Moody's rates Ingles' senior unsecured notes Ba2

New York, June 14, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") today
assigned a Ba2 rating to Ingles Markets, Incorporated's ("Ingles")
proposed senior unsecured notes. All other ratings including the
company's Ba1 corporate family rating and SGL-1 speculative grade
liquidity rating remain unchanged. The outlook remains stable.
"Ingles continues to be a strong operator albeit in a regionally
concentrated market with a number of much larger competitive players",
Moody's Vice President Mickey Chadha stated. "We expect
a pull back in the top line and profitability in 2021 after a record 2020
performance fueled by the pandemic induced demand but the company's
credit metrics are expected to remain strong", Chadha further
stated.
Assignments:
..Issuer: Ingles Markets, Incorporated
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Assigned Ba2 (LGD5)
RATINGS RATIONALE
Ingles' Ba1 corporate family rating reflects its solid regional franchise,
its base of owned real estate and very good liquidity. Ingles'
financial leverage is modest with debt/EBITDA at about 1.5 times
and interest coverage is strong with EBIT/interest at about 10.0
times at March 27, 2021. Moody's expects leverage to be about
2.0 times in the next 12-18 months as buying patterns normalize
with coronavirus related pantry loading subsiding and the company is expected
to maintain a lower debt burden. Like its peers, Ingles has
benefited from pantry loading and panic buying by consumers in 2020 due
to the coronavirus related disruptions. However, even prior
to the coronavirus pandemic Ingles outperformed its peers in a challenging
business environment. The company's large base of stores that are
owned rather than leased represent a credit positive, as it reduces
Ingles' fixed cost burden relative to companies with leased real estate,
and provides a source of value to creditors. The company's credit
profile is constrained by its small scale, increasing competitive
encroachment and geographic concentration in just six southeastern states.
The stable outlook incorporates our expectation that the company's same
store sales growth will continue to outperform its peers, financial
policies will remain benign and credit metrics will not deteriorate meaningfully
in the next 12 months.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING
The increasing competitive encroachment and the company's regional concentration
are constraints to an upgrade. An upgrade would require an articulated
financial policy, capital structure, meaningfully enhanced
competitive position and liquidity that supports an investment grade rating.
Quantitatively ratings could be upgraded if same store sales growth is
consistently positive, liquidity is very good, debt/EBITDA
is sustained below 2.25 times, and EBIT/interest is sustained
above 5.5 times.
Ratings could be downgraded if the company's profitability or liquidity
deteriorate or same store sales growth demonstrates a declining trend.
Quantitatively ratings could be downgraded if debt to EBITDA is sustained
above 3.0 times or EBIT to interest is sustained below 3.5
times.
Ingles Markets, Incorporated is a supermarket chain with operations
in six southeastern states. Headquartered in Asheville, North
Carolina, the company operates 198 supermarkets. The company
also owns and operates neighborhood shopping centers, most of which
contain an Ingles supermarket. The company owns 162 of its supermarkets,
either in free-standing stores or as the anchor tenant in an owned
shopping center. The company also owns and operates a milk processing
and packaging plant that supplies approximately 79% of the milk
products sold by the company's supermarkets as well as a variety of organic
milk, fruit juices and bottled water products. In addition,
the milk processing and packaging plant sells approximately 73%
of its products to other retailers. Revenues are approximately
$4.7 billion.
The principal methodology used in this rating was Retail Industry published
in May 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1120379.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s)
and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1263068.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed
by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square,
Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit
rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement
status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is
available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
