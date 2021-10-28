Moody's rates Kimberly-Clark 10-year notes A2; Outlook stable

New York, October 28, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") assigned
an A2 rating to $600 million of senior unsecured notes offered
by Kimberly-Clark Corporation ("Kimberly-Clark" or "KMB")
maturing in 2031. Proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes
which could include debt repayment. The rating outlook is stable.
The issuance is credit positive because it improves liquidity and extends
the company's maturity profile.
The following rating is affected by today's action:
New Assignments:
..Issuer: Kimberly-Clark Corporation
....Senior Unsecured Notes, Assigned
A2
RATINGS RATIONALE
Kimberly-Clark's A2 /Prime-1 ratings reflect the company's
large global scale and strong market position in paper, health and
hygiene related consumer products, the company's strong operating
cash flow, and senior management's public commitment to the single-A
rating category. KMB's portfolio of strong brands is supported
by stable and recurring consumer demand, reflecting the consumable
nature of the product portfolio, and the company's global distribution
capabilities. The company's global restructuring program combined
with effective cost management will continue to drive profitability.
KMB faces challenges to grow in 2021 as it cycles a period of elevated
demand in 2020. In addition, rising inflation and supply
chain challenges will be among the biggest headwinds impacting CPG companies
over the next year. KMB has increased prices on its product portfolio
to offset higher costs and has recently announced further pricing actions
to take effect in January of 2022. There is risk that consumers
could trade down to some of the company's cheaper, lower margin
products or to private label in the face of the widespread inflationary
pressures. Limited product diversification, with high concentration
of sales and profits within developed markets are also constraints on
the company's credit profile. KMB's track record of aggressive
shareholder distributions, which has included spin-offs and
debt-funded share repurchases, increases the risk that capital
will continue to be extracted from the company.
Environmental, Social and Governance Risk
The coronavirus outbreak and the government measures put in place to contain
it continue to disrupt economies and credit markets across sectors and
regions. Although an economic recovery is underway, it is
tenuous, and its continuation will be closely tied to containment
of the virus. As a result, there is uncertainty around Moody's
forecasts. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social
risk under its ESG framework, given the substantial implications
for public health and safety.
The consumer packaged goods industry has relatively low environmental
and social risk but factors such as labor relations, consumer trends,
and minimizing the environmental impact of its broad manufacturing footprint
will continue to shape key strategies. KMB has various commitments
to lessen its overall impact on the environment with goals to reduce the
use of wood fiber sourced from natural forests by 50%, increase
net recycling value in its operations by 10% every year while avoiding
landfilling of facility waste and reduce greenhouse gas emission through
LEAN energy and by switching to lower carbon emitting fuels. In
terms of social considerations, the company's initiatives focus
on access to sanitation, helping children thrive and empowerment
of women and girls.
From a governance perspective, the company has a moderate financial
policy, maintaining modest leverage while growing its business through
acquisitions, but maintaining somewhat aggressive shareholder distributions.
The vast majority of KMB's Board members are independent directors
and have strong consumer product experience. Although KMB has a
lead Independent Director, its CEO is also the Chairman of the Board.
KMB is a widely held public company.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING
The stable rating outlook reflects Moody's expectation that Kimberly-Clark
will continue to generate stable-to-growing cash flow through
modest revenue growth, cost reductions, and effective management
of commodity input price volatility. The company will manage shareholder
distributions to maintain a conservative financial profile.
Kimberly-Clark's ratings could be upgraded if improved organic
growth and operating profitability coupled with a commitment to maintain
stronger credit metrics leads to retained cash flow-to-net
debt sustained above 30%.
Kimberly-Clark's ratings could be downgraded if operating performance
weakens or if financial policies become more aggressive. Retained
cash flow to net debt sustained below 20% could also result in
a downgrade.
The principal methodology used in this rating was Consumer Packaged Goods
Methodology published in February 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1202237.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Kimberly-Clark Corporation, headquartered in Irving,
Texas, is a global producer of branded consumer goods with key product
segments that include: personal care, consumer tissue and
commercial safety products (K-C Professional) & other.
Some of the company's well-known brands include Huggies,
Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, Kotex and
Kleenex. The company generates about $19 billion in annual
revenue.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s)
and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed
by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square,
Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit
rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement
status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is
available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Linda Montag
Senior Vice President
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
John E. Puchalla, CFA
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
