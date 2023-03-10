Moody's rates Mauser's revolving credit facility, existing ratings unchanged

$150 million of new debt facility rated

New York, March 10, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") assigned a B1 rating to the $150 million super priority senior secured revolving credit facility of Mauser Packaging Solutions Holding Company ("Mauser"). The company's B3 corporate family rating (CFR), B3-PD probability of default rating (PDR) and other instrument ratings remain unchanged (see ratings detail below). The super priority revolving credit facility is part of Mauser's refinancing package that closed in February 2023, and this rating assignment does not affect the existing ratings. The rating outlook remains stable.

The B1 rating of the revolving credit facility is one notch higher than the Term Loan B facility, and two notches higher than the CFR. The higher rating reflects the senior position of the revolver relative to the term loan, as provided in the credit agreement. The revolver is pari passu to the term loan in right of security claim, which, in Moody's view, still positions the revolver below the unrated $350 million asset-based revolver. This is because the asset-based revolver has a priority claim to more liquid collateral, primarily account receivables and inventories of the company. The B1 rating additionally reflects a one notch downward override to the Ba3 loss given default model derived outcome. The override reflects Moody's view that the super priority revolver should be positioned below the asset-based revolver.

Assignments:

..Issuer: Mauser Packaging Solutions Holding Company

....Backed Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Assigned B1 (LGD2)

RATINGS RATIONALE

Mauser's credit strengths include its competitive position and leading share in the relatively consolidated US paints and coatings market. The company has long-standing relationships with customers, including many blue-chip names, which provides some revenue stability. With over $5 billion of revenues, Mauser has a greater scale and a breadth of product line than many competitors. A part of Mauser's sales is directed to relatively stable end markets, including food and consumer products, which accounted for around 16% of sales in 2021.

Mauser's credit weaknesses include high leverage and most of its sales originating from customers in industrial end markets – including chemicals, paints and coatings, and petrochemicals – which tend to have more cyclical demand relative to that of food and household consumer goods. The company has a leading position in paint cans and plastic/steel pails, but it also operates in more competitive and fragmented market for bulk shipping packaging products.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that Mauser's improved debt capital structure will help offset our expectation of weaker end market demand negatively impacting key credit metrics over the next 12-18 months.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

Moody's could upgrade the ratings if Mauser sustainably improves its credit metrics and maintains good liquidity, with an improvement in the cyclical end markets the company serves and without debt-financed acquisitions or dividends. Specifically, the ratings could be upgraded if debt/EBITDA is sustained below 6.0x, EBITDA/interest expense is above 3.0x and FCF/debt is above 4% through various phase of the economic cycle.

Moody's could downgrade the ratings if the company's key credit metrics weaken from a further decline in end markets beyond our current expectation or from additional debt for acquisitions or shareholder returns. Specifically, the ratings could be downgraded if debt/EBITDA increases above 7.0x, EBITDA/interest expense falls below 2.0x or FCF turns negative or liquidity deteriorates.

Headquartered in Oak Brook, Illinois, Mauser Packaging Solutions Holding Company is a manufacturer and distributer of rigid metal, plastic and fiber containers primarily to manufacturers of industrial and consumer products for use as packaging. The company generated about $5.3 billion in revenue for the twelve months that ended September 2022. The company has been owned by Stone Canyon Holding Industries Holding, Inc. since 2016.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Packaging Manufacturers: Metal, Glass and Plastic Containers published in December 2021.

