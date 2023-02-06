Moody's rates Micron's new bonds at Baa3

New York, February 06, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") rated Micron Technology, Inc.'s (Micron) new senior unsecured notes due 2033 (New Notes) at Baa3. Micron also plans to issue additional 6.75% Senior Notes due 2029 (2029 Notes). The Baa3 rating on the company's existing senior unsecured notes, including the 2029 Notes, and the stable outlook are unchanged.

Micron intends to use the net proceeds from the New Notes and the additional 2029 Notes for general corporate purposes, which may include capital expenditures. Although these issuances will increase financial leverage, they will boost Micron's cash balance. Moody's anticipates that adjusted leverage will increase up to 0.9x debt to EBITDA from 0.8x (twelve months ended December 1, 2022, Moody's adjusted). Cash will likewise increase, improving Micron's liquidity.

Since early summer 2022, the Memory industry has been undergoing an inventory correction, driving market prices, revenues, and profitability much lower. Moody's anticipates that Micron will consume cash for at least the next two quarters as the company works to reduce capital expenditures to conserve cash and reduce chip supply into the market.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Baa3 senior unsecured rating reflects Micron's conservative financial policy of maintaining a net cash leverage position, while producing sizable free cash flow (FCF) over the long-term, with generally only short-term periods of weak FCF or cash consumption during industry downcycles. The rating also considers Micron's substantial scale, with revenues of $27.2 billion (twelve months ended December 1, 2022), and the company's number three market position in the DRAM sector of the Memory industry. Micron also benefits from its excellent liquidity, with unrestricted cash and long-term marketable investments of $12 billion as of December 1, 2022 and a net cash leverage position.

Still, the maintenance of robust liquidity and a conservative financial policy is a requisite for the Baa3 rating given the Memory industry's capital intensity and rapid economic obsolescence. Large capital expenditures are necessary to remain competitive in both production technology and chip performance, and to effectively manage highly cyclical demand. This volatility can result in periods of sharp declines in revenues, profit margins, and FCF as Micron is currently experiencing. Moody's notes, however, that Micron has flexibility in reducing its cost structure to support its liquidity position in the event of a prolonged economic recession.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that despite revenues declining in excess of 40% over the fiscal year ending August 2023 due to weak industry demand, liquidity will remain robust. Micron will consume cash for at least the next two quarters as memory producers and their customers work down inventory. Adjusted debt to EBITDA could at times increase to over 2x during the next 12 to 18 months due to the weak conditions in the Memory industry. However, Moody's expects that Micron will maintain 100% coverage of cash and marketable securities over reported debt, though there may be temporary periods in which coverage may fall below 100% due to cash consumption. Moody's anticipates that leverage will be generally maintained below 1x over the course of the industry cycle.

Micron's ESG Credit Impact Score is neutral-to-low (CIS-2). The company's moderately negative environmental risks as a semiconductor manufacturer are balanced by low social and governance risks. Like other semiconductor firms, Micron has moderate risks arising from the dependence on highly skilled engineering talent. Still, we see a positive impact from intermediate to long term societal trends driving expanded computing needs. Micron follows a conservative financial policy of maintaining a cash balance exceeding reported debt.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be upgraded if Micron:

• Maintains approximate product process parity with Samsung and SK Hynix over the next few industry-wide production node transitions

• At least retains market share and generates positive free cash flow through the next memory cycle, and

• Adheres to a conservative leverage profile, including cash at least equal to reported debt

The ratings could be downgraded if Micron:

• Deviates from its stated financial policy of maintaining cash in excess of reported debt

• Experiences constrained FCF due to reduced profitability, or

• Materially increases Debt to EBITDA (Moody's adjusted) higher than Moody's expectation of leverage levels, or

• Suffers a weakening of competitive position due to poor execution on a production process technology transition

Micron is expected to maintain an excellent liquidity profile. Moody's expects that Micron will keep at least $6 billion of cash. Nevertheless, this large liquidity cushion and modest debt burden is prudent, since Micron will consume cash over the near term due to the industry downturn and large capital expenditures.

Micron Technology, Inc., based in Boise, Idaho, manufactures and markets semiconductor devices, principally DRAM, NAND Flash and NOR Flash memory, as well as other innovative memory technologies, packaging solutions and semiconductor systems.

