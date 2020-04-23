Moody's rates MGM's proposed sr. unsecured notes Ba3

New York, April 23, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") today assigned a Ba3 rating to MGM Resorts International's ("MGM") proposed $500 million senior unsecured notes due 2025. The company's Ba3 corporate family rating, Ba3-PD probability of default rating, and Ba3 rated senior unsecured notes are unchanged. The Ba3 rating on the senior unsecured notes of MGM China Holdings Limited is unchanged. MGM's speculative-grade liquidity rating of SGL-2 is unchanged. The outlook remains negative.

Proceeds from the proposed $500 million senior unsecured notes, net of fees and expenses, will be used for general corporate purposes to further enhance the company's liquidity. The additional liquidity is beneficial to improve flexibility to manage in the current weak economy including temporary facility closures, but the incremental debt is a credit negative increase in leverage to help further cover the company's current cash burn. If the company raises additional secured debt, the company's senior unsecured rating could be negatively impacted.

RATINGS RATIONALE

MGM's Ba3 corporate family rating reflects the meaningful earnings decline over the next few months expected from efforts to contain the coronavirus and the potential for a slow recovery once properties reopen. The rating is supported by MGM's large scale, a diversified presence on the Las Vegas Strip across multiple customer segments, a solid position within several regional markets, and its presence in the large Macau market with favorable long-term prospects. MGM is constrained by its concentration in Las Vegas, and exposure to the Macau gaming market that is experiencing volatility. MGM also faces ramp-up risk associated with recent resort developments - MGM Cotai (opened in Q1 2018) and MGM Springfield (opened in August 2018) and the redeveloped Park MGM (completed in December 2018) and the integration of the recent Empire City and MGM Northfield Park acquisitions.

MGM's speculative-grade liquidity rating is SGL-2 reflecting the expected decline in earnings and cash flow and increased risk of a covenant violation. As of the year ended December 31, 2019, MGM had cash of $2.3 billion on a consolidated basis. As of March 26, 2020, the company, excluding MGM China and MGM Growth Properties LLC, has $3.9 billion of cash and cash investment balances, including approximately $1.5 billion drawn under its revolving credit facility. The proposed offering would increase cash by $500 million. Moody's estimates the company could maintain sufficient internal cash sources after maintenance capital expenditures to meet required annual amortization and interest requirements assuming a sizeable decline in annual EBITDA. The expected EBITDA decline will not be ratable over the next year and because EBITDA and free cash flow will be negative for an uncertain time period, liquidity and leverage could deteriorate quickly over the next few months.

The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented. The gaming sector has been one of the sectors most significantly affected by the shock given its sensitivity to consumer demand and sentiment. More specifically, the weaknesses in MGM's credit profile, including its exposure to travel disruptions and discretionary consumer spending have left it vulnerable to shifts in market sentiment in these unprecedented operating conditions and MGM remains vulnerable to the outbreak continuing to spread.

Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. Today's action reflects the impact on MGM of the breadth and severity of the shock, and the broad deterioration in credit quality it has triggered.

The negative outlook reflects the uncertain duration and recovery from the coronavirus-related earnings and cash flow pressure, which will lead to higher debt (from the revolver draw or other debt offerings) and leverage even when property earnings recover. Earnings will decline due to the disruption in casino visitation resulting from efforts to contain the spread of the coronavirus including recommendations from federal, state and local governments to avoid gatherings and avoid non-essential travel. These efforts include mandates to close casinos on a temporary basis. The negative outlook also reflects the negative effect on consumer income and wealth stemming from job losses and asset price declines, which will diminish discretionary resources to spend at casinos once this crisis subsides. MGM remains vulnerable to travel disruptions and unfavorable sudden shifts in discretionary consumer spending and the uncertainty regarding the timing of facility re-openings and the pace at which consumer spending at the company's properties will recover.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

While not anticipated in the near term due to the current weak operating environment, ratings could be upgraded if: consolidated debt/EBITDA is sustained below 5.0x, EBITDA/fixed charges (including interest, rent expense, etc.) remains above 2.0x; the company maintains sufficient liquidity to support both recourse and non-recourse subsidiaries; operating results of MGM China operations, including MGM Cotai, track to estimated levels and share repurchases are funded with asset sale proceeds or cash on hand rather than debt. The credit ratios required for an upgrade also takes into account that reported credit metrics may experience some variability due to the timing of new resort openings and the closing of the announced and potential acquisitions.

Ratings could be downgraded if liquidity deteriorates or if Moody's anticipates MGM's earnings declines to be deeper or more prolonged because of actions to contain the spread of the coronavirus or reductions in discretionary consumer spending. If consolidated gross debt/ EBITDA is sustained above 6.0x, EBITDA/fixed charges declines below 1.75x or the company deviates materially from its financial policy goals, the ratings could be downgraded.

MGM owns and operates casino resorts in Las Vegas, Nevada; Springfield, Massachusetts; and, through its majority ownership stake of MGM China Holdings Limited, the MGM Macau resort and casino and MGM Cotai, which opened in February 2018. MGM also owns 50% of CityCenter in Las Vegas and a majority stake in MGM Growth Properties LLC (MGP), a real estate investment trust formed in April 2016. MGM has entered into a long-term triple net master lease with MGP pursuant to which the company leases and operates 14 properties for MGP. Consolidated net revenue for the year ended December 31, 2019 was approximately $12.9 billion.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Gaming Industry published in December 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1099757. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

