Moody's rates Martin Midstream's proposed second lien notes Caa1; places Caa1 CFR under review for upgrade

New York, January 30, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") assigned a Caa1 rating to Martin Midstream Partners L.P.'s (MMLP) proposed $400 million of senior secured notes due 2028. Concurrently, Moody's placed MMLP's Caa1 Corporate Family Rating (CFR) and Caa1-PD Probability of Default Rating (PDR) under review for upgrade. The SGL-3 Speculative Grade Liquidity (SGL) rating is unchanged. The outlook was changed to rating under review from positive.

MMLP will use proceeds from the $400 million proposed senior secured second lien notes offering to repay its $54 million outstanding senior secured 1.5 lien notes due 2024 and $291 million outstanding senior secured second lien notes due 2025. The company concurrently entered into an amendment to its senior secured revolving credit facility that extended the maturity and reduced the commitment amount.

"MMLP's credit ratings are under review due to the company's pending refinancing transaction and amended revolving credit facility, which meaningfully extend its maturity profile, and our expectation that the decision to exit the butane business will reduce cash flow volatility," stated Jake Leiby, a Moody's analyst.

Assignments:

..Issuer: Martin Midstream Partners L.P.

....Senior Secured 2nd Lien Regular Bond/Debenture, Assigned Caa1 (LGD4)

On Review for Upgrade:

..Issuer: Martin Midstream Partners L.P.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Placed on Review for Upgrade, currently Caa1

.... Probability of Default Rating, Placed on Review for Upgrade, currently Caa1-PD

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Martin Midstream Partners L.P.

....Outlook, Changed To Rating Under Review From Positive

RATINGS RATIONALE

MMLP's review for upgrade reflects the launch of the senior notes financing transaction and amended senior secured first lien revolving credit facility, which extend the debt maturity profile, and the company's planned exit from the butane business. Based on the terms of the transaction as proposed, Moody's believes that MMLP's ratings will likely be upgraded to B3 CFR and B3-PD PDR. Based on this and the company's pro forma capital structure, Moody's assigned a Caa1 rating to MMLP's proposed senior secured second lien notes due 2028.

MMLP benefits from a diversified asset base and long-standing customer relationships, but its credit profile is tempered by its small scale. The company faces volumetric risk, however, the majority of its EBITDA is generated by fee-based contracts which provides insulation from commodity price risk. MMLP is also constrained by its concentrated geographic footprint on the Gulf Coast, however, this regional focus positions the company well to serve oil refiners which are large customers. Moody's recognizes the risks inherent in the master limited partnership (MLP) business model but notes that MMLP pays only a nominal distribution to limited partners. Moody's expects MMLP's distributions to limited partners to remain around current levels until the company is able to sustainably achieve its 3.75x leverage target. The company's debt is expected to decline in 2023 and 2024 as free cash flow is used to reduce outstanding borrowings under the senior secured first lien revolving credit facility, resulting in an improving leverage profile.

MMLP's SGL-3 rating reflects Moody's expectation that the company maintain adequate liquidity into 2024 following the completion of the refinancing transaction. As of December 31, 2022, MMLP had $63 million of available borrowing capacity under its $275 million senior secured first lien revolving credit facility and less than $1 million of cash on hand. The company will apply proceeds from the proposed senior notes offering, borrowings under its amended $200 million senior secured first lien revolving credit facility, and internally generated cash flow to repay its outstanding senior notes and revolver balance. Pro forma for these proposed actions, MMLP is expected to have $131 million of available borrowing capacity under its revolver and less than $1 million of cash on hand. The revolver amendment results in an immediate reduction in lender commitments to $200 million, from $275 million previously, and commitments will step down to $175 million in June 2023 and $150 million in June 2024. The amended revolver is scheduled to mature in 2027. The revolver's financial covenants include maximum total leverage of 4.75x through 2024 and 4.5x thereafter, maximum first lien leverage of 1.5x, and minimum interest coverage of 2.0x. Moody's expects MMLP to remain in compliance with its revolver covenants through 2024.

MMLP's approximately $54 million senior secured 1.5 lien notes due February 2024 are rated Caa1 and the approximately $291 million senior secured second lien notes due February 2025 are rated Caa2. The rating on these notes are expected to be withdrawn following their repayment. The revolver (unrated) has a first lien priority claim on assets, ahead of both the existing 1.5 lien and second lien notes and the proposed second lien notes (rated Caa1).

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Moody's review will focus on the credit profile benefits from the extended maturity profile while maintaining adequate liquidity, as well as the impact of the company's exit from the butane business, and will be concluded after the financing transaction is completed.

MMLP, headquartered in Kilgore, Texas, is a publicly traded master limited partnership with primary operations in the US Gulf Coast region. Martin Resource Management Corporation controls Martin Midstream GP LLC, which is MMLP's general partner, and owns 15.7% of MMLP's outstanding limited partner units.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Midstream Energy published in February 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/379531. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Jake Leiby

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Peter Speer

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

