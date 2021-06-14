Moody's rates Ingles' senior unsecured notes Ba2

New York, June 14, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") today assigned a Ba2 rating to Ingles Markets, Incorporated's ("Ingles") proposed senior unsecured notes. All other ratings including the company's Ba1 corporate family rating and SGL-1 speculative grade liquidity rating remain unchanged. The outlook remains stable.

"Ingles continues to be a strong operator albeit in a regionally concentrated market with a number of much larger competitive players", Moody's Vice President Mickey Chadha stated. "We expect a pull back in the top line and profitability in 2021 after a record 2020 performance fueled by the pandemic induced demand but the company's credit metrics are expected to remain strong", Chadha further stated.

Assignments:

..Issuer: Ingles Markets, Incorporated

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Assigned Ba2 (LGD5)

RATINGS RATIONALE

Ingles' Ba1 corporate family rating reflects its solid regional franchise, its base of owned real estate and very good liquidity. Ingles' financial leverage is modest with debt/EBITDA at about 1.5 times and interest coverage is strong with EBIT/interest at about 10.0 times at March 27, 2021. Moody's expects leverage to be about 2.0 times in the next 12-18 months as buying patterns normalize with coronavirus related pantry loading subsiding and the company is expected to maintain a lower debt burden. Like its peers, Ingles has benefited from pantry loading and panic buying by consumers in 2020 due to the coronavirus related disruptions. However, even prior to the coronavirus pandemic Ingles outperformed its peers in a challenging business environment. The company's large base of stores that are owned rather than leased represent a credit positive, as it reduces Ingles' fixed cost burden relative to companies with leased real estate, and provides a source of value to creditors. The company's credit profile is constrained by its small scale, increasing competitive encroachment and geographic concentration in just six southeastern states.

The stable outlook incorporates our expectation that the company's same store sales growth will continue to outperform its peers, financial policies will remain benign and credit metrics will not deteriorate meaningfully in the next 12 months.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

The increasing competitive encroachment and the company's regional concentration are constraints to an upgrade. An upgrade would require an articulated financial policy, capital structure, meaningfully enhanced competitive position and liquidity that supports an investment grade rating. Quantitatively ratings could be upgraded if same store sales growth is consistently positive, liquidity is very good, debt/EBITDA is sustained below 2.25 times, and EBIT/interest is sustained above 5.5 times.

Ratings could be downgraded if the company's profitability or liquidity deteriorate or same store sales growth demonstrates a declining trend. Quantitatively ratings could be downgraded if debt to EBITDA is sustained above 3.0 times or EBIT to interest is sustained below 3.5 times.

Ingles Markets, Incorporated is a supermarket chain with operations in six southeastern states. Headquartered in Asheville, North Carolina, the company operates 198 supermarkets. The company also owns and operates neighborhood shopping centers, most of which contain an Ingles supermarket. The company owns 162 of its supermarkets, either in free-standing stores or as the anchor tenant in an owned shopping center. The company also owns and operates a milk processing and packaging plant that supplies approximately 79% of the milk products sold by the company's supermarkets as well as a variety of organic milk, fruit juices and bottled water products. In addition, the milk processing and packaging plant sells approximately 73% of its products to other retailers. Revenues are approximately $4.7 billion.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Retail Industry published in May 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1120379. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1263068.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Manoj Chadha

VP - Senior Credit Officer

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Margaret Taylor

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

