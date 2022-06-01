info

Rating Action:

Moody's rates Kinetik Holdings LP Ba1; outlook stable

01 Jun 2022

New York, June 01, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") assigned first-time ratings to Kinetik Holdings LP (Kinetik), including a Ba1 Corporate Family Rating (CFR), Ba1-PD Probability of Default Rating (PDR) and Ba1 rating to its proposed $1 billion senior unsecured notes. Moody's also assigned an SGL-1 Speculative Grade Liquidity (SGL) rating. The outlook is stable.

Kinetik is a fully-owned subsidiary of Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KNTK), a midstream company in the Delaware Basin of Permian in Texas. KNTK was formed by the combination of two midstream companies in the Delaware Basin - Altus Midstream, previously a publicly owned subsidiary of Apache Corporation (Ba1, Stable) and BCP Raptor Holdco (Raptor, unrated) a private midstream company owned by the private equity firm Blackstone Capital. Raptor owns BCP Raptor LLC (B2, RUR-Up) and BCP Raptor II LLC (B2, RUR-Up) along with other midstream assets.

Kinetik has proposed to issue $1 billion senior unsecured notes to partially pay off debt at Raptor subsidiaries, debt at Altus Midstream and partially redeem preferred notes at Kinetik Midstream. Kinetik will also be using the proceeds from its new $2.0 billion unsecured term loan A (unrated)  to pay off its existing debt. Proforma for the proposed financing transaction, Kinetik's capital structure will consist of $1.25 billion unsecured revolving credit facility, $2.0 billion of unsecured term loan A, $1 billion of unsecured notes and approximately $500 million of preferred notes.

Upon closing of the proposed transaction and full paydown of debt at BCP Raptor LLC and BCP Raptor II LLC, all of their ratings will be withdrawn.

"Kinetik's ratings reflect the company's scale, resilient asset profile and low debt leverage somewhat offset by the company's meaningful volume risk through its gathering and process segment and basin concentration in the Delaware Basin," commented Sreedhar Kona, Moody's Senior Analyst. "Kinetik's strong cash flow visibility is underpinned by fee-based contracts that help the company maintain its low debt leverage and good distribution coverage, and the company's very good liquidity contribute to the stable outlook."

Assignments:

..Issuer: Kinetik Holdings LP

.... Corporate Family Rating, Assigned Ba1

.... Probability of Default Rating, Assigned Ba1-PD

.... Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating, Assigned SGL-1

.... Gtd. Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Assigned Ba1 (LGD4)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Kinetik Holdings LP

....Outlook, Assigned Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Kinetik' Ba1 CFR reflects the company's diversified midstream platform of considerable size in the prolific Delaware Basin, its high proportion of fixed fee revenue with significant long-term take-or-pay contracts underpinned by pipeline firm transportation charges, and acreage dedications providing cash flow visibility. The company has an integrated mix of long-haul pipelines and gathering and processing facilities that provide resilience to carbon transition risks. The company also benefits from a diversified portfolio of customers with strong credit worthiness. Kinetik will have low debt leverage at the closing of the transaction and the company's modest capital spending plan will help the company maintain low leverage. The company's significant cash flow generation will provide strong distribution coverage.

The company's credit profile is constrained by volume risk through its gathering and processing segment, and basin concentration in the Delaware Basin. However, the prolific nature of the basin with its low breakeven costs mitigates the risk to some extent. The company's gathering and processing segment has some commodity price risk from their percentage of proceeds contracts. Additionally, the company derives a high percentage of its revenues from transporting natural gas produced in a basin that is focused on developing oil resources.  The company's ownership structure is somewhat complex with equity interests at different entities within the corporate structure, however the company's board and the governance structure prevent outsized influence or control of company's financial policy.

Kinetik has moderate exposure to Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) risks. There is limited credit impact to date, but there is potential for the carbon transition and demographic & societal trend risk factors to cause greater future negative credit impact over time. Kinetik has significant environmental risks due to carbon transition, as the company's earnings are almost entirely focused on oil & gas customers. Environmental risks are mainly related to carbon transition risk and waste & pollution. The major drivers are the carbon transition exposure as economies pivot away from crude oil, and risks from spills of liquid hydrocarbons and air emissions from natural gas processing facilities. Kinetik is also exposed to high social risk mainly related to responsible production and demographic & societal trends. The major drivers are the opposition from local communities and indigenous populations, and from increasing regulatory hurdles and public opposition to the construction of new midstream projects.  The company operates in energy friendly state of Texas and its operations are not in proximity to indigenous communities.

Governance considerations in assessing Kinetik's ratings include the risks arising from its limited track record as a single midstream system. Additionally, the company's limited public float and concentrated ownership structure, albeit a robust Board of Directors, also contribute to the governance factors considered in the rating.

Kinetik' $1 billion senior unsecured notes (due in 2030) are rated Ba1, the same as the company's CFR, because all the company's long-term debt, which includes a $1.25 billion unsecured revolving credit facility (unrated) maturing in June 2027 and $2.0 billion unsecured term loan A due in June 2025, is unsecured.

Kinetik will have very good liquidity as reflected in its SGL-1 rating.  Pro forma for the closing of the financing transaction, the company will have nominal cash and no outstanding borrowings under its $1.25 billion unsecured revolving credit facility maturing five years from the closing. Kinetik' cash needs including its debt service and, maintenance and growth capex needs will be completely covered by take-or-pay cash flows from its Pipeline Transportation segment. The revolving credit agreement and the term loan credit agreement will have one financial covenant – a maximum consolidated leverage ratio of 5x (and 5.5x with a qualified acquisition). Kinetik will be in compliance with its covenants. Kinetik capital structure does not include any secured debt.

The stable outlook reflects Kinetik' strong cash flow visibility underpinned by fee-based contracts that would help the company maintain its low debt leverage and good distribution coverage. The company's very good liquidity also contributes to the stable outlook.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

While Moody's does not expect Kinetik's ratings to be upgraded in the near-term based on Kinetik's current business profile, ratings could be considered for an upgrade if the company increases its scale to generate sustained EBITDA above $1 billion, while also improving its business profile by reducing volumetric risk and improving cash flow stability. The company must also maintain Debt/EBITDA below 3.5x and good distribution coverage.

A downgrade of Kinetik is possible if the company engages in debt funded acquisitions, aggressively increases shareholder returns, or weakens its business profile. Debt/EBITDA above 4.5x could result in a ratings downgrade.

Midland, Texas-based midstream company Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KNTK) provides gathering, transportation, compression, processing, and treating services for companies that produce natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and water.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Midstream Energy published in February 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/379531. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Sreedhar Kona
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

Steven Wood
MD - Corporate Finance
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

