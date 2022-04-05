Moody's rates MKS Instruments' new secured facilities at Ba1 and affirms Ba1 CFR; outlook stable

New York, April 05, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") assigned Ba1 ratings to MKS Instruments, Inc.'s (MKS or MKS Instruments) new senior secured revolving credit facility (New Revolver) and new senior secured term loan facilities (New Term Loan Facilities), comprised of the senior secured term loan A (Term Loan A), and the US dollar denominated senior secured term loan B and the Euro denominated term loan B (collectively, the Term Loan B). The proceeds of the new financing along with a new share issuance will be used to fund the acquisition of Atotech UK Topco Ltd (Atotech). Moody's also affirmed MKS's Ba1 corporate family rating (CFR) and Ba1-PD probability of default rating (PDR). The Speculative Grade Liquidity (SGL) rating remains unchanged at SGL-1. The outlook is stable.

Upon closing of the acquisition, Moody's will withdraw the rating of MKS's existing senior secured term loan due February 2026 (Existing Bank Facility) upon full repayment and the ratings of Atotech, including the CFR and the backed senior secured bank credit facilities of its Alpha 3 B.V. subsidiary following full repayment.

Assignments:

..Issuer: MKS Instruments, Inc.

....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Assigned Ba1 (LGD4)

Affirmations:

..Issuer: MKS Instruments, Inc.

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed Ba1-PD

.... LT Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed Ba1

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: MKS Instruments, Inc.

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

The ratings confirmation reflects Moody's expectation that MKS will be committed to reduce leverage towards 3.5x adjusted debt to EBITDA (Moody's adjusted) with FCF to debt (Moody's adjusted) of at least 10 percent within two years following the close of the acquisition of Atotech. Funding the acquisition of Atotech will result in higher leverage at the close, which Moody's expects to be about 4.5x adjusted debt to combined company EBITDA (proforma for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021, excluding targeted synergies).

The initial leverage is high for the rating given the execution risks of integrating Atotech, which will increase MKS's revenue base by over 50%, expand MKS into new industrial markets, and add 17 production facilities. In addition to combining the various administrative, sales, and research and development teams, MKS will need to integrate Atotech's network of production facilities globally into its own manufacturing base. This will also require setting research and capital spending priorities over an enlarged product portfolio and manufacturing base, which could be challenging over the intermediate term.

At the same time, the acquisition will diversify MKS's product offerings, expanding the company's Advanced Markets product solutions. Atotech provides a strong portfolio of plating chemistry and equipment, and related software and services used in the manufacture of PCBs and semiconductors and plating finishes to a variety of consumer and industrial products. The plating equipment and chemistries complement MKS's existing industrial technologies product portfolio, particularly in MKS's laser-based systems for PCB manufacturing. Also, this acquisition will provide MKS with a recurring stream of consumable products and services revenues that contributes to revenue stability and free cash flow (FCF).

Based on the composition of the acquisition funding, which is comprised of pre-payable secured bank debt, and MKS's stated intention to direct cash toward debt repayment, Moody's expects a steadily improving leverage profile. The de-leveraging will be supported by improving profitability and MKS's strong free cash flow generation. Moody's expects that debt to EBITDA (Moody's adjusted) will be reduced towards 3.5x over the two years following closing as debt is repaid and cost synergies are realized.

MKS's Ba1 CFR reflects the company's broad portfolio of manufacturing technologies and consistent FCF due to the high profit margins and low capital intensity. Long customer relationships, customer qualification requirements, and a large intellectual property portfolio add a degree of protection to their competitive position and revenue base. The consumable products and services revenues, which are driven by installed base and the volume of electronics manufacturing and general industrial activity, further support stability of the revenues.

Still, Moody's expects that leverage will remain over 4x debt to EBITDA (Moody's adjusted) over the near term, which is high for the rating and for the integration execution risks of the Atotech acquisition. Moreover, although services and consumables revenues comprise over 40% of the proforma revenue base, equipment revenues still comprise nearly 60% of proforma revenues. This equipment revenue base can be volatile since it is driven by the pace of customer capital spending.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that MKS will successfully integrate Atotech, making steady progress toward capturing the projected cost synergies, and will prioritize FCF for debt reduction such that debt to EBITDA (Moody's adjusted) is on-course to decline toward 3.5x within two years of closing.

The Ba1 rating of both the New Revolver and the New Term Loan Facilities reflects the single class debt structure and collateral, comprised of a first lien on all assets, as well as only modest cushion of unsecured liabilities in the capital structure.

The Speculative Grade Liquidity (SGL) rating of SGL-1 reflects MKS's very good liquidity, which is supported by consistent FCF and a large cash balance. Moody's expects that MKS will generate annual FCF (Moody's adjusted) of at least $550 million over the next year and that cash will exceed $750 million. Given the consistent cash flows and large cash balance, Moody's expects that the $500 million New Revolver will remain largely undrawn. The Term Loan B is not governed by any financial maintenance covenants. The Term Loan A and the New Revolver are subject to a single financial maintenance covenant ("net leverage" as defined in the credit agreement). Once the Term Loan A is repaid, this transforms into an incurrence covenant that is only tested when Revolver usage exceeds 35%.

MKS's ESG Credit Impact Score is moderately negative (CIS-3), reflecting moderate environmental and social risks which are in line with the wider manufacturing sector. The CIS score also factors in moderate governance risk due to the financial policy. MKS will use liberal amounts of debt to finance the acquisition of Atotech, resulting in high financial leverage during the integration of this acquisition. MKS partially offsets this risk through the company's commitment to direct free cash flow for debt repayment to reduce financial leverage. MKS is a public company with a broad investor base and a largely independent board of directors.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be upgraded if MKS:

• Sustains organic revenue growth in the upper single digits

• Generates EBITDA margin (Moody's adjusted) above 30%

• Maintains leverage below 3x debt to EBITDA (Moody's adjusted)

The ratings could be downgraded if MKS:

• Incurs significant operating disruptions or sustains a decline in organic revenue growth,

• Decreases EBITDA margin (Moody's adjusted) toward the low 20 percent level, or

• Does not remain on track to reduce leverage to 4x debt to EBITDA (Moody's adjusted) in the two years following closing

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Manufacturing published in September 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1287885. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

MKS Instruments, Inc., based in Andover, Massachusetts, makes instruments, subsystems, and process control systems that measure, monitor, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of advanced manufacturing processes.

