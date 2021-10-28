Moody's rates Kimberly-Clark 10-year notes A2; Outlook stable

New York, October 28, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") assigned an A2 rating to $600 million of senior unsecured notes offered by Kimberly-Clark Corporation ("Kimberly-Clark" or "KMB") maturing in 2031. Proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes which could include debt repayment. The rating outlook is stable. The issuance is credit positive because it improves liquidity and extends the company's maturity profile.

The following rating is affected by today's action:

New Assignments:

..Issuer: Kimberly-Clark Corporation

....Senior Unsecured Notes, Assigned A2

RATINGS RATIONALE

Kimberly-Clark's A2 /Prime-1 ratings reflect the company's large global scale and strong market position in paper, health and hygiene related consumer products, the company's strong operating cash flow, and senior management's public commitment to the single-A rating category. KMB's portfolio of strong brands is supported by stable and recurring consumer demand, reflecting the consumable nature of the product portfolio, and the company's global distribution capabilities. The company's global restructuring program combined with effective cost management will continue to drive profitability. KMB faces challenges to grow in 2021 as it cycles a period of elevated demand in 2020. In addition, rising inflation and supply chain challenges will be among the biggest headwinds impacting CPG companies over the next year. KMB has increased prices on its product portfolio to offset higher costs and has recently announced further pricing actions to take effect in January of 2022. There is risk that consumers could trade down to some of the company's cheaper, lower margin products or to private label in the face of the widespread inflationary pressures. Limited product diversification, with high concentration of sales and profits within developed markets are also constraints on the company's credit profile. KMB's track record of aggressive shareholder distributions, which has included spin-offs and debt-funded share repurchases, increases the risk that capital will continue to be extracted from the company.

Environmental, Social and Governance Risk

The coronavirus outbreak and the government measures put in place to contain it continue to disrupt economies and credit markets across sectors and regions. Although an economic recovery is underway, it is tenuous, and its continuation will be closely tied to containment of the virus. As a result, there is uncertainty around Moody's forecasts. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

The consumer packaged goods industry has relatively low environmental and social risk but factors such as labor relations, consumer trends, and minimizing the environmental impact of its broad manufacturing footprint will continue to shape key strategies. KMB has various commitments to lessen its overall impact on the environment with goals to reduce the use of wood fiber sourced from natural forests by 50%, increase net recycling value in its operations by 10% every year while avoiding landfilling of facility waste and reduce greenhouse gas emission through LEAN energy and by switching to lower carbon emitting fuels. In terms of social considerations, the company's initiatives focus on access to sanitation, helping children thrive and empowerment of women and girls.

From a governance perspective, the company has a moderate financial policy, maintaining modest leverage while growing its business through acquisitions, but maintaining somewhat aggressive shareholder distributions. The vast majority of KMB's Board members are independent directors and have strong consumer product experience. Although KMB has a lead Independent Director, its CEO is also the Chairman of the Board. KMB is a widely held public company.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

The stable rating outlook reflects Moody's expectation that Kimberly-Clark will continue to generate stable-to-growing cash flow through modest revenue growth, cost reductions, and effective management of commodity input price volatility. The company will manage shareholder distributions to maintain a conservative financial profile.

Kimberly-Clark's ratings could be upgraded if improved organic growth and operating profitability coupled with a commitment to maintain stronger credit metrics leads to retained cash flow-to-net debt sustained above 30%.

Kimberly-Clark's ratings could be downgraded if operating performance weakens or if financial policies become more aggressive. Retained cash flow to net debt sustained below 20% could also result in a downgrade.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Consumer Packaged Goods Methodology published in February 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1202237. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, headquartered in Irving, Texas, is a global producer of branded consumer goods with key product segments that include: personal care, consumer tissue and commercial safety products (K-C Professional) & other. Some of the company's well-known brands include Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, Kotex and Kleenex. The company generates about $19 billion in annual revenue.

