energy published
in December 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1147839.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
