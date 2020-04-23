Moody's rates Marathon Petroleum notes Baa2; outlook negative

New York, April 23, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") assigned
a Baa2 rating to Marathon Petroleum Corporation's (MPC) proposed
issue of new unsecured notes. The outlook remains negative.
"While the notes issue will bolster MPC's liquidity and provide
funding for a sharp increase in working capital, it will stress
the company's debt metrics," commented Andrew Brooks,
Moody's Vice President. "To the extent increased debt
utilization becomes a permanent component of MPC's capital structure,
ratings could ultimately be downgraded."
Assignments:
..Issuer: Marathon Petroleum Corporation
....Senior Unsecured Notes, Assigned
Baa2
RATINGS RATIONALE
The economic downturn attributable to the spread of the COVID-19
virus and the substantial decline in demand for transportation fuels it
has prompted, will seriously erode the earnings and cash flow of
refiners over at least the next several quarters. Coupled with
the rapid collapse in crude oil prices, we expect the liquidity
needs of the petroleum refining sector to be significantly increased.
In particular, the dislocation in crude oil prices and unprecedented
drop in refined product demand will generate a sudden and substantial
increase in second quarter working capital needs among the refiners,
posing a significant near-term financing requirement.
The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating
global economic outlook, falling oil prices and asset price declines
are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors,
regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments
are unprecedented. The refining sector has been affected by the
shock given its sensitivity to consumer demand and sentiment. More
specifically, MPC's credit profile has left it vulnerable to shifts
in market sentiment in these unprecedented operating conditions and MPC
remains vulnerable to the outbreak continuing to spread. Moody's
regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its ESG framework,
given the substantial implications for public health and safety.
Today's action reflects the impact on MPC of the breadth and severity
of the shock, and the broad deterioration in credit quality it has
triggered.
Moody's expects a severe erosion in MPC's second quarter net
income to only near-breakeven levels accompanied by a $2.0
billion change in working capital. In response to this deterioration
in business conditions, MPC has reduced the quantities of crude
oil processed through its refineries and temporarily idled portions of
its refining capacity. The company has also taken a series of measures
to bolster its liquidity including reducing operating costs, deferring
certain items of capital spending, deferring certain tax payments
under legislation intended to provide taxpayer relief, and it will
evaluate the timing of any future common share repurchases when appropriate.
Moreover, MPC has drawn $3.5 billion of proceeds under
its $5.0 billion revolving credit facility (expiring in
2023) as of mid-April to finance the significant working capital
requirement arising from the market dislocation. The company is
also negotiating a second $1.0 billion, 364-day
revolving credit facility, which will offset in part the decline
in availability under MPC's $750 million accounts receivable
securitization facility to an estimated $517 million due to the
decline in value of the company's trade receivables (the facility
presently has a zero balance). The new 364-day facility
is expected to remain undrawn. MPC is also likely to incur material
non-cash goodwill impairment charges it has estimated between $7.3
and $7.8 billion, and a $3.1 to $3.3
billion inventory valuation adjustment (which is subject to reversal in
subsequent periods presuming prices recover).
MPC's proposed unsecured notes issue will further bolster its liquidity.
The sum total of this additional debt, however, will increase
MPC's total refining and marketing stand-alone debt (including
Moody's standard adjustments, but excluding MPLX LP's
$21 billion debt) to approximately $15 billion, significantly
increased from its 2019 year-end balance of $11.5
billion. With an expected significant erosion in 2020's projected
EBITDA, the increase in MPC's stand-alone debt will
materially exceed the 2.25x debt/EBITDA metric Moody's has
assigned to MPC as a rating downgrade trigger (1.9x actual at December
31).
Moody's presumption is that MPC will use the proceeds of its notes
issue to repay a portion of the borrowings under its revolving credit
facility which have financed the working capital need, which should
begin to reverse from a use of cash to a source of cash in 2020's
third quarter as the economy stabilizes and the demand for transportation
fuels begins to grow. As the more than $2.0 billion
invested in working capital grows into a source of cash, the notes
issue in effect should revert back to the longer-term role it was
intended to play, that of pre-funding MPC's $650
million December debt maturity and its $1.0 billion March
2021 maturity. The proposed notes issue in essence does "double
duty;" initially funding working capital, then pre-funding
upcoming debt maturities. However, should some combination
of the notes issue, the new-364-day facility and revolving
credit utilization become more permanent components of MPC's capital
structure, permanently exceeding the 2.25x stand-alone
leverage trigger, the company's Baa2 rating would likely be
downgraded.
MPC remains on track to separate its Speedway retail marketing business
through a spin to shareholders, whose target remains 2020's
fourth quarter. Should the spin occur, Moody's assumes
that MPC will receive a debt-financed distribution from Speedway
in conjunction with the separation, using the proceeds for debt
reduction at MPC. Moody's would regard this action as neutral
to MPC's credit rather than a positive credit event, as debt
reduction in this case would offset MPC's increased business risk
attributable to the more merchant-like business profile of its
refining operations, no longer having the benefit of Speedway's
earnings stability.
MPC's negative outlook reflects the potential separation of the company's
more stable Speedway company-owned retail store operations into
a newly independent entity, a potential change in its business risk
profile exacerbated by the sharp downturn in MPC's refining and
marketing operations.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
MPC's ratings could be downgraded if its refining and marketing stand-alone
leverage exceeds 2.25x or if consolidated retained cash flow (RCF)
to debt falls below 15%. Additional transactions in pursuit
of shareholder value or the use of cash generated through the separation
of Speedway for share repurchases could also result in a downgrade.
Ratings could be upgraded if consolidated RCF to debt remaining in excess
of 30% during cyclical lows or if refining and marketing-only
stand-alone debt/EBITDA is less than 1.5x
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Refining and Marketing
Industry published in November 2016 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1040610.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Marathon Petroleum Corporation is a leading independent refining and marketing
company headquartered in Findlay, Ohio, who also owns the
general partnership in MPLX LP (MPLX, Baa2 negative), also
headquartered in Findlay, Ohio.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Andrew Brooks
VP - Senior Credit Officer
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Steven Wood
MD - Corporate Finance
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653