Moody's rates JetBlue's 2020-1 EETC: Class A at A2, Class B at Baa2

New York, August 03, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has assigned ratings to JetBlue
Airways Corp.'s ("JetBlue") Pass Through Certificates, Series
2020-1 that the company announced earlier today: $635.462
million Class A with a legal final maturity of May 15, 2034 at A2
and $172.330 million Class B with a legal final maturity
of May 15, 2030 at Baa2 (together, "the Certificates").
JetBlue's Ba2 corporate family rating ("CFR") and negative outlook on
all of Moody's ratings of JetBlue including the 2020-1 Enhanced
Equipment Trust Certificates are unaffected by today's rating assignments.
The final scheduled distribution dates precede the respective legal final
maturity dates by 18 months. The obligations will be secured by
17 Airbus A321-200ceo (current engine option) narrow-body
aircraft delivered new to JetBlue between January 2015 and January 2017
and seven Airbus A321neos delivered new to JetBlue between June 2019 and
February 2020. The proceeds of Series 2020-1 will fund a
portion of the repayment of the company's $1 billion 364-day
delayed draw term loan due March 2021. The aircraft in this transaction
plus other collateral including aircraft engines presently secure the
364-day facility. JetBlue will have the right to substitute
airframes (excluding engines) or aircraft pursuant to the transaction's
terms, same as in its Series 2019-1 EETCs.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The ratings reflect the credit quality of JetBlue; the typical benefits
of EETCs, including the applicability of Section 1110 of the US
Bankruptcy Code, cross-default and cross-collateralization
of the equipment notes; 18-month liquidity facilities provided
by Natixis, acting via its New York Branch; and cross-subordination
pursuant to the Intercreditor Agreement.
The ratings also reflect Moody's opinion that the A321s in the transaction
will remain important to JetBlue's long-term network and
fleet strategy, which increases the likelihood of the company affirming
the transaction under a reorganization scenario. JetBlue's
current fleet includes 63 A321ceos and nine A321neos. Its Series
2019-1 EETC is collateralized by 25 A321ceos with an average age
of about 2.6 years. About one-third of the A321 fleet
secures each of the company's now two publicly-rated EETCs.
For 2020-1, the average age of the ceos is 4.4 years,
the neos less than one year. The company's orderbook includes
76 A321neos and 70 Airbus A220s. Deliveries of the A321s are currently
scheduled through 2024; however, Moody's believes the
schedule is likely to be delayed because of the impacts of the coronavirus.
Additionally, many of the A321neos will likely replace the oldest
of the company's smaller A320s. The average age of the A320
fleet is over 14 years. The 23 A321XLRs on order will facilitate
JetBlue's planned introduction of service to Europe from the US
East Coast. The long-range versions may also be deployed
on longer routes into South America. The young age of the aircraft
and the significant number that collateralize each EETC further support
Moody's belief that JetBlue would affirm the obligations in a reorganization
scenario. Additionally, the high-density seating version
of the A321s, 16 of 24 in this transaction and the neos with their
geared-turbofan engines, will help the company lower its
carbon footprint. The higher seating density will lower emissions
per passenger and per available seat mile. The neo engine should
improve fuel efficiency by 20% compared to the predecessor ceo
models.
Moody's estimates of the peak loan-to values (before priority claims
for repossession and remarketing costs and of liquidity providers) (LTV)
for the Class A and Class B of about 64% and 80%,
respectively, also support the rating of each class. The
projected LTVs are downward sloping, with Moody's projected LTV
starting at 64%, trending to about 58% in 2025,
about 48% in 2030 and about 40% at the scheduled maturity
in November 2032 for the Class A. The Class B trends from its initial
LTV of about 80% to about 69% in 2025 and to about 60%
at its scheduled final payment in November 2028. The projected
Class A LTV in the prospectus runs from about 59% at inception
to about 48% in 2025 and about 24% at the scheduled maturity.
The Class B trends from its initial LTV of about 75% to about 57%
in 2025 and about 45% at the scheduled maturity date. Moody's
used a 5% annual rate of decline for the ceos and 4% for
the neos and a 1% inflation rate when projecting the current market
value of the aircraft. This compares to the 3% rate and
appraisers' maintenance-adjusted base values used in the prospectus
and accounts for the differences in projected LTVs. Moody's estimates
the aggregate market value of the 24 aircraft at about $1.028
billion at the transaction's issuance date, about $738 million
in November 2025 and about $394 million at scheduled maturity in
November 2032. These values compare to about $1.077
billion, $890 million and $630 million, respectively,
disclosed in the offering memorandum.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Changes in the EETC ratings can result from any combination of changes
in the underlying credit quality or ratings of JetBlue, Moody's
opinion of the importance of aircraft models to the airline's network,
or Moody's estimates of aircraft market values, which will affect
estimates of loan-to-value.
The methodologies used in these ratings were Passenger Airline Industry
published in April 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1091811,
and Enhanced Equipment Trust and Equipment Trust Certificates published
in July 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1125852.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of these methodologies.
The following ratings were assigned:
Assignments:
..Issuer: JetBlue Airways Corp.
....Senior Secured Enhanced Equipment Trust
Series 2020-1 Class A, Assigned A2
....Senior Secured Enhanced Equipment Trust
Series 2020-1 Class B, Assigned Baa2
JetBlue Airways Corp., based in Long Island City, New
York, operates a low-cost, point-to-point
airline from its primary focus cities -- New York from John
F. Kennedy International airport, Boston, Fort Lauderdale
and Los Angeles. JetBlue serves more than 100 cities with an average
of more than 1,000 daily flights. Revenue was $8.1
billion in 2019 and $5.9 billion in the last 12 months ended
June 30, 2020.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Jonathan Root, CFA
Senior Vice President
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
