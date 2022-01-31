Moody's rates McAfee secured notes B2; unsecured notes Caa2

New York, January 31, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") assigned
a B2 rating to McAfee Corp.'s ("McAfee") proposed
senior secured notes and a Caa2 rating to the company's proposed
senior unsecured notes. The proposed notes along with previously
rated first lien secured term loans (rated B2) and new equity will be
used by private equity firms Permira, Advent and Crosspoint to acquire
McAfee. The transaction is expected to close in the first half
of 2022.
RATINGS RATIONALE
McAfee's B3 Corporate Family Rating ("CFR") reflects the company's
very high initial leverage offset by its leading position in the consumer
endpoint security markets and track record of steady revenue growth.
Debt to EBITDA will be around 10x pro forma for the acquisition based
on trailing September 2021 results (excluding stranded costs, public
company costs, and certain one-time expenses) and about 9x
on a cash EBITDA basis. Moody's expects the company can de-lever
towards 8x over the next two years based on continued revenue growth unless
they pursue debt funded acquisitions.
While there will likely be some moderation in double digit growth rates
that were temporarily boosted during the pandemic, Moody's expects
solid mid-single digit or higher growth over the next several years
driven by consumer concerns over digital security and the ongoing shift
of consumers to a digital world. Prior to the pandemic, McAfee
was able to grow revenues despite declining PC sales though bundling of
new products and services as well as a successful multi-channel
sales strategy.
The consumer security business is however less "sticky" than traditional
enterprise software and more susceptible to free alternatives and changes
in the popularity of PC's. McAfee competes with NortonLifeLock,
Trend Micro and Kaspersky Lab as well as numerous freeware or "freemium"
competitors. McAfee has often outpaced subscriber growth and revenue
growth at its competitors partly driven by its diverse multi-channel
sales strategy. Successful marketing and branding strategies as
well as constant development and investment (or acquisitions) in new products
are critical to sustained growth in the consumer security industry.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation of mid-single digit
or higher growth and leverage declining to 8x over the next two years.
The ratings could be upgraded if McAfee sustains leverage under 7.5x
and free cash flow to debt greater than 5%. The ratings
could be downgraded if operating performance deteriorates significantly,
leverage is not on track to decrease below 9x, or free cash flow
is negative on other than a temporary basis.
Liquidity is good based on an estimated cash balance of $250 million
and $1 billion undrawn revolver at closing as well as positive
free cash flow over the year post closing.
Similar to most security software providers, McAfee has limited
environmental risk. Social risks are considered low to moderate,
in line with the software sector. Broadly the main credit risks
stemming from social issues are linked to reputational risk, data
security, diversity in the workplace, and access to highly
skilled workers. Given the large reliance on the brand's reputation,
high profile security breaches or improper corporate behavior could materially
impact performance. McAfee is likely benefitting from work from
home trends as a result of the recent pandemic. Moody's views the
impact from COVID-19 as a social risk.
McAfee will be privately held and will not have an independent Board of
Directors. Moody's expects financial policies will be aggressive
under private equity ownership as evidenced by the very high leverage
at closing of the acquisition.
The following ratings were assigned:
Assignments:
..Issuer: McAfee Corp.
....Senior Secured 1st Lien Global Notes,
Assigned B2 (LGD3)
....Senior Unsecured Global Notes, Assigned
Caa2 (LGD5)
McAfee is a leading provider of consumer security software. The
company is headquartered in San Jose, CA. Revenue for the
consumer business in the last twelve months ended September 25,
2021 was approximately $1.8 billion ($3.2
billion inclusive of the divested enterprise business). The company
is being acquired by private equity investors Permira, Advent and
Crosspoint.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Software Industry published in August 2018.
published in August 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1130740.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
