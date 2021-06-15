Moody's rates ITT Holdings B1; stable outlook

New York, June 15, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") assigned first time ratings to ITT Holdings LLC (IMTT OpCo) including a B1 Corporate Family Rating (CFR) and B1-PD Probability of Default Rating (PDR). Moody's also assigned a Ba2 rating to IMTT OpCo's senior secured credit facility (including its senior secured term loan and senior secured revolving credit facility) and a B2 rating to its senior unsecured notes. The rating outlook is stable.

Upon the closing of the IMTT OpCo financing transaction and full repayment of IMTT HoldCo's senior secured term loan, Moody's will withdraw all ratings at RS Ivy HoldCo, Inc. (IMTT HoldCo) including its Ba3 CFR.

"IMTT OpCo's ratings reflect its meaningfully increased debt burden through the refinancing transaction including a dividend distribution, its small scale by revenue as compared to its midstream peers and modest cyclicality in its utilization rate. The company benefits from its diversified terminals platform which is critical oil & gas and chemicals infrastructure, relatively stable and fee-based cash flow despite the absence of long-term contracts, and long-standing creditworthy customer base," commented Sreedhar Kona, Moody's senior analyst. "The company's expected rapid deleveraging through growth in earnings and the completion of several capital projects with longer term contracts contribute to the stable outlook on its ratings".

IMTT OpCo is refinancing its current indebtedness through a $950 million senior secured credit facility (including a $300 million senior secured revolver and a $650 million senior secured term loan, both pari passu) and $1.22 billion senior unsecured notes. Through this transaction, IMTT OpCo will pay off its existing debt and also the outstanding term loan balance at IMTT HoldCo. The company will also make a significant distribution of cash to its sponsor Riverstone Holdings LLC (Riverstone). Pro forma for the transaction, IMTT OpCo's capital structure will be comprised of $950 million senior secured credit facility and $1.22 billion senior unsecured notes.

Debt List:

Assignments:

..Issuer: ITT Holdings LLC

.... Probability of Default Rating, Assigned B1-PD

.... Corporate Family Rating, Assigned B1

..Senior Secured Revolving Credit Facility, Assigned Ba2 (LGD2)

....Senior Secured Term Loan, Assigned Ba2 (LGD2)

..Senior Unsecured Notes, Assigned B2 (LGD5)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: ITT Holdings LLC

....Outlook, Assigned Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

IMTT OpCo's B1 CFR reflects a significant increase in debt and leverage as a result of the dividend recapitalization transaction, its small scale as measured by revenue and compared to its midstream peers, as well as modest cyclicality in its utilization rate. The rating is supported by the expectation of a rapid deleveraging through 2021 and 2022 driven by additional earnings and cash flow from several capital projects, as well as by repayment of debt. The company benefits from the stable nature of its cash flow from its terminal assets which generate revenue through fixed-fee, take-or-pay contracts, and the geographically diverse footprint of its asset base and the diverse array of the bulk liquid products stored. The longer term contracts underpinning new capital projects will improve the average contract length for the company.

Governance considerations that factor into IMTT OpCo's ratings include the company's debt funded dividend distribution through the refinancing transaction which substantially elevated the company's debt leverage. The transaction highlights the aggressive financial policies subscribed by the company's private equity sponsor. Companies owned by private equity sponsors typically have tolerance for higher debt leverage than comparable publicly traded peers or companies owned by strategic parents.

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that IMTT OpCo will generate steadily growing earnings and that the ongoing capital spending for growth projects will meaningfully improve the company's contract coverage, cash flow generation and contribute to significant debt and leverage reduction.

IMTT OpCo will maintain adequate liquidity. Pro forma for the transaction, the company will have $22 million of cash and approximately $265 million of availability under its $300 million senior secured revolving credit facility due July 2026. IMTT OpCo will rely on its operating cash flow and modest revolver drawings to meet its cash needs including debt service and capital spending. IMTT OpCo's credit facility has two financial maintenance covenants including a maximum senior secured net leverage ratio of 5x (which will be tested only if revolver utilization is equal to or greater than 35%) and a minimum debt service coverage ratio of 1.1x. IMTT OpCo will remain in compliance with its covenants.

IMTT OpCo's $300 million senior secured revolving credit facility due in July 2026 and the $650 million senior secured term loan due in July 2028, both of which are pari passu to each other are rated Ba2 two notches above the company's B1 CFR. The ratings on the revolver and the term loan reflect their structurally superior position within the capital structure and the senior secured priority claim to the company's assets. Moody's views this outcome as more appropriate given the high total debt leverage and small size of the company. The $1.22 billion senior unsecured notes due in July 2029 are rated B2 one notch below the CFR reflecting its structurally subordinated position to the company's senior secured credit facility. The recapitalization transaction substantially reduces the company's corporate and capital structure complexity. The term loan benefits from structural enhancements, including an excess cash flow sweep.

As proposed, preliminary terms of the IMTT OpCo's revolver and term loan (and subject to change in the final documentation) are expected to provide covenant flexibility that if utilized could negatively affect the creditors. Notable terms include the following:

There are provisions for incremental debt capacity (together with any increases in commitments under the revolving credit facility ) up to the greater of $300 million and 100% of Consolidated EBITDA, plus an additional uncapped amount provided the consolidated first lien net leverage ratio does not exceed 2.75x (if pari passu secured) and consolidated total net leverage ratio does not exceed 6.5x. The company may incur up to the greater of (i) $100 million or (ii) 33% of Consolidated EBITDA of incremental indebtedness with scheduled maturity earlier than the initial Term Loan. The credit agreement permits the transfer of assets to unrestricted subsidiaries, up to the carve-out capacities, subject to customary "J. Crew" provisions to be mutually agreed. Only wholly owned subsidiaries must provide guarantees, raising the risk of potential guarantee release; dividends of partial ownership interests could jeopardize guarantees. There are no express protective provisions prohibiting an up-tiering transaction.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings may be downgraded if the company's debt leverage is likely to remain above 6.5x by year-end 2022 or if the company's liquidity weakens.

The ratings would be considered for an upgrade if the company grows its size to above $400 million of annual EBITDA and is able to sustain its consolidated debt leverage below 5x debt/EBITDA. The company must also maintain good liquidity.

ITT Holdings LLC owns a portfolio of bulk liquid storage terminals across North America. It is wholly and indirectly owned by Matex Terminal Holdings LLC, which is owned by Riverstone Holdings, LLC

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Midstream Energy published in December 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1147839. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1263068.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Sreedhar Kona

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Steven Wood

MD - Corporate Finance

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

