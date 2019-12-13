Moody's rates John Deere Credit Compañía Financiera S.A.'s proposed senior bonds

Buenos Aires City, December 13, 2019 -- Moody's Latin America Agente de Calificación de Riesgo S.A.,
("Moody's") has assigned a Caa1 global scale and a Baa3.ar national
scale foreign currency debt ratings to John Deere Credit Compañía
Financiera S.A.(JDC)'s proposed Class I and Class II senior
debt issuances for up to a combined amount of US dollars $50 million,
which will be due in 12 months. Class II notes will be denominated
in Dollars, but subscribed and payable in Argentine Pesos at the
specified exchange rate.
The ratings on JDC, including the bond being rated today,
are under review for downgrade in line with the review of the Caa2 Argentine
government bond rating.
The following ratings were assigned to JDC's:
Class I senior unsecured debt issuance for up to US dollars $50
million:
..Caa1, RUR Global Foreign Currency Debt Rating
..Baa3.ar, RUR Argentina National Scale Foreign
Currency Debt Rating
Outlook, rating under review
Class II senior unsecured debt issuance for up to US dollars $50
million:
..Caa1, RUR Global Foreign Currency Debt Rating
..Baa3.ar, RUR Argentina National Scale Foreign
Currency Debt Rating
Outlook, rating under review
RATINGS RATIONALE
JDC's debt ratings incorporate one notch of uplift from its standalone
credit assessment of caa2 based on Moody's assessment of a high probability
of support from its ultimate parent, Deere & Company (A2 stable),
reflecting the strategic importance of the Argentine subsidiary as the
captive finance company for agricultural machinery. The parental
support has been evidenced through several capital injections as well
as the provision of credit lines and guarantees backing specific credit
facilities.
At the same time, the ratings incorporate the policy uncertainly
and weakened market conditions amidst high inflation and currency depreciation,
exposing all financial institutions to a challenging operating environment
that weakens their credit profile.
The ratings also factor JDC's modest asset quality and profitability,
its weak capitalization, the exposure to climate risk and the recessionary
conditions in Argentina, characterized by low economic growth and
high inflation rates. JDC finances the biggest portion of Deere
& Company's financed sales of agricultural machinery in Argentina,
where the manufacturer commands important market share. As a result,
JDC's loan volumes are closely aligned to the manufacturer's activity.
JDC's loan portfolio is highly dollarized given its business model
and its exposure to the agriculture sector. In the first nine months
of 2019, the loan book increased by 8% in dollar terms,
while non-performing loans increased to a very high 9.6%
of total loans, up from the 6.2% in year-end
2018. The deterioration in the entity's asset quality is
explained by Argentina's weak economic conditions, coupled
with the effects of 2018's severe drought that hurt farmers.
Prospects of a favorable crop season will help mitigate the negative effects
of still-high inflation and recession in 2020, which could
drive contraction in the loan book and continue to affect asset quality.
Rising funding and credit costs and growing expenses pressured JDC's
net income to average managed asset ratio to 0.8% in September
2019, from 1.3% in 2018. We expect earnings
to remain challenged by the moderation in business volumes over upcoming
quarters amid policy uncertainty at the onset of the new administration.
To support JDC's operations, its parent company has invested in
JDC's perpetual bonds, and has made capital injections of US dollars
$26.5 million over the past two years. Just recently,
in September 2019, JDC received additional US dollars $5
million that improved its modest capitalization -- the company's
Moody's tangible common equity to tangible managed assets rose to
an estimated 6% as of September 2019, higher than the 4.15%
registered as of year-end 2018, and its capital exceed its
regulatory requirements by 1.2x. The company expects to
receive additional contributions in 2020.
Moody's noted that JDC's reliance on market funds, typical of finance
companies, is mitigated by credit lines provided by its parent company,
and the gradual diversification of domestic funding providers.
Funding support offsets the credit challenges related to JDC's weak capitalization,
modest asset risk and profitability, and the lack of diversification
inherent in the company's monoline business model.
Moody's believes governance risks are largely internal rather than externally
driven. Moody's does not have any particular concerns with JDC's
governance.
WHAT COULD CHANGE THE RATING UP/DOWN
An upgrade is unlikely for financial entities in Argentina because the
ratings are on review for possible downgrade. However, the
outlook could be returned to stable following a stabilization of Argentina's
sovereign ratings outlook. JDC's ratings could be lowered if Argentine
sovereign ratings are downgraded due to further deterioration in the country's
operating environment, and/or a higher-than-expected
deterioration of the financial institutions' asset quality, that
would lead to material decline in profitability and thus, capital
ratios, reducing their loss-absorption capacity amidst a
highly negative credit cycle.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Procedures Manual
for Rating of Deposits, Debt Instruments and Shares of Financial
Institutions published in September 2018. Please see the Rating
Methodologies page on www.moodys.com.ar for a copy
of this methodology.
Moody's National Scale Credit Ratings (NSRs) are intended as relative
measures of creditworthiness among debt issues and issuers within a country,
enabling market participants to better differentiate relative risks.
NSRs differ from Moody's global scale credit ratings in that they are
not globally comparable with the full universe of Moody's rated entities,
but only with NSRs for other rated debt issues and issuers within the
same country. NSRs are designated by a ".nn"
country modifier signifying the relevant country, as in ".za"
for South Africa. For further information on Moody's approach to
national scale credit ratings, please refer to Moody's Credit rating
Methodology published in May 2016 entitled "Mapping National Scale Ratings
from Global Scale Ratings". While NSRs have no inherent absolute
meaning in terms of default risk or expected loss, a historical
probability of default consistent with a given NSR can be inferred from
the GSR to which it maps back at that particular point in time.
For information on the historical default rates associated with different
global scale rating categories over different investment horizons,
please see http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1174796.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.ar.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
For issuers domiciled in Argentina, the regulatory report related
to this rating action is available on www.moodys.com.ar.
Please see www.moodys.com.ar for any updates on changes
to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com.ar
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
